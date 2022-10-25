ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland police update on 30-day plan to combat gun violence, as city sees another murder

ABC7 News Bay Area
 3 days ago

The Oakland Police Department updated the public on Tuesday on its effort to reduce violence in the city.

It comes as the city grapples with an increase in violent crime and shootings.

During the news conference, Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong gave an update on his 30-day plan to combat gun violence. Chief Armstrong also discussed new grant funding for the department.

RELATED: Recently retired Oakland deputy chief worried about future of policing amid rising crime rates

Meanwhile, Oakland dealing with another homicide Monday afternoon.

Officers found a man who had been shot on the 1400 block of 96th Avenue. Medical personnel treated him but he didn't survive.

