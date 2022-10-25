Read full article on original website
Anti-critical race theory culture war plays out in South Bay school board races
After actively recruiting last year, the president of a Republican women's group has anti-critical race theory candidates running in 10 different school board races across the South Bay.
caringmagazine.org
How Sabu Shake Sr. unleashed a ‘great tide of compassion’ in Monterey
Since 1999, the Sabu Shake Sr. Memorial Foundation has raised almost $6 million to support The Salvation Army in Monterey, California. In Monterey, California, the Sabu Shake Sr. Memorial Foundation, established by Sabu Shake Jr. and Chris Shake to honor their father, has raised millions of dollars to support the local Salvation Army, funding social services and raising community awareness about The Salvation Army and what it does.
How anti-vaccine, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric made its way into Marin Co. school board elections
When asked about transgender books in elementary schools, Novato Unified school board candidate Tief Gibbs Jensen said trans kids are "seriously mental, they have mental problems."
Active incident at Santa Cruz High School
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said that there is an active incident at Santa Cruz High School. Caltrans District 5 says there is a heavy law enforcement presence and to avoid the area if possible. Police can be seen on campus with rifles. SCHS is on LOCKDOWN. Students and staff are safe.SCPD is The post Active incident at Santa Cruz High School appeared first on KION546.
My daughter was among the last to leave Santa Cruz High amid reports of an active shooter; the wait was terrifying
Thursday's event turned out to be a hoax, but it reminded us how close we live to tragedy. How quickly the images of Uvalde, Parkland, Newtown and Columbine reappear in our minds. Community Voices Editor Jody K. Biehl recounts the short hours and long anxiety of Thursday's false active shooter report at Santa Cruz High.
Dave Kegebein supporters show up in force, calling fair firing 'disgraceful'
Tuesday's meeting of the Santa Cruz County Fair board of directors drew more than 70 people, many of whom decried the state-driven termination of the fair's longtime CEO. "What is the role of the governor and the CDFA in taking control of the Santa Cruz County Fair?" asked Dennis Osmer, former Watsonville mayor, as talk of reprisal hung in the air.
Preliminary 3.0 earthquake strikes south of Gilroy, USGS says
Did You Feel It? A preliminary 3.0 earthquake struck south of Gilroy around 3:40 a.m. Friday, just days after a 5.1 earthquake hit San Jose, the largest in the Bay Area in eight years.
UC Santa Cruz students recall student body president Alfredo Gama Salmeron, name interim
UC Santa Cruz student body government members announced Wednesday that they had successfully recalled Student Union Assembly President Alfredo Gama Salmeron by gathering signatures from more than 5% of registered undergraduate students.
'I just couldn't breathe': Santa Cruz High students, parents describe emotions in wake of active shooter hoax
Santa Cruz High School families are breathing a sigh of relief after receiving confirmation that an active shooter alert on campus Thursday was a hoax. While the call was a false report, it left the community grateful for public safety responders and stressed about the well-being of their children.
KTVU FOX 2
California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- It’s been over 24 hours since that 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Cruz County. This is the biggest earthquake in eight years in the Bay Area. Depending on where you were, you might not have felt it as much as someone else. United States Geological Survey Research Physicist Sarah Minson says The post San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
The untold story of 'Killer Klowns from Outer Space,' the creepiest film in Central California history
"We never anticipated this in a million years."
San José Spotlight defends reporting amid legal threat
Following San José Spotlight’s reporting that revealed Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor lobbied the governor to help a major real estate firm save money on a massive project months before it cut big checks to support her reelection campaign, attorneys for the developer are pushing back. In a letter sent to San José Spotlight this... The post San José Spotlight defends reporting amid legal threat appeared first on San José Spotlight.
South Bay earthquake elicits surprised reactions from Midpeninsula residents
Midpeninsula residents were jolted by an earthquake that struck the south bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. Oct. 25 and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose. It was followed by a 3.1 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
3 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
KQED
For the First Time Since 1998, Santa Clara County Will Have a New Sheriff
In the Bay’s most populous county, Laurie Smith has served as sheriff since 1998. But in this election — amid a wave of scandals and an ongoing corruption trial — she will not be on the ballot. Now, two men are running to take over the office....
Bay Area's biggest 'water wasters' include high-ranking execs
Bay Area water agencies have released the latest list of the worst “water wasters” throughout the region, as first acquired by the San Francisco Chronicle.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz High School says active shooting report was a hoax, police clearing school
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A reported shooting at Santa Cruz High School, Thursday morning, was a hoax, according to the school. Around 9:30 a.m., a large law enforcement presence responded to Santa Cruz High School because of a report of an active shooter near the school. The school posted...
Parents concerned with recent inappropriate conduct with minor charges at Salinas Union High School District
“This is worrying me a lot, you know,” parent Maria Anya said. “I have my daughter. She's at La Paz too, and I have my son here.” Anya is one of many parents concerned about their kid’s safety after learning of Julio Cesar Gonzalez Garcia’s arrest. READ MORE: North Salinas High and La Paz soccer The post Parents concerned with recent inappropriate conduct with minor charges at Salinas Union High School District appeared first on KION546.
'Clean weed' creating organic buzz among cannabis users, growers
SANTA CRUZ -- While organic fruits and vegetables are common at the grocery store, a clean cannabis movement is sprouting up as more and more marijuana users look for healthy alternativesForty-year-old Manny Alvarez is what you'd call a boss, which is why every morning you'll find him checking in on his star employees - all 400 bajillion of them. "I find it fascinating," he said looking at a bin full of composted dirt. "There are more microbes in a teaspoon of soil than there are stars in our galaxy." Alvarez and his partner Terry Sardinas are part of...
