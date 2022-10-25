Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police Details Halloween Safety
With Halloween right around the corner, the streets will be filled with ghosts and goblins eager for candy. With Halloween right around the corner, the streets will be filled with ghosts and goblins eager for candy. COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program Say They’re Out …. People in Madison County are...
WHNT-TV
Madison to use New Train Signs
The City of Madison s using new signs to better warn drivers of trains. The City of Madison s using new signs to better warn drivers of trains. COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program Say They’re Out …. People in Madison County are losing their homes while waiting for emergency rental...
The Daily South
Does It Snow In Alabama?
Let it snow, let it snow—wait, is there even any chance that it might snow? If you're from Alabama, you might have spent many years wishing for a white Christmas. And while snow on Christmas day may seem like a long shot, not all hope is lost. Though many Southern states boast warmer climates—picture Charleston with its ocean breeze and palmettos, or Florida's coast with its perpetual sunshine—some areas chill off quite drastically in the wintertime, and some even get snowfall.
Halloween Day trial set for Huntsville triple murder
A Huntsville man accused in the shooting deaths of three people in 2018 is set to have a jury trial on October 31.
WTOK-TV
Social Workers from Mississippi and Alabama come together
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Riley Center hosted over 150 social workers and students this afternoon for a two-day conference on different ways social work affects the community around them. This conference was a way to reach and educate future social workers by teaching them the many different roles they play...
wtvy.com
Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
WHNT-TV
Downtown Rescue Mission begins collecting turkeys for Thanksgiving giveaway
For more than 15 years, Downtown Rescue has handed out thousands of turkeys and other Thanksgiving fixings. Downtown Rescue Mission begins collecting turkeys …. For more than 15 years, Downtown Rescue has handed out thousands of turkeys and other Thanksgiving fixings. Trash Pandas to Host Truck or Treat, Movie Night.
Substitute teacher arrested on drug charges at Alabama middle school
Decatur City Schools (DCS) says a substitute teacher was arrested in the parking lot of Austin Middle School Thursday afternoon.
HCS: Huntsville High School student sets off chemical reaction in bathroom
Paramedics responded to the Huntsville High School Thursday after a student set off a chemical reaction in a bathroom.
Government Technology
Alabama Officials: Remote Learning Will Help with Flu Season
(TNS) — State health officials are predicting a particularly severe flu season, but local school officials say they are better equipped to deal with it after ramping up technology for remote instruction during the COVID pandemic. An outbreak of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at Austinville Elementary caused...
WHNT-TV
Diapers are vital to babies' short-term health and long-term development
The Great Diaper Drive is BACK and we could not be more thrilled to help the littlest members of our community. News 19's goal this year is to collect 175,000 diapers for the Food Bank of North Alabama's Diaper Bank. Diapers are vital to babies’ short-term health and …
Death penalty sought against Alabama woman accused of drowning toddler
A Huntsville woman charged with capital murder in the drowning death of her 2-year-old daughter could face the death penalty, according to court records.
wvtm13.com
Authorities search for North Alabama teen
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are searching for a missing Valley Head teenager who was last seen in Dekalb County. Makenna Purvis, 19, was last seen near Fort Payne on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
WAAY-TV
Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant
Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
Alabama Residents To Receive Payments Of $200
There have been talks of rebates and inflation relief measures for other states. If you live in Alabama, you could be wondering what about you. What will your officials be doing to help you? Help is on the way for your Alabama neighborhoods via $200 checks.
WHNT-TV
Kelly and Lauren Get Scared at Arx Mortis
News 19 anchors Kelley Smith and Lauren Layton visited Arx Mortis in Killen, Ala. News 19 anchors Kelley Smith and Lauren Layton visited Arx Mortis in Killen, Ala. COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program Say They’re Out …. People in Madison County are losing their homes while waiting for emergency rental...
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
Kohler plant employee freed after being trapped in machine
Authorities confirm a woman was involved in an industrial accident at a plant in Madison County.
Alabama child burned by hot water, hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’: Police
Police say a child burned by hot water was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries" on Tuesday.
WAAY-TV
Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, 2 teens in Madison County found mentally incompetent for trial
A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and two teenagers at a Huntsville home in 2018 has now been deemed mentally incompetent for trial — for now. Records show a judge found Rodney Shawn Geddes, 47, to have a mental illness or defect that puts him at a risk of "substantial harm to himself ... or to others." The court further found Geddes would continue to suffer and deteriorate mentally, and that he is already incapable of making a rational and informed decision about his mental health care.
