"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
paramuspost.com
NAI James E. Hanson Negotiates Sale to Bring New Dunkin Donuts to Paramus, N.J.
Paramus, N.J. (October 27, 2022) – NAI James E. Hanson, the largest New Jersey-based full-service independent commercial real estate firm, announces the sale of a .62-acre lot at 137 Route 17 South in Paramus, N.J. NAI James E. Hanson’s Jonathan Kristofich, John Schilp and Sigmund Schorr represented both the...
roi-nj.com
UPS Store signs lease in Hackensack with Sanzari
The UPS Store has signed a lease at Summit Plaza in Hackensack, according to property owner Alfred Sanzari Enterprises. The Hackensack-based real estate firm said in a news release that A2 Express Logistics Inc., doing business as the UPS Store, signed for 1,096 square feet of retail space at the 88,000-square-foot retail complex at 370-380 W. Pleasantview Ave.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million
A Hell’s Kitchen building which last sold for $77,000 is on the market for $26 million in an astonishing appreciation in value, and the culmination of a classic New York story of immigrant grit for a Greek couple who scraped together the money to buy it 49 years ago. Anchoring the western end of Restaurant […] The post Restaurant Row Building Immigrant Couple Bought for $77,000 in 1973 is on Market for $26 Million appeared first on W42ST.
therealdeal.com
Jersey City approves Kushner, Silverstein’s 1,200-unit megaproject
It’s full steam ahead for two prominent top in Jersey City, one of which is already dominating the Journal Square skyline. The Jersey City Planning Board approved a 1,189-unit project from Kushner Real Estate Group and Silverstein Properties, according to the Hudson Reporter. The project spans two skyscrapers, which are anticipated to take a decade to construct.
roi-nj.com
Florham Park office complex sells for $13M+
A 150,000-square-foot office campus in Florham Park has sold for $13.26 million, according to real estate firm Colliers. Colliers said Westminster Corporate Center, at 30A & B Vreeland Road, includes two, three-story buildings totaling 158,583 square feet with 27,000-square-foot rectangular floor plates. The team of Jacklene Chesler, Patrick Norris and...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Local Grocer To Open Pair Of 16,000-Square-Foot Stores In North Jersey: Report
A local grocer is planning a North Jersey expansion with two stores in the works for next year, NorthJersey.com reports. SuperFresh, located in Bloomfield, will expand with a pair of 16,000-square-foot stores on Lexington Avenue in Clifton and Van Houten Avenue in Passaic, the outlet said citing owner Kevin Kim.
NYC Construction Workers Using Hudson Valley as Garbage Dump
A construction company from New York City was caught using the Hudson Valley as its own personal landfill. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says they recently tracked down two trucks that were illegally dumping construction debris in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this month two environmental conservation officers...
New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
thepositivecommunity.com
Lionsgate to Build $100 Million Studio in Newark
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
morristowngreen.com
Morristown planning board denies extension for apartments pitched by company of disgraced attorney
Morristown’s planning board on Thursday scuttled a five-story apartment project pitched by a company affiliated with the board’s former attorney, who is facing jail time in a corruption scandal. The board cited a zoning change, new traffic patterns and unmet approval conditions in denying the BAKOD Holding Corporation’s...
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only with this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 41 apartments close to Barclays Center in Brooklyn
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 41 newly constructed apartments at 540 Waverly Ave., a few blocks from Barclays Center and close to Prospect Park. Rents start at $1,119 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $41,315 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household.
Work to rehab Newark Airport’s busiest runway is ready to take off
The busiest runway used by departing flights at Newark Liberty International Airport is getting a needed rehab. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s board of commissioners took the first steps Thursday by allocating $5 million to start engineering work to rehabilitate Runway 4L-22R, an 11,000-foot long and 150-feet airstrip that was last rehabilitated in 2014.
Small Cafe With Big Bites Opens In Hackensack
A new coffee and sandwich shop has opened in Bergen County. Drake & Malone located on Broadway in Hackensack is serving up a blend of Kona coffee, mocha jave ice cream and a variety of breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Other menu items include waffle bites, salads, paninis and more. Drake...
First non-profit medical marijuana dispensary in N.J. poised to sell adult legal weed
A four-year old dispensary in Secaucus is poised to become the first non-profit medical marijuana dispensary to offer adult weed in the Garden State. Harmony Foundation is expected to go before the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Thursday for final state approvals to expand into the adult recreational weed market at its Secaucus alternative treatment center at 600 Meadowlands Parkway, a top Harmony executive confirmed to NJ Advance Media.
Popular Breakfast Chain Plans Paramus Location
A popular breakfast chain with locations across New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware is heading to Bergen County. Turning Point apparently has its sights set on space in Plaza 35, located on Route 4 in Paramus sometime next year, restaurant officials tell Daily Voice. The chain came to life in 1998...
Man shot multiple times in Montclair, NJ
MONTCLAIR — A township man who was shot multiple times was pronounced dead early Friday morning at a hospital. Montclair police responded to shots fired in Lincoln Street around 2:35 a.m., according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Leroy Peters, 23, was pronounced dead about an hour...
