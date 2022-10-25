Read full article on original website
Spending on Nebraska elections is surging, with no end in sight
OMAHA — Every two years, Nebraskans get inundated by political ads, mailers and text messages from candidates for federal office. Every four years, would-be governors come calling with wave after wave of advertising. But the torrent of ads and outreach from races down the ballot — from Legislature to...
UNMC grant aims to grow public health pros in rural and tribal lands
OMAHA — A $1.5 million grant to the University of Nebraska Medical Center will provide free tuition to help beef up the presence of public health practitioners in rural and tribal communities in a multi-state region, including Nebraska. The funds from the Health Resources and Services Administration will go...
Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that...
Nebraska Capitol hosts Day of the Dead altars
LINCOLN — Visitors to the State Capitol through Nov. 4 will see sugar skulls, candles, butterflies and a traditional “altar de ofrendas” in celebration of the annual el dia de Los Muertos. The Mexican Cultural Center of the Heartland, based in Omaha and dedicated to preserving and...
Tree plantings planned in every county to mark the 150th Arbor Day
LINCOLN — Travelers set goals to visit every state, bicyclers aspire to ride across the country, and mountaineers seek the highest peaks. But if you’re a tree lover, you plant trees. And to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day, the tourism agency in Nebraska City — the...
Fires in Nebraska, Iowa spur evacuations, destroy homes
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prairie fires pushed by tinder-dry conditions and winds topping 60 mph led to evacuations in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and destroyed homes and injured two firefighters south of Nebraska’s capital city of Lincoln, officials said. At least two grassland fires were first reported...
Neb., 5 other states appeal dismissal of suit over student loan relief
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for six Republican-led states are asking a federal appeals court to reconsider their effort to block the Biden administration's program to forgive hundreds of millions of dollars in student loan debt. A notice of appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was...
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal judge in St. Louis on Thursday dismissed an effort by six Republican-led states to block the Biden administration's plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans. U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey wrote that because the six states — Nebraska,...
Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk in Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state, authorities said Tuesday. Tyler...
Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska’s fast-growing bioscience industry
In 2024, NASA will send a small surgical robot from Nebraska to the International Space Station. The tiny, two-pound robot will be able to perform surgeries on the space station that would normally require a surgeon’s expertise and much larger equipment. The surgical robot can operate more or less on its own, performing complex procedures at the flip of a switch. The device, developed by Nebraska-based Virtual Incision, is a significant step toward making it possible for surgeons to operate remotely—whether their patients are in deep space or on a battlefield halfway around the world.
Prescribed Fire at Wind Cave National Park
WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – Firefighters from several agencies assisted Wind Cave National Park with a 1,037-acre prescribed fire the week of October 16. The fire bordered the park’s headquarters, including the Elk Mountain Campground, and was conducted Sunday and Monday, October 16 and 17, with mop-up operations Tuesday. Firefighters will continue to patrol the fire until it is declared out.
Hunters urged to be wary of potential fire hazards due to prolonged drought conditions
A spark. That’s all it takes to ignite a wildfire. With the pheasant and rifle deer season openers rapidly approaching, hunters are reminded to act responsibly in the field and to do their part in the prevention of wildfires. According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln drought monitor (droughtmonitor.unl.edu/), 80%...
