Trussville City School plans to release students early due to inclement weather
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) plans to release students early today due to inclement weather TCS released the following statement: “Due to the threat of inclement weather, all Trussville City Schools will release early today, October 25, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Buses will run their normal schedule at […]
Trussville PD investigates possible threat at HTMS
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — For the third time in two weeks, the Trussville Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) that was reported to the administration at the “close of the school day.” HTMS Principal Jennifer Abney stated the administration and SRO are following the established protocol, […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
The Future of Springville Schools: Administrators discuss proposed 15-mill tax increase on Facebook Live
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor SPRINGVILLE – Four St. Clair County and Springville school leaders joined host Clayton Martin on a Facebook Live Q&A on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, to discuss a proposed 15-mill property tax increase that will appear on the ballot at the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. The proposed tax is intended […]
Center Point Parks and Rec’s Fall Festival planned for tonight
From The Tribune staff reports CENTER POINT — Center Point Parks and Recreation’s Fall Festival is planned for tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 533 Sunhill Road Northwest in Center Point. The event will have carnival rides, food trucks, a haunted hallway, a flashlight pumpkin patch, and of course, plenty of candy. If […]
Tornado watch issued for Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A tornado watch has been issued for Jefferson County until 7 p.m. Currently, the storms are approaching the AL/MS state line and are expected to push east through the evening hours. Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening across all of Central Alabama, with the relatively […]
City of Birmingham to host food collection drive
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The City of Birmingham will be collecting food items for holiday boxes to be distributed to residents in need. Donations will be collected November 2-4 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd., from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Family-sized canned goods are preferred. […]
Acting superintendent of TCS Dr. Frank Costanzo, ‘I believe in working together as a team’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) BOE named Dr. Frank Costanzo, former superintendent of Tuscaloosa County Schools, as acting superintendent of TCS earlier this month. The role of the acting superintendent is different from the interim superintendent. Interim is related to position vacancy, and Costanzo explained there is not a […]
Two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Parkway causes lane closure
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Parkway caused lane closure on Wednesday, Oct. 26, around 1:30 p.m. According to the Trussville Police Department, the crash occurred on Deerfoot Parkway near Mount Olive. There are reports of minor injuries, Lieutenant Clint Riner stated. Tow trucks are en route to tow […]
Moody City Council sponsors high school band, accepts Creekview streets
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune MOODY – At another brief meeting at City Hall on Monday, Oct. 24, the Moody Council voted unanimously to sponsor the high school’s marching band and accepted a request to begin upkeep of the streets in the Creekview subdivision. Several weeks ago, the council heard from Moody High School […]
HTMS student reportedly brought weapon to school
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) student reportedly brought a weapon to school on Monday, Oct. 24. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), they were made aware of a student that brought a kitchen knife to school. As soon as the knife was reported, the student was immediately […]
Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce to host Legislative Breakfast
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Legislative Breakfast at the Trussville Civic Center on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Check-in begins at 6:45 a.m.; breakfast will be served at 7 a.m. This event is open to the public. The program will feature a legislative update from Danny […]
BCBS of Alabama, Leeds, National Fitness Campaign make fitness free Leeds citizens
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) of Alabama, the City of Leeds, and the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) announced a partnership to bring an outdoor Fitness Court® to the City of Leeds. The Fitness Court, located in Leeds Memorial Park at 1159 Montevallo Road, will officially open Tuesday, […]
You read that right: Springville loses season closer to Pell City, 70-40
By Will Heath, For the Tribune PELL CITY — How to describe Thursday night’s game between county foes Springville and Pell City, which entered the final week of the season with 1 win between them? How about record-breaking? In earning their first win of the Steve Mask era on Thursday, the Panthers eclipsed what the […]
Clay prepares for grocery tax cuts to take effect in November
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, October 26, for the second scheduled monthly meeting of October. Much of the agenda was covered in the report from City Manager Ronnie Dixon. All members of the Council were dressed in matching t-shirts supporting the annual fundraiser for The […]
Leeds announces Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys, a cruise-in for a cause, is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Parkway Drive in downtown Leeds. This event is open to all cars, trucks, and bikes. Admission is an unwrapped toy or donation. Bring your unwrapped […]
Authorities search for 25-year-old man missing from Center Point
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for a 25-year-old man. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Kaleb Jordan Wilson was last seen on October 15, 2022, in Center Point. Wilson is also known to frequent different locations in the Birmingham […]
Vote on Trussville Springs delayed, council approves resolution to surplus police vehicles
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council delayed the public hearing and consideration of the Trussville Springs PUD amendment per the request of Trussville Springs LLC. The new date for the public hearing and vote has not been determined by the time of publication. Related Story: Trussville council to consider changes in […]
Springville earns Team of the Week recognition
By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor SPRINGVILLE — It’s been a rough year for Springville High school. A young team in one of the most brutal 5A regions in the state, the Tigers had yet to get a win despite coming ever so close several times throughout the 2022 season. Despite the setbacks, Head Coach John […]
St. Clair County crash claims life of Steele man
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Steele man on Thursday, Oct. 27, at approximately 9:15 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dillon W. Robinson, 28, was fatally injured when the 2017 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck […]
