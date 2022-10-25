ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Police Details Halloween Safety

With Halloween right around the corner, the streets will be filled with ghosts and goblins eager for candy.
WHNT-TV

Madison to use New Train Signs

The City of Madison is using new signs to better warn drivers of trains.
The Daily South

Does It Snow In Alabama?

Let it snow, let it snow—wait, is there even any chance that it might snow? If you're from Alabama, you might have spent many years wishing for a white Christmas. And while snow on Christmas day may seem like a long shot, not all hope is lost. Though many Southern states boast warmer climates—picture Charleston with its ocean breeze and palmettos, or Florida's coast with its perpetual sunshine—some areas chill off quite drastically in the wintertime, and some even get snowfall.
WTOK-TV

Social Workers from Mississippi and Alabama come together

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Riley Center hosted over 150 social workers and students this afternoon for a two-day conference on different ways social work affects the community around them. This conference was a way to reach and educate future social workers by teaching them the many different roles they play...
wtvy.com

Huntsville school board seeks expulsion for elementary student

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City School Board members are working to make policy changes when it comes to disciplinary options. On Wednesday the school board held a special meeting covering recent developments in the district. One of the topics of discussion included the accidental shooting at McDonnell Elementary on Tuesday.
Government Technology

Alabama Officials: Remote Learning Will Help with Flu Season

(TNS) — State health officials are predicting a particularly severe flu season, but local school officials say they are better equipped to deal with it after ramping up technology for remote instruction during the COVID pandemic. An outbreak of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at Austinville Elementary caused...
wvtm13.com

Authorities search for North Alabama teen

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are searching for a missing Valley Head teenager who was last seen in Dekalb County. Makenna Purvis, 19, was last seen near Fort Payne on Sept. 26. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office at 256-845-3801.
WAAY-TV

Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant

Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
WHNT-TV

Kelly and Lauren Get Scared at Arx Mortis

News 19 anchors Kelley Smith and Lauren Layton visited Arx Mortis in Killen, Ala.
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
WAAY-TV

Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend, 2 teens in Madison County found mentally incompetent for trial

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and two teenagers at a Huntsville home in 2018 has now been deemed mentally incompetent for trial — for now. Records show a judge found Rodney Shawn Geddes, 47, to have a mental illness or defect that puts him at a risk of "substantial harm to himself ... or to others." The court further found Geddes would continue to suffer and deteriorate mentally, and that he is already incapable of making a rational and informed decision about his mental health care.
