Tommy Lloyd, Kerr Kriisa and Azuolas Tubelis represented Arizona at Pac-12 Men's Basketball Media Day on Wednesday as teams from across the league took the stage in San Francisco to met with reporters and discuss the upcoming season. Earlier in the day, the Wildcats were tabbed as the second-place team in the preseason media poll after earning three first-place votes and 352 points to finish behind UCLA (386 points) for the top spot and ahead of Oregon (336).

TEMPE, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO