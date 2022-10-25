Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Man Utd charged with improper conduct
The Football Association has charged Manchester United with failing to control their players during the draw at Chelsea on Saturday. United players reacted angrily to referee Stuart Attwell's decision to award a penalty when Scott McTominay pulled down Armando Broja in the box. "Manchester United FC allegedly failed to ensure...
Report: Manchester City To Complete Signing Of Everton Youngster
Manchester City have signed Everton academy talent Emilio Lawrence, according to Fabrizio Romano.
BBC
Ten Hag on Ronaldo, Varane and Martinez's tackling
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has spoken to the media before Thursday's Europa League group game against Sheriff Tiraspol. Here are the main lines from his news conference:. Cristiano Ronaldo returns after being stood down for a game as punishment for refusing to come on against Tottenham....
Report: Liverpool, Chelsea & Real Madrid Interested In Newcastle Midfielder
Three of Europe's biggest clubs have expressed 'concrete interest' in Bruno Guimarães.
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun
Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
Liverpool vs Leeds predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight
Jesse Marsch is facing the pressure as Leeds travel to Liverpool in the Premier League tonight looking to end a run of eight games without a win.Leeds slipped to 18th in the table following a 3-2 defeat against Fulham last weekend, with the home supporters appearing to turn on the under-fire manager.Leeds have not beaten Liverpool since 2001 and were thrashed 6-0 in their previous visit to Anfield last season, while Jurgen Klopp’s side have won six of their last seven games at home.That has helped the Reds while their away form in the Premier League has been poor, with...
BBC
Champions League: Time for Antonio Conte to unleash timid Spurs with progress in balance
The mutinous mood reflected in the loud booing that greeted Tottenham after 45 minutes against Sporting Lisbon is not exactly reflected by their current status. Spurs currently stand third in the Premier League ahead of Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool knowing a result at Marseille in their final group game will send them into the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in three years although defeat could leave them at risk of elimination.
BBC
Bristol City: Coach Lauren Smith says 'high standards' behind 'flying' start
Bristol City head coach Lauren Smith believes the team's unbeaten start to the Championship is down to a renewed ambition within the squad. The Robins, relegated from the Women's Super League in 2021, sit three points clear at the top of the league after five wins and a draw from six matches.
Graham Potter's Words On His Brighton Return
Graham Potter held his pre-match press conference this afternoon, speaking about his return to his former side.
Manchester United v FC Sheriff Confirmed Lineups & Team News UEFA Europa League
Below you can find the confirmed lineups for Manchester United’s game against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League.
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | What to expect from Unai Emery w/ Jason Soutar of TheAFCnewsroom!
How would Jason sum up Unai Emery’s time at Arsenal and why does he think it didn’t work out for him in North London?. How adaptable is Unai Emery from a tactial point of view?. From the man management side of things, what can be made of Emery’s...
Sign One Player From Brighton and Hove Albion: Tariq Lamptey
Chelsea have a habit of reuniting with old players.
BBC
Lampard on Patterson, away form and challenging Fulham
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Fulham. Nathan Patterson will be back in the squad which gives Lampard a "really good headache" selection-wise. On the win over Crystal Palace, Lampard said: "We needed a performance and the lads delivered." He added:...
NBC Sports
Arsenal’s Pablo Mari injured in mass stabbing in Italy
One person is dead and Arsenal’s Pablo Mari is among at least four people injured in a mass stabbing at a supermarket in Northern Italy. Mari, 29, is on loan to Serie A side Monza and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says the player is hospitalized but “seems to be okay.”
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Manchester United eye Leeds, USMNT star Tyler Adams
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: USMNT's Adams on Man...
BBC
'Van de Beek should get his chance'
Erik ten Hag says Donny van de Beek can play regularly for Manchester United if he stays fit. The midfielder came on in the second half of United's win over Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday in his first appearance since August. Ten Hag said: "He was long out. I was happy...
BBC
Rangers 'not in great place' - Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin eyes Ibrox win
Jim Goodwin insists his Aberdeen side have the self-belief to win at Ibrox on Saturday and pile more pressure on Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Goodwin says there is "a lot at stake" for Rangers, who trail Premiership leaders Celtic by four points amid an unconvincing run of form. Aberdeen...
Conor Gallagher On Why The Chelsea Team Love Working For Graham Potter
The honeymoon period is far from over after another UEFA Champions League victory.
BBC
Lampard says consistency is next step
Frank Lampard has challenged his Everton players to find consistency in the next stage of their progress under his management. The Toffees impressed in a fine 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, ending a run of three defeats in a row. As they prepare to face Fulham on Saturday,...
BBC
TransPennine: More than 50 trains axed in single day
Rail passengers are facing severe disruption after TransPennine Express axed more than 50 of its services in a single day. The rail operator has cancelled services along routes between Manchester, Sheffield, York, Hull, Huddersfield and Edinburgh. It comes after mayors in the north of England criticised rail "chaos" across the...
Comments / 0