Birmingham Police say armed robbers targeting Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is witnessing an alarming trend of robberies targeting the Hispanic community. BPD admits they are facing an uphill battle with a language barrier and a history of distrust in the Hispanic community, and that’s why they are taking to the airwaves to get the word out. Truman […]
‘Armed and dangerous’ rape suspect who launched manhunt along I-20 in Irondale still on the run
A man sought in a violent attack and fled from police, launching a massive search in Irondale, remains on the run. Police on Friday identified the wanted suspect as 21-year-old Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton. He is charged with first-degree rape in the attack, and third-degree burglary in a break-in that police...
32-year-old ID’d as man found fatally shot on porch of Birmingham house
Authorities have released the name of a man found shot to death on the porch of an Inglenook home. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Litfelton Alexander Frost. He was 32. Birmingham police received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday about a person shot in...
32-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting Thursday afternoon was identified. According to Birmingham Police, Lifelton Alexander Frost was shot and killed on the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Frost dead at the scene. No suspects are in custody at this […]
Shots fired at Birmingham barber shop leave 1 injured, multiple vehicles damaged
An investigation is underway after shots were fired into a west Birmingham barber shop Friday afternoon. The shooting happened at 2:17 p.m. at Brooms Barber & Style Shop at 524 Arkadelphia Road. The business was open and occupied at the time the gunfire rang out. According to police radio traffic,...
38-year-old charged with attempted murder in Center Point Parkway shooting
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 38-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting that occurred on Center Point Parkway on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at approximately 3:03 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marcus Dion Woods was arrested and charged with attempted murder. The victim is expected […]
Band of armed robbers targeting Hispanic victims in Birmingham; more than 30 robbed in October
A band of armed gunmen is targeting Hispanic victims for robbery throughout Birmingham. More than 30 Hispanic victims have been targeted in October, with at least six people robbed in five different incidents Wednesday in less than four hours. “It’s extremely alarming because we know this group is not going...
Witnesses still sought in 2021 Birmingham park shooting that killed Areyelle Yarbrough, wounded 5 others
Authorities are once again asking for the public’s help in solving the 2021 Easter Sunday shooting at W.C. Patton Park that killed a 32-year-old woman and injured five others, including a 5-year-old boy. Investigators believe they can bring justice in the death of Areyelle Yarbrough and the wounding of...
Man found fatally shot on porch of Inglenook home, Birmingham police say
A homicide investigation is underway Thursday after a man was found shot to death on the porch of a Birmingham home, police said. Birmingham police received a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. Thursday about a person shot in the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North, n the Inglenook community, said Sgt. Monica Law.
Suspect arrested, charged in Center Point gas station shooting
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a gas station shooting suspect Thursday.
wbrc.com
Irondale PD: Armed, dangerous suspect at large following felony assault, attempted traffic stop
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - On Oct. 26, 2022 around 11:30 a.m., Irondale Police Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Crestwood Boulevard to investigate a felony assault. Police say the victim was still on the scene and was able to give a description of the suspect and what vehicle he was driving. She described the suspect as a black male, early 20s, 5′10″ and 170 lbs.
wvtm13.com
Hoover police looking for person of interest in local retail thefts
HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover police are looking for a man caught on camera taking merchandise without paying. Officials said the man is suspected of taking $1,300 from local businesses on several occasions. Police describe the man as Black, wearing a red T-shirt, faded blue jeans, and a black baseball...
Massive search ongoing for violent assault suspect along I-20 in Irondale
A large search is underway for a suspect who fled from Irondale police. The unidentified suspect is wanted in a violent felony assault that happened earlier Wednesday. Authorities said they made contact with the suspect who then abandoned his pickup truck just off Interstate 20 at the Kilgore Memorial Drive exit.
wvtm13.com
Man shot at gas pumps during argument on Center Point Parkway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A dispute at gas pumps ended in a man being shot and sent to the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported deputies were called to the 1100 block of Center Point Parkway Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, at about 3 p.m. Deputies learned everyone...
Suspect still on the loose after traffic stop, assault in Irondale
IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Irondale Police are still searching for an “armed and dangerous” man Friday afternoon. According to the Irondale Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Crestwood Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a felony assault. Upon arrival, officers talked to a victim at the scene that was able […]
ABC 33/40 News
Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect
The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery. The Best Convenience Store, located at 1744 Pearson Avenue Southwest, was robbed on Sunday, October 23, 2022. It was reported that a black male, wearing a yellow shirt and black and white jobbing pants, walked into the store and pointed a gun at the person working in the store. The suspect took merchandise from the business before leaving, according to a release from the police department. There were no injuries.
$22,500 reward offered for information on 2015 double homicide
There is a $22,500 reward being offered for information regarding a 2015 double homicide in Talladega County.
UPDATE: 39-year-old woman charged with murder of man found in ‘freshly dug grave’
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 39-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a missing California man buried in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Zachery Steed Coats, 31, of Wildomar, California, was discovered in what appeared to be a freshly dug grave on the property on […]
Birmingham man sentenced to 121 months on drug charge
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced a Birmingham man yesterday for possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. Haikala sentenced Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, to […]
wbrc.com
Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after thieves made off with an ATM in Gardendale early Wednesday morning. According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks the suspects used a forklift to steal an ATM from the Regions Bank located on Odum Rd across from Walmart. It happened around...
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
