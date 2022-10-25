ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groton, CT

Groton Man Accused Of Leaving Wife With No Heat, Food

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFxSZ_0im7vSVo00
Robert Barnett Photo Credit: Ledyard Police Department

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his wife without heat, food, or money.

The arrest took place in New London County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Groton.

On Thursday, Sept. 29 Ledyard officers initiated an investigation into Robert Barnett, age 58, of Groton, after receiving a complaint from his wife in a case regarding her being physically removed from her Ledyard home, said Capt. Kenneth Creutz, of the Ledyard Police

Following an investigation, Barnett was arrested for that incident. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the victim made a second complaint saying Barnett removed thermostats and food from the residence, and removed the victim’s ability to obtain money, making it so the victim had no heat, no food, and no way to purchase any, Creutz said.

A warrant was completed and Barnett was taken into custody, without incident, at his business on Oct. 21, police said.

Barnett was transported to the Ledyard Police Department where he was charged with intentional cruelty to a person.

He was released on a $25,000 bond.

to follow Daily Voice New London and receive free news updates.

Comments / 28

Jax Dingo
3d ago

No heat?? It’s not cold enough to put heat on yet. Woman wants furnace on in October during this economy she better get another job first

Reply(8)
7
CTVinnie
3d ago

Can't help but wonder if the roles were reversed if the wife would be arrested.

Reply
12
Sheila Wallace
2d ago

Do you know how many men walk away from women and kids, leaving them with nothing including a way to support them. When the hell are the cops called for them.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

83-year-old Hamden man turns himself in for fatal hit-and-run

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An 83-year-old Hamden man turned himself in Thursday for an outstanding warrant involving a May hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian, according to police. Domenico Esperti is accused of hitting 37-year-old Shauna Devlin, of Hamden, with his vehicle on May 18 on Paradise Avenue. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Police investigating double shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, around 12:19 p.m., officers responded to Knollwood Circle for the reports of shots fired. When officers were on the scene, they were contacted by a local hospital about gunshot victims arriving. Police said a 33-year-old man was brought […]
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor man charged in Vernon Subway robbery

VERNON — A South Windsor man was charged Thursday with robbing a Subway restaurant on Hartford Turnpike on Wednesday. Justin Richard, 38, was charged with first-degree robbery, fifth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace. He was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Friday.
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Hartford police: Man killed after shooter rear-ended him, then fired

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified a person who was shot in the head while driving Thursday night in Hartford. The homicide happened in the 500 block of Hillside Avenue, according to police. Officers were called to the area at about 5:30 p.m. after ShotSpotter recorded that multiple rounds were fired. When they arrived, […]
HARTFORD, CT
CBS Boston

Police have received more than 50 tips about missing Raynham teen

RAYNHAM - Police said they have received more than 50 tips about missing 16-year-old Colleen Weaver of Raynham.According to police Tuesday, Colleen may have traveled 100 miles from home. They asked police and media outlets from as far out as Hartford, Conn., Wells, Maine, and Brattleboro, Vt. to share the information about her. Her parents said they don't believe their daughter ran away from home; they believe she was lured away by someone she met online.On Wednesday, police said they've received more than 50 new tips from all around New England and they are checking on all of them.Colleen went missing between 1-4 a.m. Tuesday, October 18. Colleen has red/pink hair, is 5 feet tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She may have been wearing black glasses, a sweatshirt, and leggings.
RAYNHAM, MA
Journal Inquirer

With charges reduced, couple gets time served in heist

A boyfriend and girlfriend who were accused of conspiring in the gunpoint robbery of an acquaintance outside the Manchester Walmart have pleaded guilty to sharply reduced charges and received prison terms that they have already completed, with credit for time they spent in jail unable to post bond. DEFENDANTS: Angel...
NORWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
392K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy