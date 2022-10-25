ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

The price of partying: LSU is fined $250,000 by the SEC after football fans stormed the field following upset win over Ole Miss - one week after Tennessee was penalized $100k

The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
atozsports.com

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind. Beamer, who is doing a good job at South Carolina so far (12-8 through his first 20 games), made a comment this week that could best be described as out of touch. After the Gamecocks’ big win over...
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

How one national media outlet disrespected Vols WR Jalin Hyatt

Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has quickly established himself this season as one of the best players in college football. The former four-star recruit has soared past any reasonable expectations that anyone could’ve had for him this season. Hyatt is currently No. 7 in the nation in receiving...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

One thing the Tennessee Vols’ defense must watch out for against Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats haven’t been shy about publicly sharing their offensive game plan this week for their matchup against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Kentucky’s plan seems to be to slow the game down and limit Tennessee’s offensive possessions. That’s essentially what they tried to do last season as well (the Wildcats had the ball for over 46 minutes but still lost 45-42).
LEXINGTON, KY
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ roster gets major boost on Wednesday

When the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Damone Clark in the fifth round, a guy many had as a Day 2 pick, it looked at as one of the steals of the draft. Clark came with a little red flag, though, and that was the spinal fusion operation he had back in March to fix a herniated disk, causing many to think he wouldn’t play in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
atozsports.com

Eagles’ name needs to be left out of one conversation

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the middle of what could be a historic season. They are 6-0 at the bye, and the only undefeated team remaining. Not to mention, they are everyone’s favorite to win the NFC and make it to the Super Bowl. The Eagles have a shot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Saints have Raiders on edge about potential problem ahead of matchup

The New Orleans Saints have their Week 8 opponent the Las Vegas Raiders on edge about a potential problem they may have. We still don’t know who will start for the New Orleans Saints at quarterback. Will it be Andy Dalton, who, besides the two pick six’s, actually played well? Or will it be Jameis Winston, who is the starting quarterback but has dealt with injuries?
atozsports.com

Wednesday’s news further complicates Cowboys’ season goals

The NFC East is making moves ahead of the trade deadline. One day after the Dallas Cowboys added depth at two defensive positions, the Philadelphia Eagles one-upped them by making a big-time addition. On Wednesday, the still-undefeated Eagles traded for defensive end Robert Quinn. They paid only a fourth-round pick...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

National media tips their hat to Cowboys’ rising star

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best defenses in the NFL. It has the potential to be even better as the second half of the 2022 season approaches, and a recent high draft pick is a big reason why. Edge rusher Sam Williams, the Cowboys’ second-round selection back in...
atozsports.com

Kentucky QB Will Levis reveals offensive plan against Tennessee Vols

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis on Tuesday essentially revealed UK’s gameplan for their matchup against the Tennessee Vols this weekend. Levis told reporters that the plan for Kentucky is to try to go on long sustained drives that limit Tennessee’s offensive possessions. “I think if we’re able to...
LEXINGTON, KY

