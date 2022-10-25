ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jakobi Meyers not happy with way Mac Jones was treated on Monday night

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0693Xb_0im7uFAy00

It was a pitiful scene at Gillette Stadium watching New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones showered with boos after throwing his sixth interception of the season.

The second-year quarterback had returned from what was originally deemed as a severe high ankle sprain in an effort to help lead the team to their first winning record of the year. But once he threw one interception, coach Bill Belichick decided to pull the plug.

Patriots fans cheered as Jones stood on the sidelines and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe came trotting out on the field. The entire scene didn’t sit right with wideout Jakobi Meyers, who caught a touchdown pass from Zappe on the first drive.

“It’s tough to see somebody who works so hard get that kind of treatment.” Meyers said after the game.

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan followed up on those comments, and Meyers clarified by saying, “Not even the coaches, just everybody. The crowd, all of it. It was an ugly situation, in my opinion.”

It’s hard to disagree with Meyers considering Zappe and the Patriots offense got completely shut out in the second half. The Bears settled in defensively and put Zappe-mania on hush mode.

Now, the team is stuck with this weird situation of possibly having to go back to the quarterback they just booed off the field. It doesn’t help matters that Belichick still refuses to name a starting quarterback.

Dysfunctional was never a word most thought would be used when describing Belichick’s Patriots, but it sure looks fitting after that debacle on Monday night.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
MONTANA STATE
Athlon Sports

Broncos Announce Russell Wilson's Week 8 Status

After watching the Denver Broncos' Week Seven loss to the New York Jets from the sideline, quarterback Russell Wilson is going to be back on the field Sunday. Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that Wilson will start when his team faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Wilson missed ...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys 55-man roster shakeup sends 3 to IR, add 5 vs Bears in Week 8

It was all good just a week ago. Entering this point in time in Week 7, the conversation in this space was about the Cowboys getting themselves healthy heading into the middle of the season. The most important cog, quarterback Dak Prescott was returning and the team’s injury report was thinning out. Now? Dallas has to once again shake up their roster to get themselves prepared for the next opponent, the Chicago Bears.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Patriots preview and prediction

Week 8 against the New England Patriots is more than just a normal regular-season game for the New York Jets. It’s a chance to exercise some demons and exact some sweet revenge. The Jets enter this key divisional battle having won four straight to get to a 5-2 start,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets vs. Patriots live stream, viewing and game info for Week 8

The New York Jets (5-2) enter Week 8 on a four-game winning streak but will now begin play without their rookie running back Breece Hall or their versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. But they have plenty of motivation this week and revenge on their mind as they take on the New England Patriots, the team that slugged them, 54-13, last season. Will the Jets return the favor? Can they end their 12-game losing streak to the Patriots and bump their current winning streak to five?
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three LSU players among ESPN's top transfers in college football this season

The roster rebuild LSU undertook this offseason under first-year coach Brian Kelly simply wouldn’t have been possible prior to the transfer portal era. Heading into last year’s Texas Bowl, LSU had just 39 available scholarship players. After a mass exodus of talent to the transfer portal and the draft, things looked like they could be dire in Baton Rouge in 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 bold predictions for Bears vs. Cowboys

The Chicago Bears get back to work this weekend on a short week following their dominant 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots. They’re back on the road, this time heading down to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys and hopefully start a winning streak for the first time this season.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Seahawks: 3 reasons for concern in Week 8

The New York Giants will head across the country to battle the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday in a matchup betweem two of the more surprising teams in the NFL. The Giants are sporting a four-game winning streak after their win last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Seahawks have won their last two and sport a 2-1 record at home on the season.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots have reportedly received trade calls for top offensive weapon

The New England Patriots have received calls on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers ahead of the November 1 trade deadline, per NBC Sports Boston’s Phil A. Perry. Myers has been a key weapon for the Patriots during his four seasons in the league. He has caught 194 passes for 2,309 yards and four touchdowns over the course of his career. He currently leads the Patriots in receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
220K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy