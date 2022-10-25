Read full article on original website
How to Use Enums in PHP 8
Enumerations (enums) are a data type you can use to store a value from a custom set. They’re perfect to represent the kind of options you might show in a drop-down list. PHP 8.1 introduced support for enumerations. These enums are easy to use, but they offer extra features borrowed from object-oriented programming.
How to Fix the Ubuntu Login Loop Issue
Few things can throw you into a panic faster than trying to log into your computer and being denied entry. You click on your username. You enter your password. You hit Enter and… nothing. Unfortunately, this kind of experience is more common than you might think with Ubuntu. The...
How to Integrate GitBook to Your Slack Account
GitBook is a great tool that many teams use for documentation or internal wikis. If your documentation is regularly updated, you can integrate GitBook with Slack. This allows you to receive notifications every time the GitBook documentation has changed. You can also set up an individual channel specifically for GitBook...
Implementing the State Pattern in TypeScript
A design pattern is a template that solves a commonly reoccurring problem in software design. The state pattern is a behavioral pattern that lets an object alter its behavior when its internal state changes. Here you will learn how to use the state pattern in TypeScript. What Is the State...
How to Bring Back Missing Default Apps and Programs on Windows 11
Windows comes bundled with a few apps by default. You don't need to install them manually; Windows comes pre-installed with them. But what if your Windows device is missing these default apps? Don't worry - it's an easy problem to fix. This guide will show you how to fix missing default apps on Windows 11.
How Does the Internet Work? A Step-By-Step Guide
The internet. We use it every day, whether knowingly or unknowingly. Many depend on it for work and survival. Without the internet, life as we know it will cease to exist. But what is the internet? How does it work? Let's take a quick overview of its history to understand how it works and then follow the journey of a piece of data as it travels around the world on the global network that is the internet.
The 5 Best Free Apps to Strengthen Your Smartphone's Security
Just a decade ago, the vast majority of internet traffic came from desktop devices. The situation is radically different today, with smartphones dominating the market. As they always do, cybercriminals have adapted to this new reality, coming up with fresh tactics and developing malware aimed at mobile devices. Whether you...
How to Edit ISO Files on Windows 10 & 11
ISO files are huge compressed files generally used for packing operating system files and software installation files, such as Microsoft Office. People also use ISO files to share their system backup images. While ISO files can be easily mounted or accessed using the default Windows disc image burner tool, it's...
Windows Sysinternals: What They Are and How to Use Them
Have you ever wished you could have ultimate control over your Windows PC? Having the power to not just peek under the hood of almost any Windows process or application, but also the ability to see what files and registry keys your applications are accessing in real-time, is amazing. Perhaps...
How to Have Windows Remember Their Size and Positions With WinSize2
We have been through multiple versions of Windows. Yet, Microsoft still refuses to give its OS one much-requested feature: the ability to remember each window's desktop placement and dimensions. Thankfully, the free WinSize2 utility can help with that. So, let's see how you can use it to keep your desktop...
5 Simple Ways to Improve Your Router and Modem Security
Routers: they're small boxes in the corner of your home that you forget about; and only remember when your internet connection is lost. These play an important role in your security. These devices connect you to your internet service provider. They also connect your devices to a local network. So...
How to Generate Stylized Text in Windows 10 & 11
Regular fonts aren’t always sufficient when users need more visually appealing heading text to add to website and publication-style documents, such as brochures, leaflets, magazine pages, etc. You can make websites and documents stand out by adding stylized text to them. Stylized text is a more unique and creative form of text.
How to Use Deepfakes and How They Can Be Misused
Over the past few years, deepfakes have taken the internet by storm. This intriguing technology has a lot of fun and creative applications but can also be used maliciously. So, how should you use deepfakes, and in what ways are they misused?. The Sophistication of Deepfakes. Today, deepfakes can be...
What Is Chainlink (LINK) and How Does It Work?
Chainlink now stands as one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies in the industry today. While this asset doesn't meet the likes of Bitcoin and Ethereum in its popularity, it has certainly secured itself a respectable position in the market. But what exactly is Chainlink? Is it just a cryptocurrency or something more?
What Is Pig Butchering and How Does It Work?
The threat posed by online scams has increased significantly in recent years. There are now more ways than ever before to find yourself the victim of online fraud. One of the more sophisticated examples is known as pig butchering. Pig butchering is part romance scam and part investment scam. It...
Easily Edit PDFs Wherever You Are on PC or Mobile With UPDF
Editing a PDF may be a one-time thing for some, but for others, it makes up a large part of their working week. And, with loads of PDF editors to choose from, it can be difficult to find the right one to cover all of your needs. Some PDF editors,...
Is Razer Cortex Not Opening on Windows 11? Try These 7 Fixes
Have you been scratching your head trying to open Razer Cortex but still haven't had any luck? Don't panic; we're here to help. Razer Cortex is a game optimization application that helps you get better FPS by managing non-essential applications. Unfortunately, for various reasons, it can sometimes become inaccessible. In...
How to Find a Job After a Career Break
Are you looking for a job after taking a career break? Whether you’ve taken time off to raise a family, care for a loved one, or simply pursue other opportunities, getting back into the workforce can be a challenge. How do you explain the resume gap on your CV? And how do you convince employers that you’re still the right candidate for the job?
How to Create a Spider Web in Adobe Illustrator
Whether you’re drawing for Halloween’s Spooky Season or learning to add new tricks to your illustration repertoire, a fast and easy way to make a scalable spider web is never a bad thing to learn. Adobe Illustrator’s shape tools and blend function allow you to spin a web...
How to Turn Off Location Sharing on BeReal
When you post a BeReal, you will see the location of where you took the photo along with it. You can even see the precise location where your friends took their BeReals on a map. If you don’t want to share your location on your posts, it is easy to turn it off with a few steps.
