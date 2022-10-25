Read full article on original website
Related
Where do I vote? Your NJ town may have been split into 2 districts
TRENTON – Sixteen municipalities in New Jersey are split between two congressional districts on the map being used in the elections from 2022 through 2030, including the important midterm elections this fall to determine the balance of power in Washington. Every congressional district contains at least one split municipality...
What does New Jersey call the night before Halloween and how do you celebrate?
Once a year we have a very specific debate regarding October 30th, the night before Halloween: what is that day called?. I’ve always been a staunch “Mischief Night” person. I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it. Goosey...
Why some NJ highways should raise speed limits beyond 65 MPH (Opinion)
New Jersey has many gripes when it comes to its roadways. Probably one of the biggest ones involves tolls on some of our highways. You know, the ones that were supposed to be removed many, many years ago?. There was also a time when 55 mph was the max you...
Rare moonset eclipse coming to NJ for Election Day 2022
Election Day might be on the horizon across New Jersey, but it's not the only thing. This year, we have a welcomed bonus added to the checklist before we head out to the polls and cast our votes. A total lunar eclipse is happening on Nov. 8. But what makes...
27 creative new slogans for NJ (since the old one is inaccurate)
Some people think that the Garden State is our state slogan or motto but it’s actually our state nickname. If you look a little further into New Jersey, it says it right there on our flag of New Jersey. The New Jersey slogan is actually “liberty and prosperity.”
This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey
Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
These are the top 5 historical sites in NJ you must visit
It’s no secret that New Jersey is bursting with historical places like the World War II Lookout Tower in Cape May, Lucy the Elephant in Margate, the Covenhoven House in Freehold, Allaire Village in Farmingdale, and The Walt Whitman House in Camden. With so many to choose from, Trip...
Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention
There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
These New Jersey Stores Will Be Closed On Thanksgiving Day 2022
Make sure that you get all of your Thanksgiving shopping needs done before Thanksgiving Day itself. That’s because these go to big box stores will all be closed and not available for your last minute dinner needs. The store closings afford these employees the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving Day...
Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ
Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
The Number One Halloween Attraction In The State Is In Ocean County, NJ
The clock is ticking if you're looking to get in on some Halloween fun. My wife and I were just talking yesterday as we took a walk down the boardwalk that not only did October fly by, but we did next to nothing to celebrate the Halloween season. It was...
The Tallest Building in New Jersey is One of Tallest n America
This article is all about heights. How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc. I am ok. If you want me to sky-dive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, etc. well that could be a different story.
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Need a job? The Post Office is hiring in NJ
The United States Postal Service is looking for new employees and has a series of job fairs in New Jersey to help fill the positions. Right now, the USPS is looking for new team members to join them in their mission of service to the local community. In addition to full-time positions, the Postal Service is actively hiring 28,000 seasonal employees nationwide.
Yum! The Best Sliders in New Jersey are Maybe the Best in America
A fond memory I have of sliders goes back to when my son Zach was little, we would go on weekends and get a "crave case" at White Castle. We would stay up late and watch movies and SNL and enjoy the onions and slide 'em right down lol it is a fantastic memory and we both enjoyed those "slider" weekends.
The Best Things to do in New Jersey During the Winter
One day, you’re walking down a boardwalk enjoying the summer. As you know, there’s nothing like walking down the boardwalk of Asbury Park, or in the quiet beach town of Lavallette, or even the bustling boardwalk filled with activities of Point Pleasant Beach. When you do, you know...
Jersey Guy Ray Rossi remembers Superstorm Sandy hitting NJ
For anyone who listened to New Jersey 101.5 from 2002 until when he left in 2015, Ray Rossi was and is the quintessential "Jersey Guy." That's what he was known as when he cohosted afternoons with Craig Carton, and then with Casey Bartholomew. He later hosted a late-night show where we did some of the best crossovers of my career.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Jaws In Concert Swimming To 3 New Jersey Cities This Weekend
Who knew there would ever be a shark in New Jersey that you would want to encounter?. According to News12.com, one of the most famous sharks is coming to three cities in the Garden State for a pretty cool performance this upcoming weekend!. Introducing Jaws in Concert! *Cue creepy Jaws...
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0