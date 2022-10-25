Read full article on original website
pokesreport.com
Over/Under: Five Thoughts on OSU's Road Game Against Kansas State
STILLWATER – We’ve started a new game-week series here at Pokes Report called Over/Under. It’ll be five topics with an over/under associated to them. You’ll then drop your predictions in the comments below on how you think they’ll turn out. No. 9 Oklahoma State is...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Four-Star Running Back Kedrick Reescano Decommits from Michigan State Following OSU Visit
A four-star Michigan State commit was in Stillwater for an official visit this past weekend — and now he is no longer a Michigan State commit. Kedrick Reescano, a running back from New Caney, Texas, announced his decommitment from Michigan State on Thursday. Listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Reescano is the No. 174 player in 247Sports Composite rankings.
2022 Bedlam tickets sold out, time dwindling for OU, OSU rivalry
NORMAN, Okla. — If you haven’t purchased Bedlam tickets this year, you’re out of luck. According to the University of Oklahoma’s Athletic Department, the Nov. 19 game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowboys is sold out. There are still tickets available for Oklahoma’s...
pokesreport.com
Match-Ups and Predictions for Cowboys Visit to K-State Homecoming and Battle for Next
STILLWATER – All you need to know about this game is it’s Oklahoma State at Kansas State and these two get together and always produce a crazy football game. We’ve seen back and forth offense, we;ve seen back-to-back kickoff returns for touchdowns, and we’ve seen wind gusts of 50 miles an hour and a seven-yard punt. Expect the unexpected when these two football program look-alikes get together.
pokesreport.com
Wrestling Season Kind of a Mystery for Normally Blue-Blooded Pokes
STILLWATER – The good news on Thursday for Oklahoma State wrestling was the program would again be featured with a regular season dual on national cable television with the Dec. 11 Bedlam match at Oklahoma televised on ESPNU. The bad news is this edition of the normally nationally contending Cowboys doesn’t look as contending. If you look at the early Intermat college rankings the Cowboys are ranked No. 7 in the dual rankings. That is second in the Big 12 behind new (wrestling only) member Missouri ranked No. 3.
pokesreport.com
Brock Martin Named to Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin was named to the Lombardi Award midseason watch list on Thursday. The redshirt super senior out of Oologah, OK, has been a key contributor nearly every year he’s been on the roster. Through six games this season, Martin’s recorded 19 total tackles, 12 of which have been solo stops, including five tackles for loss and three sacks. He also has one pass break up and one forced fumble.
Oklahoma basketball: Takeaways from OU’s exhibition win over Oklahoma City
Oklahoma basketball fans got their first impression of what the 2022-23 season might look like as the Sooner men prepped for the season with a 89-53 exhibition win over the Oklahoma City Stars. Sooner second-year head coach Porter Moser said at Big 12 Media Days last week in Kansas City...
news9.com
OKC’s Newest Hockey Team Looking For Victory In First Game At New Home
Oklahoma City's newest hockey team, the Warriors, moved from Wichita Falls after last season and will play their first game in their new home Friday night in Oklahoma City. So far, they've only had practices, but the Warriors are already fans of their new home, the Blazers Ice Centre. The...
WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Oklahoma City Postgame
Oklahoma head coach Porter Moser met with the media following OU's 89-53 win over Oklahoma City.
Ponca City News
Cowboys embody a singular word in Boone Pickens Stadium tunnel
Body Oct. 24—One word is painted on the wall as a last reminder as the Oklahoma State football team turns the corner to head off the tunnel guarded by a cattle gate. The same word is tattooed on the body of Oklahoma State offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn. “Compete.” “I...
pokesreport.com
Collin Clay Emerges on the Defensive Line for the Cowboys
STILLWATER – Fortunately, I don’t have to do it very often because I don’t make the mistake often. I doubted Collin Clay. I saw Clay in high school as a defensive end at Putnam City, but his senior season I didn’t see his better games. He had 62 tackles, three sacks, and 5.5 tackles-for-loss. He had lots of offers including Oklahoma State, but he chose Arkansas where he actually played as a true freshman and had 17 tackles, two against Alabama. I didn’t think anything about it, and then Clay transferred to Oklahoma State. He did it during the pandemic year of 2020. Clay tore his ACL and then was trying to rehab and get back into shape in the middle of COVID.
pokesreport.com
Veterans Impressed with Johnson and Freshmen
STILLWATER – I’m not going to give you an injury report. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman didn’t give one on Tuesday during his weekly new conference. You know Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy did not go player-by-player with injury updates on Monday. Suffice to say for now, both teams are going to have to trust some back-ups and among those they will trust will be some true freshmen. It happened for Oklahoma State last Saturday in the 41-34 comeback win over Texas. One freshman, in particular, came up really big.
James Halligan, Former Oklahoma State University President, Dead At 86
Former Oklahoma State University President James Halligan has died, the school announced Tuesday. Halligan was the OSU president until 2002 and he led the university through tragedy when a plane crash killed ten members of the Oklahoma State basketball family. Halligan retired and then represented Stillwater in the Oklahoma Senate...
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
OKC VeloCity
Wheeler Bio announces initial closing of Series A round supporting expansion In Oklahoma
Wheeler Bio, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in small-batch clinical production of biologics, announced the first closing of its Series A financing round. The round was co-led by Charles River Laboratories and Echo Investment Capital with participation from ATUM, Floating Point Advisors, Plains Venture Partners (a subsidiary...
kosu.org
Oklahoma lawmakers tried to limit four-day school weeks, but they're hanging on in rural communities
Not so in McLoud, a town of about 4,000 in northwest Pottawatomie County. This small district operates on a four-day school week for most of the year. Vania Farmer is a junior at McLoud High School, and she hardly knows school any other way. The district adopted the practice when she was in eighth grade. So when she talks to a student from another school or drives by another packed school while running Friday errands, she said it feels a little weird.
readfrontier.org
In the race for governor, Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister are trying to win favor with Oklahoma’s growing Latino population
In an election year where Republicans nationally hope to make big waves among Latino voters and Democrats are trying to hold on to what has historically been a safe vote, both Gov. Kevin Stitt and challenger Joy Hofmeister are working hard to appeal to the community. Stitt is running what...
kaynewscow.com
Tonkawa resident named Miss NOC Tonkawa
TONKAWA — Kira Pendleton of Tonkawa was crowned Miss NOC Tonkawa 2023 Tuesday night at the Kinzer Performing Arts Center. She was crowned by Miss NOC Tonkawa 2022 Emma Valgora and Miss Oklahoma 2022 Megan Gold. Pendleton received a $1,000 scholarship expense award, Miss America crown and pin, sash...
OKC VeloCity
OKC investment firm named second fastest-growing firm in Oklahoma
Oklahoma City-based Full Sail Capital has been named first runner-up in Citywire’s annual ranking of the fastest-growing registered financial advisory firms in Oklahoma. The London-based financial news publisher cited Full Sail Capital’s 2021 assets under management (AUM) of $1.7 billion in its listing of 50 Growers Across America, published this summer. Founded in 2018, Full Sail Capital offers wealth and asset integration, investment management, financial planning, estate plan consulting and family office services.
Cabin Boys is coming to Claremore
Cabin Boys Brewery has chosen Claremore to open its second location as it nears its 5th anniversary.
