Frank Eben Gullett
Though Frank Eben Gullett Sr. never showed it, God saw him getting tired and called him to rest on October 25, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Asa Augustus and Frances Randolph Gullett, as well as 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Born in Duette, Florida on January...
Doris S. Roark
Doris S. Roark, 100 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on October 22, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born on April 9, 1922 in Wake County, North Carolina to Gordon Van Stephens and Vara (Bagwell) Stephens. She was a member of Cottondale First Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida and had worked as a Media Secretary for the Vocational Center in Chipley.
Amos R. McMullian
Amos R. McMullian passed away in the comforts of his home on October 18, 2022 at the age of 85. Born in Jackson County, FL on August 28, 1937, Amos began to develop his love of the land and strong work ethic by helping his father and brothers on their dairy farm in Grand Ridge, FL. When he wasn’t working, hunting or fishing the land around him, he enjoyed playing football for Marianna High School and was voted Most Valuable Player by his teammates and was even inducted into the Marianna High School Hall of Fame.
JAIL Report for October 27, 2022
Bridgett Franklin, 36, Greenwood, Florida: Knowingly Driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jerome Evans, 37, St. Petersburg, Florida: Trafficking in phenethylamines: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Allen Smith, 32, Grand Ridge, Florida: Hold for Calhoun County: Marianna Police Department. Keyandre Batson, 29, St. Petersburg, Florida:...
Jackie D. Roberts
Jackie D Roberts, age 62, God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be, so He put his arms around you, and whispered, “Come with Me.” On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Jackie drew his last earthly breath, then joined his beloved parents, Charles L. and Mary Lois (Fears) to begin his eternal life.
Ms. Mable Brunson Lee
Ms. Mable Brunson Lee of Panama City and formerly of Bascom, transitioned from life to eternal rest on Tuesday, October 18th at home surrounded by family. She was 90 years of age. The days of our years are threescore years and ten; and if by reason of strength they be...
Trick or Treat times for Jackson County
Grand Ridge- No set time. Campbellton- No set time. Cottondale- October 31, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Graceville- October 31, 5 to 7 p.m. Sneads- October 31, 5 to 8 p.m. Alford- October 31, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Marianna Oct 31, 5:00 – 7:30 p.m.
1st APPEARANCE for October 28, 2022
Bridgett Franklin: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- conditional release. Waylon Grems: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked- $350 cash bond. Jerome Evans: Trafficking in phenethylamines- $3,000 cash bond. Allen Smith: Hold for Calhoun County- $3,000 purge. Shon Massey: Driving while license suspended or revoked- $5,000 bond, possession...
