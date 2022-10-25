ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

pokesreport.com

Over/Under: Five Thoughts on OSU's Road Game Against Kansas State

STILLWATER – We’ve started a new game-week series here at Pokes Report called Over/Under. It’ll be five topics with an over/under associated to them. You’ll then drop your predictions in the comments below on how you think they’ll turn out. No. 9 Oklahoma State is...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Four-Star Running Back Kedrick Reescano Decommits from Michigan State Following OSU Visit

A four-star Michigan State commit was in Stillwater for an official visit this past weekend — and now he is no longer a Michigan State commit. Kedrick Reescano, a running back from New Caney, Texas, announced his decommitment from Michigan State on Thursday. Listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Reescano is the No. 174 player in 247Sports Composite rankings.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Match-Ups and Predictions for Cowboys Visit to K-State Homecoming and Battle for Next

STILLWATER – All you need to know about this game is it’s Oklahoma State at Kansas State and these two get together and always produce a crazy football game. We’ve seen back and forth offense, we;ve seen back-to-back kickoff returns for touchdowns, and we’ve seen wind gusts of 50 miles an hour and a seven-yard punt. Expect the unexpected when these two football program look-alikes get together.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Wrestling Season Kind of a Mystery for Normally Blue-Blooded Pokes

STILLWATER – The good news on Thursday for Oklahoma State wrestling was the program would again be featured with a regular season dual on national cable television with the Dec. 11 Bedlam match at Oklahoma televised on ESPNU. The bad news is this edition of the normally nationally contending Cowboys doesn’t look as contending. If you look at the early Intermat college rankings the Cowboys are ranked No. 7 in the dual rankings. That is second in the Big 12 behind new (wrestling only) member Missouri ranked No. 3.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Brock Martin Named to Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin was named to the Lombardi Award midseason watch list on Thursday. The redshirt super senior out of Oologah, OK, has been a key contributor nearly every year he’s been on the roster. Through six games this season, Martin’s recorded 19 total tackles, 12 of which have been solo stops, including five tackles for loss and three sacks. He also has one pass break up and one forced fumble.
STILLWATER, OK
Ponca City News

Cowboys embody a singular word in Boone Pickens Stadium tunnel

Body Oct. 24—One word is painted on the wall as a last reminder as the Oklahoma State football team turns the corner to head off the tunnel guarded by a cattle gate. The same word is tattooed on the body of Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn. “Compete.” “I...
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Collin Clay Emerges on the Defensive Line for the Cowboys

STILLWATER – Fortunately, I don’t have to do it very often because I don’t make the mistake often. I doubted Collin Clay. I saw Clay in high school as a defensive end at Putnam City, but his senior season I didn’t see his better games. He had 62 tackles, three sacks, and 5.5 tackles-for-loss. He had lots of offers including Oklahoma State, but he chose Arkansas where he actually played as a true freshman and had 17 tackles, two against Alabama. I didn’t think anything about it, and then Clay transferred to Oklahoma State. He did it during the pandemic year of 2020. Clay tore his ACL and then was trying to rehab and get back into shape in the middle of COVID.
STILLWATER, OK
pokesreport.com

Veterans Impressed with Johnson and Freshmen

STILLWATER – I’m not going to give you an injury report. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman didn’t give one on Tuesday during his weekly new conference. You know Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy did not go player-by-player with injury updates on Monday. Suffice to say for now, both teams are going to have to trust some back-ups and among those they will trust will be some true freshmen. It happened for Oklahoma State last Saturday in the 41-34 comeback win over Texas. One freshman, in particular, came up really big.
STILLWATER, OK
OKC VeloCity

Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma

Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities

Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
MCLOUD, OK
kaynewscow.com

Tonkawa resident named Miss NOC Tonkawa

TONKAWA — Kira Pendleton of Tonkawa was crowned Miss NOC Tonkawa 2023 Tuesday night at the Kinzer Performing Arts Center. She was crowned by Miss NOC Tonkawa 2022 Emma Valgora and Miss Oklahoma 2022 Megan Gold. Pendleton received a $1,000 scholarship expense award, Miss America crown and pin, sash...
TONKAWA, OK
OKC VeloCity

OKC investment firm named second fastest-growing firm in Oklahoma

Oklahoma City-based Full Sail Capital has been named first runner-up in Citywire’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing registered financial advisory firms in Oklahoma. The London-based financial news publisher cited Full Sail Capital’s 2021 assets under management (AUM) of $1.7 billion in its listing of 50 Growers Across America, published this summer. Founded in 2018, Full Sail Capital offers wealth and asset integration, investment management, financial planning, estate plan consulting and family office services.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

