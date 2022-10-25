Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
Mom, daughter pup pair still up for adoption in Maury County
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two dogs with a very special bond are still looking for their forever home in Middle Tennessee. Lucy and Reba came to Maury County Animal Services from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter duo had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others.
Former Nashville officer convicted of manslaughter released from jail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Police officer convicted of killing a man has been released two years earlier than his three-year sentence, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed. Andrew Delke was released from jail Thursday morning after being granted time served for good behavior. He wasn't...
Nashville man arrested after trying to steal 2-year-old from family, kissing baby's face
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police arrested a man on various charges after a mother claimed the suspect tried to kidnap her 2-year-old daughter. According to an arrest warrant, the mother said the man, later identified as 26-year-old Cody Alan Skinner, approached her and her child outside a Dollar General and began staring into the juveniles eyes.
What's the parking plan for the new Titans stadium?
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Councilmembers continue to express concerns over the parking and infrastructure costs for the new Titans stadium. At a committee meeting this week, Councilman Bob Mendes expects a parking garage to cost more than $50 million. “It’s heartening to see that the city council is asking...
Tennessee AG files appeal after woman convicted of killing twins granted new trial
NASHVILLE,Tenn — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed an appeal in the case of a Sumner County woman convicted of killing her newborn twins. Lindsey Lowe was granted a new trial last week after her attorneys argued she didn't get a fair trial due to juror bias. A judge agreed, setting Lowe free until a new bond could be set.
State audit finds Tennessee State University mismanaged funds for years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A newly published audit from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury identifies three ways Tennessee State University (TSU) mishandled funds over five years. The audit says the university struggled to track how much money was coming in and out of its bank accounts due to...
Alan Jackson to receive CMA Lifetime Achievement Award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music legend Alan Jackson will be receiving the 2022 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at Nashville's biggest night next month. Jackson will be presented the award by a star-studded stage including Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson. The award recognizes...
