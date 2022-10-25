ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Birmingham Police say armed robbers targeting Hispanic community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is witnessing an alarming trend of robberies targeting the Hispanic community. BPD admits they are facing an uphill battle with a language barrier and a history of distrust in the Hispanic community, and that’s why they are taking to the airwaves to get the word out. Truman […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

32-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old man killed in a Birmingham shooting Thursday afternoon was identified. According to Birmingham Police, Lifelton Alexander Frost was shot and killed on the 4100 block of 38th Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Frost dead at the scene. No suspects are in custody at this […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

38-year-old charged with attempted murder in Center Point Parkway shooting

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 38-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting that occurred on Center Point Parkway on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at approximately 3:03 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Marcus Dion Woods was arrested and charged with attempted murder. The victim is expected […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Irondale PD: Armed, dangerous suspect at large following felony assault, attempted traffic stop

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - On Oct. 26, 2022 around 11:30 a.m., Irondale Police Officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Crestwood Boulevard to investigate a felony assault. Police say the victim was still on the scene and was able to give a description of the suspect and what vehicle he was driving. She described the suspect as a black male, early 20s, 5′10″ and 170 lbs.
IRONDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Hoover police looking for person of interest in local retail thefts

HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover police are looking for a man caught on camera taking merchandise without paying. Officials said the man is suspected of taking $1,300 from local businesses on several occasions. Police describe the man as Black, wearing a red T-shirt, faded blue jeans, and a black baseball...
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Suspect still on the loose after traffic stop, assault in Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Irondale Police are still searching for an “armed and dangerous” man Friday afternoon. According to the Irondale Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Crestwood Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a felony assault. Upon arrival, officers talked to a victim at the scene that was able […]
IRONDALE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police ask for help identifying armed robbery suspect

The Birmingham Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery. The Best Convenience Store, located at 1744 Pearson Avenue Southwest, was robbed on Sunday, October 23, 2022. It was reported that a black male, wearing a yellow shirt and black and white jobbing pants, walked into the store and pointed a gun at the person working in the store. The suspect took merchandise from the business before leaving, according to a release from the police department. There were no injuries.
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: 39-year-old woman charged with murder of man found in ‘freshly dug grave’

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 39-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a missing California man buried in Jefferson County. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Zachery Steed Coats, 31, of Wildomar, California, was discovered in what appeared to be a freshly dug grave on the property on […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham man sentenced to 121 months on drug charge

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – U.S. District Court Judge Madeline H. Haikala sentenced a Birmingham man yesterday for possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. Haikala sentenced Randy Hasan Abdurrahim, 37, to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Thieves use forklift to steal ATM in Gardendale

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after thieves made off with an ATM in Gardendale early Wednesday morning. According to Gardendale Police Chief Scott Banks the suspects used a forklift to steal an ATM from the Regions Bank located on Odum Rd across from Walmart. It happened around...
GARDENDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy