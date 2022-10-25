Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
Hope Lions Hear Program From Jeff Brown of the Arkansas Eye Bank
The Hope Lions Club recently heard from Jeff Brown of the Arkansas Lions Eye Bank and Laboratory. He talked about what can be done with eyes that are donated after death. Established in 1986, the Arkansas Lions Eye Bank and Laboratory at UAMS has since grown to one of the best in the country.
hopeprescott.com
Curry’s Community Award Banquet Nov. 26
PRESCOTT – Curry’s Community Awards Banquet is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Munn’s Family Life Center, 1017 Moncrief. This banquet will honor community residents who have gone above and beyond in working to better Prescott. Tickets are $20 per plate and all money raised will go to support Curry’s Community Outreach Ministry.
hopeprescott.com
Hope organist performs at Magnolia event
MAGNOLIA – Organist Robert Green of Hope was in concert at First Presbyterian Church in Magnolia this afternoon (Thursday). The event was in partnership with the church and P.E.O. Chapter AN sponsoring a special music concert to celebrate the theme of “Radiating Light through Music.” The free concert included celebrated classical works and inspirational pieces.
Santa to Make Early Stop in Texarkana at Four States Fairgrounds November 5
You may say oh it's way too early to start thinking about Christmas but after Halloween this coming Monday the holiday and Christmas season will be official. So get ready for the Candy Cane Corral. All of us in Texarkana are lucky because it looks like Santa wants to make an early stop here and get photos made with the kids.
KSLA
Nearly $200M bond proposal in Texarkana would greatly benefit TISD, superintendent says
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Voters in Texarkana, Texas, are being asked to approve a bond proposal of nearly $200 million, which leaders say will provide major improvements across the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD). KSLA caught up with TISD Superintendent Doug Brubaker as he took a look at the old...
ktoy1047.com
Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail
40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday. No...
hopeprescott.com
UP donates to Arkansas Single Parent fund
LITTLE ROCK — The Union Pacific Community Ties Giving Program awarded the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, or ASPSF, a $7,000 Grant to create the 2023 Union Pacific Scholarship Project. The project will fund scholarships and wraparound services for 10 single parent students in Camden, Hope, Hoxie, Jonesboro, Little...
hopeprescott.com
Pate Willis of Prescott and Maddie French of Nashville Win First Place in The Bass Federation of Arkansas Youth Trail
High School youth bass anglers team consisting of Pate Willis of Prescott and Maddie French of Nashville took home the 1st place slot of The Bass Federation of Arkansas Youth Trail held this past Saturday on Lake Greeson. The team had the winning total weight of 7.8 pounds with a total of 5 bass. According to Willis conditions on the lake were very windy but he was able to find a sweet spot at the beginning of the tournament and caught 7 bass right away. He was able to start culling within an hour of the start of the tournament. Dennis Kuykendall of Murfeesboro was the boat captain for the winning duo.
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
Delona Drews, 51, of Hot Springs, AR Failure to Appear. Michael Rodgers, 48, McCaskill, AR Failure to Comply. Paradise Talley, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Jeremiah Muldrew, 29, of Hot Springs, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.18.22. 6:46am in the 2100 block of N. Hazel 2 vehicles. 10:11am in the...
hopeprescott.com
Caryolin Crowe and Kayla York Charged With Residential Burglery
On October 20, 2022 at approximately 2:00pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Kayla York, 26, of Hope, AR and Carvolin Crowe, 32, of Hope, AR. Ms. York and Mr. Crowe were arrested and charged with residential burglary. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Ms. York and Mr. Crowe was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
City Employees Avert A Possible Bad Situation
Around 10am Tuesday, Hope Animal Control officers noticed a fire burning behind a house at 831 Henry C. Yerger. The officers knew the person that lived at the house had limited mobility and they were also aware of the current burn ban in Hempstead County. Upon entering the backyard, one officer encountered a lady and informed her of the burn ban (which she said she wasn’t aware of) and watched as she extinguished the fire. At the time of the fire, the wind was blowing around 20 to 25 miles per hour so the fire could have easily spread to the house. Residents are reminded despite the rain we received Monday night and Tuesday morning, it was not enough to lift the burn ban and all outside burning is prohibited until sufficient rain is received.
hopeprescott.com
67 Gas & Grill Features Jonathan Barham, Plans Final Show of 2023 With Frank Ross
The 67 Gas & Grill Band welcomed special guest Jonathan Barham Tuesday for the regular bi-monthly program at the Emmet store. Barham recently returned home to take a job at Bluff City and was available to be the special guest. The next and final program of 2022 is set for 6pm November 8th. The Gas & Grill Band and regulars will welcome special guest Frank Ross of Arkadelphia.
hopeprescott.com
Church members enjoy steak dinner
SUTTON – Members of the Harmony Church on the Sutton Community in Nevada County had the annual steak supper in the church’s pavilion Saturday. the members dined on steak, baked potatoes, salads, casseroles and an assortment of desserts. About 25 attended the event.
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village PD identifies beer thief
The man, identified as 43-year-old Timothy Larry, is being sought by police on a felony warrant for Theft Less Than $2,500. Larry has previous convictions. Police are still trying to identify the second man in the surveillance video. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased...
myarklamiss.com
CCAPS looking for winter items
COLUMBIA COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Columbia County Animal Protection Society is in need of items for the upcoming winter. Some of the items they need are hay, blankets and other bedding to keep the animals warm as the temperature begins to drop. Also, dry and canned dog and...
hopeprescott.com
Harmon Williams, Jr. Charged With Theft of Property
On October 24, 2022 at approximately 3:05pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Harmon Williams Jr., 50, of Hope, AR. Mr. Williams was arrested and charged with theft of property and criminal trespass. The arrest occurred in the 800 block of Henry C. Yerger Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Williams was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
ktoy1047.com
Two Hope residents arrested for residential burglary
York and Crowe were booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning the public about the increased prevalence of illegal fentanyl pills designed to look like well-known candy. The Arkansas State Police are continuing an investigation into an officer involved shooting incident that occurred...
cenlanow.com
Arkansas man accused of shooting estranged daughter-in-law in the face; arrested
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, shortly before 7 PM, the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Fairview Road in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a woman who had been shot in the face. According...
ktoy1047.com
Wake Village police seeks suspects who shoplifted $400 worth of beer
Police are hoping someone in the community recognizes the suspects. Premier High School in Texarkana, Arkansas, held their ribbon cutting today. McCurtain County is looking to fund a new hospital in Idabel. Texarkana Arkansas police have located a missing juvenile. Ashdown Junior high School is looking for local veterans to...
Man accused of causing miscarriage faces probation
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — In September of 2022, Tahjavian Rogers of Camden, Arkansas pleaded guilty to manslaughter and first-degree domestic battery. The charges come from an April incident where Rogers allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, causing her to miscarry a pregnancy. Rogers has now been sentenced to 10 years probation. On April 22, 2022, Ouachita County Sheriff’s […]
