Several Arrested For Aggressive Driving, Drugs, And More

Photo by Jason Allentoff

BRICK – The Brick Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit has made several arrests over the past week for drugs, outstanding warrants, and more.

On October 17 around 8 p.m., detectives pulled over a car for aggressive driving. The driver, later identified as 28-year-old Kwame Richardson from Lakewood, gave police a false name. As a result, he was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension and several motor vehicle summonses. He was released pending his court date.

On October 20 at 8:30 p.m., detectives found a woman loitering and asking individuals for drugs. Police found that the woman, 38-year-old Tracey Martin from Brick, had stolen medications, drug paraphernalia and other prescription medications. She was charged with loitering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), two counts of possession of a CDS, eight counts of possession of prescription legend drugs, receiving stolen property, and possession of paraphernalia. Martin was issued a warrant and lodged in Ocean County Jail.

The following day around 12:40 p.m., detectives pulled over a car in the area of Jack Martin Boulevard for several motor vehicle violations. The driver, 35-year-old Timothy Gandy from Brick, was found to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

K9 Officer Scott Smith responded with his partner, K9 Echo, and an exterior sniff of the car led to the discovery of drugs. After searching the car, detectives found wax folds, typically utilized to package heroin, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills and paraphernalia. Gandy was charged with three counts of possession of a CDS, possession with intent to distribute a CDS, possession of a CDS in a motor vehicle, paraphernalia, and motor vehicle summonses. He was issued a warrant and lodged in Ocean County Jail.