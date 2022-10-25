Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Here are all the players competing in the 2022 FNCS Invitational
Fortnite remains one of the most popular live-service games to this day, largely due to the competitive scene. Players from around the world compete with one another to prove who’s the best in each region. Now, the best competitors from across the globe have been invited to compete in the 2022 FNCS Invitational—and Epic Games has finally announced their usernames.
dotesports.com
G2 still has VCT Challengers hopes after partnership snub, plans to earn spot in top league
European organization G2 Esports is set to remain in the VALORANT scene despite being denied partnership with developers Riot Games for the Americas international league next year, multiple sources have told Dot Esports. G2 has signed Version1 coach Ian “Immi” Harding to lead the rebuild to compete in the VCT...
dotesports.com
What is VALORANT Premier? | How to play, team creation & more details on the upcoming competitive mode
Competition is at the heart of VALORANT gameplay, as two teams must work together to best their opponents. Players can already compete against similarly skilled opponents in the ranked playlist, but some dedicated teams have made it clear that they want a more competitive environment. The new Premier game mode will fill this role, providing a tournament system for dedicated teams.
dotesports.com
From Cloud9 to FaZe, here’s every IEM Rio Major CS:GO team ranked
Twenty-four CS:GO teams from all over the world have qualified to play at the IEM Rio Major, the second Valve-sponsored event of the year, including some of the best squads in the scene. The first Major in Brazil is checking all the right boxes. ESL and Valve increased the prize...
dotesports.com
When does League Season 13 start and what are 2023’s biggest changes?
Another year, another League of Legends season. The famed Riot Games MOBA is on the verge of welcoming in its 2023 season, complete with reworks for several roles, the return of the notorious Chemtech Drake, and more. New League seasons—and by association preseasons too—are some of the most exciting times...
dotesports.com
Are Modern Warfare 2 camo challenges too easy? Players are already hitting Gold weapons
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 weapon mastery camo challenges may be too easy as players start unlocking Gold just a few hours after the game’s release. Infinity Ward revamped the entire weapon camo challenges with their latest release of MW2. From new challenges to an easier way to get obscure weapons Gold like the RPG, there is a lot of new with the weapon camos this year. One of the most notable changes to the camo systems was how to unlock different camos for each weapon. In the previous Call of Duty titles, getting Gold on any given weapon was typically a multi-hour grind with the end result being a trophy of sorts.
dotesports.com
These are the best and worst heroes making up the Dota 2 meta at TI11
The first 100 games often decide the Dota 2 meta-game at The International every year. Aside from unique strategies and off-meta picks, few heroes were heavily prioritized by all teams in almost 85 percent of the matches in TI11. There’s also an opposite side of this coin, as a handful of heroes were completely ignored.
dotesports.com
Odoamne will not return to Rogue/KOI’s LEC lineup in 2023, according to report
Rogue top laner Odoamne will not return to the team’s starting League of Legends lineup for the 2023 season, according to a report by Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. Odoamne has served as the top laner for Rogue since 2021 and has led the organization to two consecutive World Championship appearances during his tenure. His contract with the team is set to expire when League free agency opens on Nov. 21. Odoamne, an eight-time LEC All-Pro, is almost certain to have a home in 2023.
dotesports.com
League devs are giving Corki scaling buffs—and it could make him even more oppressive
The changes coming in League of Legends patch 12.21 are small in number, but could have big effects before preseason comes along and blows everything up again. Most notable of the newly-revealed changes are buffs directly to Corki’s scaling, as revealed by balance team lead Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison on Thursday.
dotesports.com
‘Me and Gabe are tight’: How 2GD finally made his Dota 2 return at The International 2022
The International 2022 may have started on the wrong foot with low production quality during the first days of the event catching the attention of fans and celebrities alike, but things started to come together with James “2GD” Harding’s unexpected return and some special giveaways. Being responsible...
dotesports.com
When does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty release?
When Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty was first announced on June 12, 2022, many grew excited about the Soulslike game. However, the main thing people kept wondering about was when it would all be released. While some were already able to gain a glimpse into Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty through the...
dotesports.com
10 best games like Apex Legends
In the realm of battle royale games, Apex Legends is undeniably one of the best. Its variety of legends, abilities, weapons, and character movement made it a fast favorite with many players when it was surprise-released in 2019, and has only grown since then. Sometimes, however, you need a break...
dotesports.com
Defeated and locked out: Riot to reportedly deny entrance to Game Changers Champions venue for eliminated teams
According to G2’s Julia “juliano” Kiran, VALORANT Game Changers Champions teams who are eliminated from the tournament will be unable to re-enter the venue after their loss unless they buy tickets, which sold out nearly instantly after they went live. Riot has already been getting flak for...
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 patch notes: All upcoming hero balance changes in Season One
Blizzard today announced plans for tuning changes to five of Overwatch 2’s most-played heroes as a part of a midseason attempt to even the playing field. Though the developer originally said that it didn’t intend on making any immediate balance adjustments because of the relatively even win rates among all heroes, there have been a few characters that stick out as especially problematic to play against.
dotesports.com
Empty mags: Casters and production workers claim they’ve been working ALGS events for free
While the Apex Legends Global Series features millions of dollars in prizes for competitors every year, and Apex as a game has already made billions over its first three years of existence, that money doesn’t trickle down to everyone involved in its competitive scene. Twitter was set alight yesterday when several casters, observers, and other production members of ALGS Challenger Circuit and Preseason Qualifier events revealed that costs for the production and streaming of those tournaments almost always fell to the broadcasters they selected to stream those events.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 error codes list: How to fix every error and what they mean
Despite being a light game capable of running on all kinds of systems, Dota 2 has its fair share of errors that may make getting into the game a difficult task. Dota 2 switched to the Source 2 engine in 2015, which was impactful to reduce the number of problems surrounding the game. But it also introduced new issues that made players wander around the web to find solutions.
dotesports.com
Carlos Rodríguez promises comeback if he wins Esports Award
Carlos “ocelote” Rodríguez wants to make comeback in esports if he wins at the Esports Awards later this year. The former G2 Esports CEO has been nominated for the Esports Personality of the Year, and on Twitter, he said if he “happens to win this” he “promises a comeback.”
dotesports.com
Sombra, Genji among heroes facing major nerfs in upcoming Overwatch 2 balance patch
Some of the most oppressive forces in Overwatch 2 are being tuned down to better adhere to Blizzard’s balance standards in the new five-vs-five gameplay. Blizzard has announced the first round of hero changes coming to Overwatch 2 since its release earlier this month, following confusion over the lack of balance adjustments in the Halloween Terror update and a supposed “leak” of buffs and nerfs. Though not many heroes are being tuned this time, those that are have fully enjoyed the five-vs-five gameplay present in the sequel, while one another has teleported around maps a bit too freely. These changes are expected to release in the game on Nov. 15.
dotesports.com
How progression works in Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap is an online collectible card game developed by Second Dinner that features many Marvel heroes and villains vying for power on a board with three famous locations from the Marvel universes. The developer’s proposal managed to bring a unique experience to card games in many ways. The first...
dotesports.com
New VALORANT mode could lead to map bans in the future
VALORANT may be receiving competitive map bans after the release of Riot Games’ newest tournament game mode ‘Premier.’. Premier has been in development for months and while it still has a ways to go until it is completed, it features one major update – map bans. Previously, map bans were exclusive to VALORANT Champions Tour matches which are hosted in the tournament mode of custom matches. These matches are typically either a best-of-three or best-of-five format, allowing teams to narrow down which maps they do and don’t want to play.
Comments / 0