Murfreesboro, TN

Man Kidnapped, Tortured While Trying To Meet Up With Woman In Money-For-Sex Deal: Police

By David Wetzel
 3 days ago
Harry Kiningham, Jessica Mortensen and Joshua Frazier. Murfreesboro Police Department

Three people suspected of kidnapping and torturing a man after meeting at a Tennessee hotel room on Oct. 21 were arrested, Radar has learned.

According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, a 24-year-old man from College Grove, Tennessee had agreed to meet a woman, later identified by police as 25-year-old Jessica Mortensen , at a hotel for sex in exchange for $300. The two had agree to the exchange on Facebook Messenger, according to police.

Once the man made it to the hotel, located on Silohill Lane, he went inside the room. Mortensen then went into the bathroom and two other people, co-defendants Harry Kiningham , 41, and Joshua Frazier , 37, approached him saying they were police officers from Nashville, police say.

According to police, the men forced the victim to take off his clothes and give them his bank information. The suspects then allegedly took the man to the bank at gunpoint and made him withdraw thousands of dollars. They then allegedly dropped him off at his home 10 hours later.

The victim then called the police, telling them of the crime and that his pickup truck was stolen by the suspects. On Oct. 23, Tennessee Highway Patrol officers found the vehicle parked at the hotel. They arrested Mortensen and Frazier, who tried to flee beforehand.

Police say Kiningham was in possession of what was consistent with crystal meth and marijuana when he was arrested in the hotel room, according to WZTV Nashville . All three suspects are charged with aggravated kidnapping, robbery and extortion.

Kiningham also faces a simple possession charge.

