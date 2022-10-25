ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Stewartville Business Victimized by Costly Burglary

Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary reported at a Stewartville roofing business. Sheriff’s Captain James Schuller said a deputy responded to Schwikert’s Tecta America on the reported burglary Monday morning. The complainant reported someone had used wire cutters to cut through a fence to access the business late Saturday night.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

KIMT

Southern Minnesota police chase ends in crash on I-35

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A police chase that involved flat tires and a crash has resulted in one arrest. The Albert Lea Police Department says Jose Martinez, 31, was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue around 12:19 pm. Police say there was an active felony warrant on Martinez out of Mower County and it was known he also did not have a valid driver’s license.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Drive-by shooting sends Albert Lea man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man has been sentenced for a 2020 drive-by shooting. Anthony Nick Barela, 32 of Albert Lea, was arrested on August 6, 2020, and charged with drive-by shooting and second-degree assault. He was accused of firing at another vehicle and then speeding away. A witness...
ALBERT LEA, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Steele County Sheriff’s Race 2022

In an effort to keep our readers as informed as possible about the upcoming election and the choices they are offered, we are asking the candidates of several races to weigh in on the issues. That includes the race for Steele County Sheriff. Incumbent Sheriff Lon Thiele is facing challenger...
STEELE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Rochester woman, 27, hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 27-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized Monday night in northwest Rochester. Police said the woman tried to cross during a red light at the intersection of 37th St. NW and W. River Parkway NW at around 8 p.m. The driver of the vehicle,...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Highway 22 construction to begin Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week. Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31. Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge. MnDOT...
MANKATO, MN
FUN 104

Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations

A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Austin non-profit gets $150,000 from Thielen Foundation

AUSTIN, Minn. – Nexus-Gerard Family Healing is getting $150,000 from the Thielen Foundation. It’s part of a $1 million donation being made by the Minnesota Viking wide receiver’s charity to eight non-profit organizations around the state. “The partnership organizations that we are supporting with these gifts have...
AUSTIN, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town

It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest

It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
MANTORVILLE, MN
mprnews.org

A tale of two cities: How the DFL’s fortunes are shifting away from rural Minnesota

As she goes door-to-door, in a northwest Rochester neighborhood, DFL Rep. Liz Boldon is armed with a stack of fliers about her campaign. “I often tell folks ‘I am a Democrat, but I represent everyone in the district,’” said Boldon. She is a nurse who is running for an open Senate seat long-held by Republican Dave Senjem. He decided not to run again when redistricting made his territory more favorable for Democrats.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans suspected in Wisconsin catalytic converter theft arrested after 125 MPH police chase

MENOMONIE, Wis. – Authorities say two Minnesotans led police on a high-speed chase in western Wisconsin after they were seen stealing a catalytic converter.The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says police in Menomonie were called to a theft in progress on Stout Street early Wednesday morning.Deputies spotted the suspects' vehicle leaving the city and tried to pull them over, leading to a chase that reached speeds of more than 125 mph. Deputies soon backed off near the Pepin County line.Wisconsin state troopers saw the vehicle soon after and gave chase, with the suspects eventually crashing near Interstate 94 and Highway 128.Two men were arrested: a 49-year-old from St. Paul and a 45-year-old from Owatonna. Neither men were hurt in the crash.They are expected to be charged with multiple crimes, including theft of major vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools and meth possession.The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with more information on this case to leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-855-TIP-DUNN.
MENOMONIE, WI
