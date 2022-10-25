ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville PD investigates possible threat at HTMS

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — For the third time in two weeks, the Trussville Police Department is investigating a possible threat at Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) that was reported to the administration at the “close of the school day.” HTMS Principal Jennifer Abney stated the administration and SRO are following the established protocol, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Future of Springville Schools: Administrators discuss proposed 15-mill tax increase on Facebook Live

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor SPRINGVILLE – Four St. Clair County and Springville school leaders joined host Clayton Martin on a Facebook Live Q&A on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, to discuss a proposed 15-mill property tax increase that will appear on the ballot at the upcoming Nov. 8 general election. The proposed tax is intended […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Tornado watch issued for Jefferson County

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A tornado watch has been issued for Jefferson County until 7 p.m. Currently, the storms are approaching the AL/MS state line and are expected to push east through the evening hours. Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening across all of Central Alabama, with the relatively […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

City of Birmingham to host food collection drive

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The City of Birmingham will be collecting food items for holiday boxes to be distributed to residents in need. Donations will be collected November 2-4 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd., from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Family-sized canned goods are preferred. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Acting superintendent of TCS Dr. Frank Costanzo, ‘I believe in working together as a team’

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) BOE named Dr. Frank Costanzo, former superintendent of Tuscaloosa County Schools, as acting superintendent of TCS earlier this month. The role of the acting superintendent is different from the interim superintendent. Interim is related to position vacancy, and Costanzo explained there is not a […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Parkway causes lane closure

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Parkway caused lane closure on Wednesday, Oct. 26, around 1:30 p.m. According to the Trussville Police Department, the crash occurred on Deerfoot Parkway near Mount Olive. There are reports of minor injuries, Lieutenant Clint Riner stated. Tow trucks are en route to tow […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

HTMS student reportedly brought weapon to school

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) student reportedly brought a weapon to school on Monday, Oct. 24. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), they were made aware of a student that brought a kitchen knife to school. As soon as the knife was reported, the student was immediately […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds announces Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys, a cruise-in for a cause, is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Parkway Drive in downtown Leeds. This event is open to all cars, trucks, and bikes. Admission is an unwrapped toy or donation. Bring your unwrapped […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Vote on Trussville Springs delayed, council approves resolution to surplus police vehicles

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council delayed the public hearing and consideration of the Trussville Springs PUD amendment per the request of Trussville Springs LLC. The new date for the public hearing and vote has not been determined by the time of publication. Related Story: Trussville council to consider changes in […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville earns Team of the Week recognition

By Loyd McIntosh, Sports Editor SPRINGVILLE — It’s been a rough year for Springville High school. A young team in one of the most brutal 5A regions in the state, the Tigers had yet to get a win despite coming ever so close several times throughout the 2022 season. Despite the setbacks, Head Coach John […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

