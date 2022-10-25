ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

M﻿an Utd charged with improper conduct

The Football Association has charged Manchester United with failing to control their players during the draw at Chelsea on Saturday. United players reacted angrily to referee Stuart Attwell's decision to award a penalty when Scott McTominay pulled down Armando Broja in the box. "Manchester United FC allegedly failed to ensure...
BBC

T﻿en Hag on Ronaldo, Varane and Martinez's tackling

Manchester United manager E﻿rik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Thursday's Europa League group game against Sheriff Tiraspol. H﻿ere are the main lines from his news conference:. Cristiano Ronaldo returns after being stood down for a game as punishment for refusing to come on against Tottenham....
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leeds predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Jesse Marsch is facing the pressure as Leeds travel to Liverpool in the Premier League tonight looking to end a run of eight games without a win.Leeds slipped to 18th in the table following a 3-2 defeat against Fulham last weekend, with the home supporters appearing to turn on the under-fire manager.Leeds have not beaten Liverpool since 2001 and were thrashed 6-0 in their previous visit to Anfield last season, while Jurgen Klopp’s side have won six of their last seven games at home.That has helped the Reds while their away form in the Premier League has been poor, with...
BBC

Champions League: Time for Antonio Conte to unleash timid Spurs with progress in balance

The mutinous mood reflected in the loud booing that greeted Tottenham after 45 minutes against Sporting Lisbon is not exactly reflected by their current status. Spurs currently stand third in the Premier League ahead of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool knowing a result at Marseille in their final group game will send them into the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in three years although defeat could leave them at risk of elimination.
BBC

Bristol City: Coach Lauren Smith says 'high standards' behind 'flying' start

Bristol City head coach Lauren Smith believes the team's unbeaten start to the Championship is down to a renewed ambition within the squad. The Robins, relegated from the Women's Super League in 2021, sit three points clear at the top of the league after five wins and a draw from six matches.
BBC

L﻿ampard on Patterson, away form and challenging Fulham

F﻿rank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Fulham. N﻿athan Patterson will be back in the squad which gives Lampard a "really good headache" selection-wise. O﻿n the win over Crystal Palace, Lampard said: "We needed a performance and the lads delivered." H﻿e added:...
NBC Sports

Arsenal’s Pablo Mari injured in mass stabbing in Italy

One person is dead and Arsenal’s Pablo Mari is among at least four people injured in a mass stabbing at a supermarket in Northern Italy. Mari, 29, is on loan to Serie A side Monza and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the player is hospitalized but “seems to be okay.”
ESPN

Transfer Talk: Manchester United eye Leeds, USMNT star Tyler Adams

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: USMNT's Adams on Man...
BBC

'V﻿an de Beek should get his chance'

Erik ten Hag says Donny van de Beek can play regularly for Manchester United if he stays fit. The midfielder came on in the second half of United's win over Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday in his first appearance since August. Ten Hag said: "He was long out. I was happy...
BBC

Rangers 'not in great place' - Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin eyes Ibrox win

Jim Goodwin insists his Aberdeen side have the self-belief to win at Ibrox on Saturday and pile more pressure on Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Goodwin says there is "a lot at stake" for Rangers, who trail Premiership leaders Celtic by four points amid an unconvincing run of form. Aberdeen...
BBC

L﻿ampard says consistency is next step

Frank Lampard has challenged his Everton players to find consistency in the next stage of their progress under his management. The Toffees impressed in a fine 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, ending a run of three defeats in a row. As they prepare to face Fulham on Saturday,...
BBC

TransPennine: More than 50 trains axed in single day

Rail passengers are facing severe disruption after TransPennine Express axed more than 50 of its services in a single day. The rail operator has cancelled services along routes between Manchester, Sheffield, York, Hull, Huddersfield and Edinburgh. It comes after mayors in the north of England criticised rail "chaos" across the...

