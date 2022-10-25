ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NJ Spotlight

For some, NJ offers double tax relief

Rising inflation may help more of New Jersey’s senior and disabled homeowners qualify for hefty property-tax relief benefits and state officials have been urging them to take a new look at the eligibility requirements before it’s too late. The deadline to file an application for the state’s “Senior...
wrnjradio.com

Open enrollment at Get Covered New Jersey begins Nov. 1, with more plan options and historic levels of financial help available for 2023

NEW JERSEY — Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride announced Thursday that consumers shopping for 2023 health coverage can start purchasing plans beginning November 1, when open enrollment begins at the state’s Official Health Insurance Marketplace, GetCovered.NJ.gov. Consumers will benefit...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

2 N.J. school districts got $2.3M to buy electric buses

Two South Jersey school districts will receive a combined $2.3 million to purchase electric school buses as part of a federal program, officials announced Wednesday. The funds — provided through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) new Clean School Bus Program rebate competition — originate from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and are meant to help school districts in low-income, rural and Tribal communities purchase zero-emission and low-emission school buses.
BRIDGETON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Concealed Carry Restriction Bill Pulled From Voting Session

New Jersey Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin just announced that further discussion and a vote on the controversial Concealed Carry Restriction bill, will be suspended from the schedule. The bill aims to create new difficulties for gun owners seeking carry permits by listing 25 categories of sensitive places where guns are...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids

After a loosely structured recommendation by the CDC that says children as young as six months old should receive a COVID-19 vaccine, lawmakers are worried that Governor Phil Murphy will act on that recommendation in the form of a state mandate. Sen. Kristin M. Corrado called on the Murphy Administration to halt vaccine mandates, particularly on school children, in the wake of new CDC loosely structured recommendations. “Government should stay out of this and leave decision-making to parents,” said Corrado (R-40). “The last thing we need is yet another overreaching and unjustified mandate. Trenton should get out of the way The post New Jersey lawmaker to Murphy: No more vaccine mandates for our kids appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy should reinstate workers harshly fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccination, lawmaker

TRENTON, NJ – As more is learned about the COVID-19 virus, COVID-19 vaccines, and the science behind the virus and its new treatments, New Jersey Senator Anthony Bucco today called upon Governor to reinstate those wrongfully terminated for not getting a COVID-19 vaccines. Bucco sites a New York Supreme Court ruling that reinstated 1,400 New York City workers wrongfully fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines were once touted as vaccines to protect patients from the virus, but as time went on, scientists and medical researchers found the vaccine only lessened the severity of The post Phil Murphy should reinstate workers harshly fired for not getting COVID-19 vaccination, lawmaker appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

BuyBuy Baby to close 1 of its N.J. stores

Retailer BuyBuy Baby is closing one of its New Jersey locations. The company’s Princeton store at 601 Nassau Park Blvd. is expected to shutter in December, although an exact date has yet to be determined, a store employee told NJ Advance Media. The popular baby products chain is operated...
PRINCETON, NJ
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy, Trenton Dems’ latest anti-gun laws are downright scary, analyst says

New Jersey Republicans today said the scariest things New Jerseyans need to worry about this Halloween aren’t the things that go bump in the night but the laws Democrats pass in Trenton Statehouse in the middle of the day. Of course, that doesn’t include all of the repeat offenders out on cash-less bail walking the streets with their families while trick-or-treating. They’re scary too. Democrats in New Jersey are fighting hard to keep guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens and making it harder for police and courts to prosecute the bad guys. Freddy Kreuger, Michael Myers and Jason The post Phil Murphy, Trenton Dems’ latest anti-gun laws are downright scary, analyst says appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
