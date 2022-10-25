ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Several Arrested For Aggressive Driving, Drugs, And More

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tlzcz_0im80KlJ00
Photo by Jason Allentoff

BRICK – The Brick Township Police Department Street Crimes Unit has made several arrests over the past week for drugs, outstanding warrants, and more.

On October 17 around 8 p.m., detectives pulled over a car for aggressive driving. The driver, later identified as 28-year-old Kwame Richardson from Lakewood, gave police a false name. As a result, he was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension and several motor vehicle summonses. He was released pending his court date.

On October 20 at 8:30 p.m., detectives found a woman loitering and asking individuals for drugs. Police found that the woman, 38-year-old Tracey Martin from Brick, had stolen medications, drug paraphernalia and other prescription medications. She was charged with loitering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), two counts of possession of a CDS, eight counts of possession of prescription legend drugs, receiving stolen property, and possession of paraphernalia. Martin was issued a warrant and lodged in Ocean County Jail.

The following day around 12:40 p.m., detectives pulled over a car in the area of Jack Martin Boulevard for several motor vehicle violations. The driver, 35-year-old Timothy Gandy from Brick, was found to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

K9 Officer Scott Smith responded with his partner, K9 Echo, and an exterior sniff of the car led to the discovery of drugs. After searching the car, detectives found wax folds, typically utilized to package heroin, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills and paraphernalia. Gandy was charged with three counts of possession of a CDS, possession with intent to distribute a CDS, possession of a CDS in a motor vehicle, paraphernalia, and motor vehicle summonses. He was issued a warrant and lodged in Ocean County Jail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Manchester Man Convicted Of Drug Trafficking

MANCHESTER – After a four-day trial, a Township man was convicted on several charges for drug trafficking, officials said. Dyshawn Moss, 43, of Manchester was convicted on five charges: possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor

An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI, open container in Mount Olive Twp.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container in a motor vehicle in Mount Olive Township. On October 24, at around 11:31 a.m., officers was traveling on route 46 westbound near...
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Men Arrested For Catalytic Converter Thefts In Toms River

TOMS RIVER – Two men have been arrested and charged with stealing the catalytic converter from a victim’s SUV, police said. Around 10:55 p.m. on October 26, authorities received a report of a theft in progress on Dugan Lane. According to the caller, the catalytic converter to his SUV had just been cut. A large white box truck with a loading ramp on the tailgate was seen leaving the area heading towards Lakewood.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Arrested With Pills, Drug Paraphernalia On Jersey Shore

Police said they made two arrests on drug charges in Brick Township. On Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8:30 p.m., SCU Detectives observed a woman later identified as Tracey Martin, 38, of Brick loitering and asking people for drugs, police said. The ensuing investigation led to the discovery of stolen medications,...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Landscaper struck, killed by car on N.J. road, police say

A man doing landscaping work in Princeton Friday morning was struck and killed by a car, police said. The landscaper, identified as 70-year-old Ewing resident Salvatore Esposito di Marcantonio, was standing in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when he was hit by a Kia Forte at 10:38 a.m., according to a statement from the Princeton Police Department.
PRINCETON, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Man Killed In Oakland Street Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are. investigating a shooting homicide that occurred Wednesday night in the city, Mercer County. Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on October 26, 2022, Trenton police responded to a...
TRENTON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy