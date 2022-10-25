Read full article on original website
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residents
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three years
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key Events
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender Youth
atozsports.com
Vols head coach Josh Heupel asked about controversial situation with Alabama WR Jermaine Burton
One of the biggest topics in the college sports world over the last two weeks has been Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton’s decision to slap/punch a female Tennessee Vols fan as he left the field at Neyland Stadium after Bama’s 52-49 loss to UT. The incident was caught...
atozsports.com
Vols’ QB Hendon Hooker has proven one thing that no other Heisman candidate has this season
The Tennessee Vols have their best quarterback in recent memory. Hendon Hooker has led the team to a top five ranking and contention for the College Football Playoff. Accordingly, Hooker is firmly in the Heisman Trophy race. Against top competition, the Vols’ quarterback is setting himself apart so far this...
The price of partying: LSU is fined $250,000 by the SEC after football fans stormed the field following upset win over Ole Miss - one week after Tennessee was penalized $100k
The Southeastern Conference has imposed another six-figure fine for fans storming the field, this time hitting LSU with a $250,000 penalty. The league announced the fine Sunday after LSU fans stormed the field to celebrate a win over No. 15 Mississippi. The Rebels were ranked seventh at the time. The...
atozsports.com
Kirk Herbstreit explains what gives the Tennessee Vols the edge over the Georgia Bulldogs
If the Tennessee Vols take care of business against Kentucky on Saturday, and the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Florida Gators down in Jacksonville, it’ll set up a massive college football showdown in Athens on November 5. The Tennessee vs Georgia game on the first Saturday in November could possibly...
atozsports.com
The biggest reason outside of offense that the Tennessee Vols are still undefeated
The first thing that comes to mind when talking about the Tennessee Vols this season is their offense. Tennessee is averaging 50.1 points per game (No. 1 in the nation) through seven games this season. It’s safe to say that scoring points is the Vols’ strength and the biggest reason they’re undefeated.
atozsports.com
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer has officially lost his mind. Beamer, who is doing a good job at South Carolina so far (12-8 through his first 20 games), made a comment this week that could best be described as out of touch. After the Gamecocks’ big win over...
atozsports.com
How one national media outlet disrespected Vols WR Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has quickly established himself this season as one of the best players in college football. The former four-star recruit has soared past any reasonable expectations that anyone could’ve had for him this season. Hyatt is currently No. 7 in the nation in receiving...
atozsports.com
One thing the Tennessee Vols’ defense must watch out for against Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats haven’t been shy about publicly sharing their offensive game plan this week for their matchup against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Kentucky’s plan seems to be to slow the game down and limit Tennessee’s offensive possessions. That’s essentially what they tried to do last season as well (the Wildcats had the ball for over 46 minutes but still lost 45-42).
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football: What Mark Stoops said about working with Josh Heupel
When the Tennessee Vols take on the Kentucky Wildcats in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, there will be a familiar face across the sideline for UT head coach Josh Heupel. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops is the brother of Bob Stoops, Heupel’s coach as a player at Oklahoma and later his boss.
atozsports.com
Kentucky defensive coordinator admits there’s only one way the Wildcats can stop the Tennessee Vols’ offense
There’s plenty of discussion this week about how the Kentucky Wildcats plan to slow down the Tennessee Vols‘ offense. Kentucky wants to go on long sustained drives that keep Tennessee’s offense off the field as much as possible. In theory, that’s a good approach to take against...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ roster gets major boost on Wednesday
When the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Damone Clark in the fifth round, a guy many had as a Day 2 pick, it looked at as one of the steals of the draft. Clark came with a little red flag, though, and that was the spinal fusion operation he had back in March to fix a herniated disk, causing many to think he wouldn’t play in 2022.
atozsports.com
Vols legend says Kentucky is in for “a rude awakening” on Saturday
Tennessee football is set for a matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats inside Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. Some analysts are predicting that it could be an upset spot for Josh Heupel’s surging Vols team. But one person who believes fully in the Big Orange is UT basketball great Ron Slay.
atozsports.com
Watch: LSU head coach Brian Kelly might have just thrown shade at his own fan base
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly might have thrown some shade at his own fan base on Tuesday night. A reporter asked Kelly how he felt about LSU fans rushing the field after the Tigers’ win against the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday. Ole Miss was ranked No....
atozsports.com
The Tennessee Vols player who might be the most underrated player in the nation
Plenty of Tennessee Vols players have been receiving a lot of deserved attention this season. Quarterback Hendon Hooker is one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy and Jalin Hyatt appears to be the best wide receiver in the nation. There’s one Vols player, however, that isn’t receiving nearly enough...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ name needs to be left out of one conversation
The Philadelphia Eagles are in the middle of what could be a historic season. They are 6-0 at the bye, and the only undefeated team remaining. Not to mention, they are everyone’s favorite to win the NFC and make it to the Super Bowl. The Eagles have a shot...
atozsports.com
Saints have Raiders on edge about potential problem ahead of matchup
The New Orleans Saints have their Week 8 opponent the Las Vegas Raiders on edge about a potential problem they may have. We still don’t know who will start for the New Orleans Saints at quarterback. Will it be Andy Dalton, who, besides the two pick six’s, actually played well? Or will it be Jameis Winston, who is the starting quarterback but has dealt with injuries?
atozsports.com
Wednesday’s news further complicates Cowboys’ season goals
The NFC East is making moves ahead of the trade deadline. One day after the Dallas Cowboys added depth at two defensive positions, the Philadelphia Eagles one-upped them by making a big-time addition. On Wednesday, the still-undefeated Eagles traded for defensive end Robert Quinn. They paid only a fourth-round pick...
atozsports.com
National media tips their hat to Cowboys’ rising star
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the best defenses in the NFL. It has the potential to be even better as the second half of the 2022 season approaches, and a recent high draft pick is a big reason why. Edge rusher Sam Williams, the Cowboys’ second-round selection back in...
atozsports.com
ESPN points out one wild stat that shows why Hendon Hooker should be the Heisman frontrunner
The Tennessee Vols still have five regular season games left to play — and a lot can change in that time — but for now, it appears that UT quarterback Hendon Hooker is the frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. And there’s one wild stat that ESPN pointed out...
atozsports.com
Kentucky QB Will Levis reveals offensive plan against Tennessee Vols
Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis on Tuesday essentially revealed UK’s gameplan for their matchup against the Tennessee Vols this weekend. Levis told reporters that the plan for Kentucky is to try to go on long sustained drives that limit Tennessee’s offensive possessions. “I think if we’re able to...
