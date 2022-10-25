Read full article on original website
Caryolin Crowe and Kayla York Charged With Residential Burglery
On October 20, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Kayla York, 26, of Hope, AR and Carvolin Crowe, 32, of Hope, AR. Ms. York and Mr. Crowe were arrested and charged with residential burglary. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. York and Mr. Crowe was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Hope police log
Delona Drews, 51, of Hot Springs, AR Failure to Appear. Michael Rodgers, 48, McCaskill, AR Failure to Comply. Paradise Talley, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Jeremiah Muldrew, 29, of Hot Springs, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.18.22. 6:46am in the 2100 block of N. Hazel 2 vehicles. 10:11am in the...
Two Hope residents arrested for residential burglary
York and Crowe were booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased prevalence of illegal fentanyl pills designed to look like well-known candy. The Arkansas State Police are continuing an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident that occurred...
Harmon Williams, Jr. Charged With Theft of Property
On October 24, 2022 at approximately 3:05pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Harmon Williams Jr., 50, of Hope, AR. Mr. Williams was arrested and charged with theft of property and criminal trespass. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of Henry C. Yerger Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Williams was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail
40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday. No...
Wake Village PD identifies beer thief
The man, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Larry, is being sought by police on a felony warrant for Theft Less Than $2,500. Larry has previous convictions. Police are still trying to identify the second man in the surveillance video. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased...
Wake Village Police Need Your Help in Locating These Two Men
The Wake Village Police Department needs your help in locating two men who recently walked out of the Walmart Supercenter with a lot of beer and police don't think it was because they forgot to pay for the beer. And we aren't talking about a six-pack or 12-pack of beer...
Man arrested for shooting at vehicle, injuring driver
38-year-old Demon Bray was arrested after police got reports of someone in a white pickup firing at a gold Buick LaSabre. The driver of the LaSabre was injured but managed to drive himself to a local hospital. Bray has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Arkansas Attorney General...
Charges filed in Arkadelphia stabbing
Formal charges have been filed against an Arkadelphia man after a stabbing on Labor Day weekend sent his mother to the hospital. Kinta Gray, 43, of Arkadelphia, remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on felony battery charges. Gray was arrested on Sept. 3, the same day authorities responded to a residence at Pine Court Apartments to investigate a stabbing.
4 Arkansas men charged with Capital Murder in September 2022 Camden shooting
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, officials confirmed that 18-year-old Keaton Arnold, 23-year-old Tyrese Henry, 22-year-old Carlton Henry, and 22-year-old Zykeial Gulley are each facing charges of 36 counts of Committing a Terroristic Act, Aggravated Residential Burglary, First-Degree Battery, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Capital Murder. The charges stem from a […]
Special agent testifies about notes Parker passed in prison
Davis kept track of Parker’s behavior while incarcerated, testifying that she would be whatever she needed to be to individual inmates to get them to do what she wanted. Davis noted that Parker would bribe inmates with promises of money or commissary items and would pretend to be sexually interested in female inmates to further her schemes. Davis read letters to the jury that attempted to frame another inmate for the murder of Reagan Hancock, but the letters contained information that could only have been known by the killer.
Police locate missing juvenile
14-year-old Kimberly Cornelius was reported as a runaway by her sister on October 22. A BOLO alert was posted earlier with her information. Detective Andrew Venable made his third appearance on the stand yesterday in the Taylor Parker trial. Wake Village police have identified one of the men who recently...
71 Arrests Last Week? – Bowie County Sheriffs Report for Oct 17 – 23
Bowie County, Texas is the place, crime is the subject. Just a tad fewer to report in the third week of October 2022. There were 23 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 48 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Stacie Neves Charged With Possession of Meth
On October 18, 2022 at approximately 10:53pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Stacie Neves, 59, of Hope, AR. Ms. Neves was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 500 block of South Laurel Street in Hope, AR. Ms. Neves was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Wake Village police seeks suspects who shoplifted $400 worth of beer
Police are hoping someone in the community recognizes the suspects. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel. Texarkana Arkansas police have located a missing juvenile. Ashdown Junior high School is looking for local veterans to...
Police respond to report of toddler in roadway
Traffic came to a standstill around 2:00 p.m. in front of the apartments as the diaper-clad toddler was removed from the roadway by a man and his wife until police could arrive. No report from police yet on whether or not the parents have been located. Premier High School in...
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into home of sleeping woman, assaulting her
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is being charged in Texarkana, Ark., for reportedly forcing his way into a woman’s home while she was asleep and assaulting her. The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department says it all happened Sunday, Oct. 23 at a home in the 600 block of East 43rd Street just minutes before 2 a.m. When officers got there, the 68-year-old woman reportedly told them that a man broke into her home while she was sleeping and attacked her. She said she fought him and tried to reach for her phone to call 911, but the man took her phone from her.
Man accused of causing miscarriage faces probation
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In September of 2022, Tahjavian Rogers of Camden, Arkansas pleaded guilty to manslaughter and first-degree domestic battery. The charges come from an April incident where Rogers allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, causing her to miscarry a pregnancy. Rogers has now been sentenced to 10 years probation. On April 22, 2022, Ouachita County Sheriff’s […]
Texarkana man arrested, charged with attempted rape
Officers received a call from a 68-year-old woman who claimed a man had broken into her home while she was sleeping. According to the victim, the man began assaulting her. She fought off her attacker and reached for her phone to call the police. She said that the man then took her phone and rummaged through her home briefly before fleeing the area. The victim was able to call 911 from another phone and requested police assistance.
Pine Street reborn
It has been 19 years since Pine Street Middle School’s hallways were full of students. Finally, after its nearly two decades of neglect, it may once again welcome students through its doors and rejoin the Texarkana community. On July 27, TISD announced a proposition to reacquire and reconstruct the...
