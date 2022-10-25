Read full article on original website
Oakridge fire camp begins transition to smaller fire organization; Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Community Meeting at the Oakridge Highschool Auditorium planned for Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will also be shared through the Cedar Creek Fire Facebook page. Tuesday evening brought heavy rain fall to the fire area, continuing to reduce the amount of active fire. Officials say...
Ecological burn planned at Mount Pisgah, Thursday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Thursday, October 27, an ecological burn is planned at Mount Pisgah. Lane County parks is teaming up with the Friends of Burford Park and Mt. Pisgah, along with US Fish & Wildlife Service and Rivers to Bridges partners plan to conduct the burn as weather permits. They say the burn will help enhance prairie and savanna habitats within the park.
Egan Warming centers preparing to open with cold weather moving in
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Centers, which lay out a spread of different locations throughout Eugene and Springfield, they're gearing up to open soon. Tim Black with St. Vincent De Paul says they're hoping to have enough volunteers who can help out at the locations. Each volunteer has to go through a round of training before they're poised to make sure the needs of unhoused guests are taken care of.
House fire in Eugene on 1500 block of West 28th Street, Thursday morning
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE: A Eugene-Springfield official says that the fire was determined to be accidental. The fire was caused by an extension cord. The Electrical Safety Foundation International (EFSI) offers many extension cord safety tips. Here are a few to follow:. Do not overload extension cords or allow...
BLM lifts fire restrictions on southern Oregon coast
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Coos Bay District has lifted the fire restrictions on public lands administered by the BLM on the southern Oregon coast. BLM says the end of the fire restrictions is effective today, Friday, Oct. 28 at 12:01 a.m. in Douglas,...
Leaf pickup to begin in Lane County, starting November 7th
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Fall is in full swing, and leaves are piling up across the area. Now cities across Lane County are beginning their annual leaf collection. Starting on November 7th the city of Eugene will begin clearing drainage systems of fallen leaves. Residents are responsible for leaf collection on their own properties.
Lane County expects to see rise in RSV cases in children
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As of Friday, October 28, local health officials say they're averaging 2-3 cases per day so far of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children at PeaceHealth at Riverbend. They believe that cases will climb from there. Health officials see RSV every year from winter to...
Missing Douglas County couple located safe near Glendale
UPDATE (5:28 p.m.): Charles and Kathleen Walker were located by Douglas County Search and Rescue. According to DCSO, the couple were camping at a recreation site near the Glendale, Oregon area that did not have cellular telephone service. The couple were safe and did not require any further assistance. DOUGLAS...
Halloween decorations pose danger for wildlife
EUGENE, Ore. — Outdoor Halloween decorations can be fun and add to the holiday excitement, but they can also be troublesome and even deadly for wildlife. A viewer shared this photo with us, showing a deer in south Eugene with what appears to be fake spiderweb decorations tangled around its antlers. We've also seen situations where deer become trapped or stuck in objects after getting curious.
Linn County Sheriff's Office resume recovery of downed aircraft
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Sheriff Michelle Duncan of Linn County reported on October 20th, that her office continued to assist in the recovery of a downed aircraft from September near Mount Jefferson. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says, the aircraft recovery presented significant challenges and the USDA Forest Service...
Dozens of volunteers needed to keep Senior Meals program running
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County is in need of volunteers to keep their Senior Meals program operating smoothly. The program, part of a division of the Lane Council of Governments, provides meals and safety checks on local seniors. The Meals on Wheels initiative ensures those over 60 can...
Semi-truck hits flagger's car on Highway 58; no injuries reported
East of Oakridge, over on Highway 58 at mile marker 32 a semi-truck hit where a flagger's car. The flagger's car was with a backhoe doing work on the side of the highway. ODOT confirms there are no injuries in this collision, and as of right now all lanes of Highway 58 are open.
Fireworks banned in the City of Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department stated that effective Saturday, October 29, 2022, all consumer fireworks are banned in the City of Eugene. (See Council ordinance #20674) This means that people cannot sell, purchase, or use fireworks within the city's limits. Officials say examples include:. Sparklers. Fountains. Ground...
Groundbreaking announced for Latter-day Saints Willamette Valley Oregon temple
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Groundbreaking committee members told our station that the new temple will be built in Springfield, between International Way and Corporate Way. The new temple will sit on a 10.5 acre site, and will be single story of nearly 30,000 square feet. The groundbreaking ceremony will be...
Police: California man dies in I-5 crash in Douglas County
RICE HILL, Ore. — Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22), Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near milepost 148. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Toyota Camry driven by David Feaver, 77, of Modesto, California, lost control on the...
Sheldon, Roseburg volleyball squads advance in 6A playoffs
EUGENE, Ore. — Sheldon High volleyball is one of several local teams moving on to Round 2 of the OSAA Volleyball playoffs. The #3 Irish swept #30 Glencoe on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the 6A Bracket. Sheldon will host #19 St. Mary’s Academy on Saturday in Round 2.
Week 9 preview: Friday Night Fever
It's the final week of the regular season in high school football. And we've got highlights from all across western Oregon for you tonight on week 9 of Friday Night Fever. Some very intriguing matchups as we head towards the playoffs next week. In 5A, Thurston can clinch the Special...
UO Student Life encourages students to stay safe Halloween weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — The Student Life division at the University of Oregon is encouraging students to stay safe and keep each other safe for the holiday weekend. That also means being remaining in good conduct and behavior on and off campus. Party patrols with Eugene Police will be out...
Douglas County Tax Collector issues statement on printing error
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Douglas County Tax Collection Office has issued a statement Thursday in the form of a letter from Dan Wilson, the County Tax Collector. In it, Wilson states he'd like to "sincerely apologize" to property owners "for the unfortunate error on your property tax billing statement this year."
Homeowners may pay more in taxes if Eugene street levy passes
EUGENE, Ore. — Voters can see this measure on the November 8th ballot this year. If it passes, it will also be the fourth time it passes since 2008. The city has a list of 42 streets in Eugene that are in line for improvement. One of those roads is between the intersections of River Road and Division. Brian Richardson says curb ramps will be needing some revisions to comply with ADA standards.
