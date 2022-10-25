Read full article on original website
Louisiana Sees Second-Highest Early Voting Numbers on First Day
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - Early voting for the November election began on Tuesday, and Louisiana voters are clearly motivated to get out and vote. According to John Couvillion at JMC Analytics, Tuesday's numbers are the second-highest ever recorded on the first day of early voting, with 108,938 votes submitted Tuesday between on-site and mail-in. Most of those votes came from mail-in ballots.
Louisiana Treasury Publishes Names of 60,000+ People Who Are Owed More Than $44 Million
State Treasurer John Schroder is encouraging residents to check for their names in local newspapers across Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of 62,000+ people across Louisiana who are owed more than $44 million. The names were published in today's paper (Oct. 25) and "include those whose unclaimed property items were received from September 2021 through August 2022."
Could Low Water Levels Lead to Hidden Louisiana Community in Atchafalaya Basin?
It's no secret that the water levels in the Atchafalaya Basin are really low and some have been out exploring areas that they've never been to before. We've shared a number of photos in recent weeks from the basin and there are areas that are dried up that have not been in years.
Louisiana Man Missing in Arkansas National Park
WBRZ reports that authorities and volunteers are searching for a missing Baton Rouge man who never returned from his hike in an Arkansas park. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith went hiking Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow trail along Buffalo National River and has not been seen since. The television station reports that...
Louisiana State Trooper With Millions of TikTok Followers Placed on Leave Over Hit-and-Run Boating Crash
A Louisiana State Trooper who is also a famous TikTok celebrity with millions of social media followers has been placed on leave over his involvement in a hit-and-run boating crash. Justin Chaisson is a law enforcement officer with the Louisiana State Police but is also known under the alias Stalekracker...
Louisiana Has Highest Flu Activity in the Country, According to Walgreens Flu Index
In case you were wondering, "how bad is the flu this year?", here's the answer. It's not good in Louisiana. Walgreens announced on Monday that Louisiana has the highest flu activity in the country. This is according to the 2022-2023 Walgreens Flu Index. According to their Index, overall flu activity...
Ways to Keep Rodents Out of Your Home During A Louisiana Cold Front
I don't know about you, but I cannot stand when I know that there is a mouse in the house. As we enter into the meat of Fall and soon-to-be winter in south Louisiana, we will see more and more cool fronts sweep across the area. With that, small creatures...
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
DWI Arrest: Another Fatal Crash in St. Martin Parish Claims Life of Young Woman
On Tuesday, KPEL News reported on the death of 27-year-old Tyler Nicole Girard of Breaux Bridge after not stopping at a stop sign on Bourque Road led to a pickup truck hitting her. That impact sent her into a shed on private property. That crash happened just before 8:00 p.m....
Father Goes Viral Defending His Daughters’ Homecoming Dresses
A Florida father is going viral for defending his daughters and their homecoming attire choices. After the father posted a photo of himself posing with his daughters, comments on his post raised his eyebrows - and his blood pressure. As you can imagine, many people appeared to have commented on...
