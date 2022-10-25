I’m going to be honest with you, folks. Back in July, I didn’t think there was any way we’d be writing an Anthony Santander post this October. After all, Camden Chat’s season in review series only covers players who finish the season in the Orioles’ organization. And Santander seemed a prime candidate to be traded at the Aug. 2 deadline. He fell into that happy medium of being young and productive enough that other teams would have interest in his bat, while being replaceable enough that the Orioles could afford to part with him. Santander is the closest O’s outfielder to free agency (after the 2024 season) and will see his salary increase in his two remaining years of arbitration, while the O’s system is rich in young, athletic outfielders who provide the kind of defensive prowess Santander lacks.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO