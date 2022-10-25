STILLWATER – Fortunately, I don’t have to do it very often because I don’t make the mistake often. I doubted Collin Clay. I saw Clay in high school as a defensive end at Putnam City, but his senior season I didn’t see his better games. He had 62 tackles, three sacks, and 5.5 tackles-for-loss. He had lots of offers including Oklahoma State, but he chose Arkansas where he actually played as a true freshman and had 17 tackles, two against Alabama. I didn’t think anything about it, and then Clay transferred to Oklahoma State. He did it during the pandemic year of 2020. Clay tore his ACL and then was trying to rehab and get back into shape in the middle of COVID.

