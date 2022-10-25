ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NJ Child Care Facilities Improvement Grant Launches

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) will begin accepting applications for grants from the $54.5 million New Jersey Child Care Facilities Improvement Program on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Phase 1 of the program will provide nearly $15 million in grants of up to $200,000 to licensed child care centers in New Jersey to cover the costs of facility improvements.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Public Input Sought to Help Bolster Clean Energy Manufacturing in NJ

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) seeking information and ideas as it considers establishing a pilot program to attract clean energy manufacturers to New Jersey. The program would help New Jersey capitalize on the manufacturing resurgence taking place nationwide. The RFI can be found at https://www.njeda.com/bidding/#rfi. Responses are due by Nov. 22.
NJBPU Selects Offshore Wind Transmission Project Proposal

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has selected the Larrabee Tri-Collector Solution (LTCS) offshore wind transmission project proposed by Mid-Atlantic Offshore Development (MAOD) and Jersey Central Power & Light Company. MAOD is a joint venture of EDF Renewables-North America and Shell New Energies U.S. In addition, the NJBPU awarded onshore grid upgrade projects to enable the capacity injection afforded by the LTCS to Atlantic City Electric, BGE, LS Power, PECO, PPL, PSE&G, and Transource.
NEW JERSEY STATE
10 Years Since Sandy, Murphy Highlights Resiliency Efforts

Today, nearly 10 years after Superstorm Sandy ravaged the Garden State, Gov. Phil Murphy toured the Port Monmouth Flood Protection project in Monmouth County to commemorate the anniversary of the storm and to highlight more than $10 billion in federal investments in housing, economic, and flood resilience infrastructure aimed to help rebuild the state and bolster resilience to future storms.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
November 2022

New Jersey Business Magazine’s cover story this month focuses on Tackling the Social Determinants of Health, as collaborations across the state aim to alleviate the negative impacts that environmental and social factors have on residents’ healthcare. Other feature stories in this issue include: The Awards for Excellence, NJ’s Construction Continuum, Hiring the Disabled, SBA/NJEDA-Backed Lending, and Social Media 101 for Businesses.
NEW JERSEY STATE

