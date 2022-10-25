Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
Toyota Has Quietly Given Up On Production Goals: Report
Toyota is reportedly lowering production targets, Elon Musk thinks NHTSA is too slow for the modern world, and Ford spent a lot of money getting out of Argo. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, October 27, 2022. 1st Gear: Toyota Reportedly Tells Suppliers It’s Lowering Production...
Jalopnik
Toyota Isn't Quite Ready to Boost EV Output
Toyota says it still isn’t going to really boost production of its first mass-market electric vehicle for a few more years, Faraday Future is slashing salaries because the start-up EV maker is running out of cash, and Mercedes-Benz is the latest manufacturer to quit the Russian market. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Jalopnik
Ford Ordered to Pay Millions for Allegedly Stealing Software
Ford has allegedly been sharing secrets. And now, after a 15-day trial, a judge and jury have ordered the Detroit automaker to pay $104.6 million in damages for “breaching a 2004 licensing contract and misappropriating trade secrets,” to an Austin, Texas-based software company, as reported Automotive News. Back...
Jalopnik
This Is Why Self-Driving Startup Argo AI Is Shutting Down
When the news broke yesterday that Ford-backed self-driving startup Argo AI would be closing its doors, it was a major shock. That’s partly because it felt so sudden but also because, at the time, we had no information on exactly why that decision had been made. However, after Ford’s Q3 earnings call, we have a much better understanding of the automaker’s thinking.
Jalopnik
Ford Is the Latest Automaker to Exit Russia
Ford is the latest automaker added to the the growing list of companies exiting Russia. Reuters said Wednesday that the Blue Oval is finalized with a joint venture in Russia called Sollers Ford — selling 49 percent of its shares. The cost of those shares has said to be at a “nominal value.”
Forget Sharks! There’s Something Scarier in the Water Off Waikiki
Vacationing in paradise can be a great thing. Sun, sand and surf can go a long way to restoring a sense of well being in an increasingly stressful world. It can also go a long way towards restoring an economy. In particular, tourism is the life blood of Hawaii’s economy, which is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic.
Jalopnik
Uber Drivers Will Make Fewer Left Turns From Now On
Left turns cause accidents. Data from the NHTSA shows that some 22 percent of traffic accidents involved vehicles taking left turns at intersections. Uber is taking this data and doing something with it to make drivers and its customers safer. The company has rolled out a slew of new safety measures for driver and rider safety. Among them is having drivers take fewer left turns.
Jalopnik
Edmunds Took Its Ford Lightning and Rivian R1T to a Tractor Pull
Electric pickup trucks are rad. They do all the stuff a truck is supposed to be good at, like hauling and pulling and generally making tons of torque, but they do it in near silence and without belching tons of black diesel smoke. Sure, they’re still in their infancy, but that isn’t stopping Edmunds.com’s Ryan ZumMallen from taking their long-term test Ford Lightning and Rivian R1T to a tractor pull in Northern California.
Jalopnik
Europe Finalizes 2035 Death Date for ICE-Powered New Cars
The days of internal combustion engines in Europe are officially numbered, Volkswagen and Volvo are licking their wounds, and used car dealers are reminiscing about happier times — as in, 2021. All that and more in this “We’re Headed for a Recession” edition of The Morning Shift for October 28, 2022. Hey — at least it’s Friday!
Jalopnik
XPeng Strapped a Drone to a Hatchback and Called it a Flying Car
Flying cars are the future, apparently. That’s what tech companies like to say whenever they wheel out a new vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) craft that they’re tenuously claiming is a flying car. So far, very few of these creations have made it off the drawing board and into reality. Things changed this week, when Chinese tech company XPeng strapped a drone to a hatchback and called it a flying car.
Jalopnik
Chip Shortage Forces Toyota to Temporarily Issue Metal Keys for New Cars in Japan
Car keys have officially become the latest victim of the ongoing chip shortage. Reuters reports that Toyota has announced plans to give new car buyers a mechanical key instead of a smart key. “As the shortage of semiconductors continues, this is a provisional measure aimed at delivering cars to customers...
Jalopnik
United Airlines Wants People Who Drive to Fly on Electric Planes Instead
Cars aren’t the only polluters. If we want to save the planet, every part of how we travel has to change, and that includes airplanes. Whether or not that method of clean travel will catch on though is another thing. But as CNBC reports, United Airlines thinks electric planes will be the next generation of air travel, but mainly for short, regional flights.
Jalopnik
Icon's LS9-Powered Mercedes-Benz 300SEL 6.3 Is a God-Tier Restomod
Name your favorite classic car, and there’s probably a specialist out there that’s built a business on stuffing that car with modern components and all the Alcantara you can shake a stick at. I mean, the fact that SEMA exists is evidence of the appeal of this kind of restomod.
London's $96 million cable car, which became an unlikely viral hit on TikTok, has been given a makeover
As recently as February, the Dangleway, as it is nicknamed, was yet to find a new sponsor, and there were concerns about the cable car's future.
Jalopnik
BMW Debuts 2023 R1250 R With More Standard Features, Same Price As Last Year
BMW’s R1250 R generally gets a lot less attention than its taller, more adventure-oriented sibling, the R1250 GS, and listen, I get why. You don’t see celebrities riding around the globe on an R1250 R, and compared to BMW’s S1000 XR, the R1250 platform is pretty tame.
Jalopnik
I Have 6 Miatas and Need Something for Long Trips! What Car Should I Buy?
Greg is a soon-to-be-retired physician with a half-dozen Miatas and a variety of other rides. He’s looking to enjoy his time off with a long-distance cruiser, ideally some kind of wagon/hybrid combo. He can spend upwards of $120,000. What car should he buy?. Here’s the scenario:. So I’m...
Jalopnik
The Velocity Invitational Is the Rolex Historics for the Rest of Us
For many car enthusiasts, Monterey Car Week is a massive draw. Cars show up that you’d struggle to see anywhere else on Earth, and out of all the events at car week, the Historics races at Laguna Seca are my absolute favorite. If you’ve never been to Laguna Seca,...
17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp
CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country, Australia’s government said on Saturday as political opponents warned the families pose a domestic security risk.
Jalopnik
2022 BMW M4 Competition Convertible: What Do You Want to Know?
If you want performance and practicality, BMW’s M division has been the go-to for many years thanks to the stellar reputation of cars like the M3 and M5. Or so I’m told, as despite having gotten behind the wheel of various “regular” BMWs, and even a few hybrids, I’ve not yet experienced the joy of an M car from the driving seat.
Cricket-Ervine asks Zimbabwe to banish premature semi-final thoughts
MELBOURNE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe have presented themselves a "huge chance" to make the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup after their giant-killing act against Pakistan, but captain Craig Ervine wants his team to stay focussed on their next battle against Bangladesh on Sunday.
Comments / 0