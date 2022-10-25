After morning skate, Nashville Predators Head Coach John Hynes made a huge announcement about changes to the forward lines for tonight’s game versus the St. Louis Blues:. While it may not seem like the most groundbreaking announcement, this move goes a long way toward solidifying the 2nd line into the offensive powerhouse it needs to be. Nino Niederreiter and Ryan Johansen have been playing on a line with a revolving cast of wingers that changes every few games. Kiefer Sherwood got a game and a half, Eeli Tolvanen got four and a half games, and Yakov Trenin got one, yet none have been able to hold onto the spot.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO