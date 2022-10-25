Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
One problem John Hynes is trying to fix and one that’s just getting worse
There’s been a lot of talk recently about the 5-game losing streak the Predators have been on since returning to North America. At their first practice since their loss to Philadelphia, the team put on their “work boots” according to Ryan Johansen and focused on getting better. One of the big issues that has been consistent since the start of the season, defense, will see a change in the next game. John Hynes has announced plans to change the defensive pairings:
Yardbarker
Bruins Weekly: Lysell, Beecher, Chara, Ullmark & More
The Boston Bruins continued their early-season surprise by winning all three of their games in the last seven days at the TD Garden. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look at some prospects in the minors, the week that a Bruins goaltender had, a former captain returned for a ceremony, and more.
NHL
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
Yardbarker
Winnipeg Jets: 6 Notable Statistics Through First 6 Games
The Winnipeg Jets are through their first half-dozen games of 2022-23, and there are already plenty of notable stats to gnaw on. Here, we’ll take a look at six statistics from their six games so far. 1 — Number of 60-Minute Efforts. The Jets have a 3-3-0 record...
NHL Odds: Blues vs. Predators prediction, odds and pick – 10/27/2022
An intense battle out on the ice is set to take place as the St. Louis Blues head to the “Music City” to take on the winless Nashville Predators. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Blues-Predators prediction and pick will be revealed. After storming out...
Tri-City Herald
Will The Vancouver Canucks Make An Early-Season Trade?
Winless in their first seven games (0-5-2) of this season, the Vancouver Canucks are in danger of falling into an early-season hole that is too deep to escape. That could spark rumors over whether they'll try to make a trade to shake things up. An early-season trade was one option...
atozsports.com
Predators make MAJOR changes ahead of tonight’s game
After morning skate, Nashville Predators Head Coach John Hynes made a huge announcement about changes to the forward lines for tonight’s game versus the St. Louis Blues:. While it may not seem like the most groundbreaking announcement, this move goes a long way toward solidifying the 2nd line into the offensive powerhouse it needs to be. Nino Niederreiter and Ryan Johansen have been playing on a line with a revolving cast of wingers that changes every few games. Kiefer Sherwood got a game and a half, Eeli Tolvanen got four and a half games, and Yakov Trenin got one, yet none have been able to hold onto the spot.
Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians
MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
Yardbarker
The best starts to Calgary Flames seasons in franchise history
Friends, the Calgary Flames’ win on Tuesday over the Pittsburgh Penguins set a franchise record! The Flames reached five wins faster than they’ve ever reached it before, and tied a record from the Atlanta days for the fastest to 10 points in franchise history. Let’s dive into how...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers- 10/26/22
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. The St. Louis Blues‘ three-game winning streak to open the 2022-23 season was snapped on Monday when they were shut out 4-0 by the Winnipeg Jets. The offense was shorthanded, missing both Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad, while Thomas Greiss made his first start wearing the blue note, stopping 39 of 42 shots (the final goal was an empty-netter). His 39 saves set a franchise record for goalies playing their first game with the Blues.
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
atozsports.com
The cruel reality facing the Dallas Mavericks early in the season
DALLAS – Reality is cruel. And through the first three games of the season, the Dallas Mavericks have received a healthy dose of it. The team’s record sits at 1-2. Both losses came in very winnable games, the first where Dallas blew a 20-point lead against Phoenix, and the latest came against the New Orleans Pelicans when they didn’t play Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Sandwiched in between was a blowout victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, who played on the second night of a back-to-back.
