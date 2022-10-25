ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Panhandle Post

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that...
Panhandle Post

Nebraska Capitol hosts Day of the Dead altars

LINCOLN — Visitors to the State Capitol through Nov. 4 will see sugar skulls, candles, butterflies and a traditional “altar de ofrendas” in celebration of the annual el dia de Los Muertos. The Mexican Cultural Center of the Heartland, based in Omaha and dedicated to preserving and...
Panhandle Post

Fires in Nebraska, Iowa spur evacuations, destroy homes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Prairie fires pushed by tinder-dry conditions and winds topping 60 mph led to evacuations in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa and destroyed homes and injured two firefighters south of Nebraska’s capital city of Lincoln, officials said. At least two grassland fires were first reported...
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska's fast-growing bioscience industry

In 2024, NASA will send a small surgical robot from Nebraska to the International Space Station. The tiny, two-pound robot will be able to perform surgeries on the space station that would normally require a surgeon’s expertise and much larger equipment. The surgical robot can operate more or less on its own, performing complex procedures at the flip of a switch. The device, developed by Nebraska-based Virtual Incision, is a significant step toward making it possible for surgeons to operate remotely—whether their patients are in deep space or on a battlefield halfway around the world.
Panhandle Post

Prescribed Fire at Wind Cave National Park

WIND CAVE NATIONAL PARK, S.D. – Firefighters from several agencies assisted Wind Cave National Park with a 1,037-acre prescribed fire the week of October 16. The fire bordered the park’s headquarters, including the Elk Mountain Campground, and was conducted Sunday and Monday, October 16 and 17, with mop-up operations Tuesday. Firefighters will continue to patrol the fire until it is declared out.
Panhandle Post

