Amos R. McMullian passed away in the comforts of his home on October 18, 2022 at the age of 85. Born in Jackson County, FL on August 28, 1937, Amos began to develop his love of the land and strong work ethic by helping his father and brothers on their dairy farm in Grand Ridge, FL. When he wasn’t working, hunting or fishing the land around him, he enjoyed playing football for Marianna High School and was voted Most Valuable Player by his teammates and was even inducted into the Marianna High School Hall of Fame.

MARIANNA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO