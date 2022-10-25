ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Dombrowski on Red Sox firing: 'I don't think I was treated right'

The Philadelphia Phillies' World Series berth adds another gut punch to the Boston Red Sox' failed 2022 season. Sox fans had to watch as slugger Kyle Schwarber, a major part of last year's playoff run, powered Philly to and through the postseason. Adding insult to injury was the Phillies taking Boston's 2021 playoff anthem while Red Sox legend David Ortiz danced alongside the Phillie Phanatic.
BOSTON, MA
Camden Chat

Orioles prospect season in review: Connor Norby

As the Orioles’ lengthy rebuild nears its intended goal, the organization has grown more comfortable with pushing its prospects, particularly position players. It became commonplace in 2022 to see talented youngsters play at three different levels. Gunnar Henderson did this on his way to Baltimore, Colton Cowser worked from Aberdeen up to Norfolk, and so did a slightly lower profile player: Connor Norby.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Nationals, Orioles players named Silver Slugger finalists

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington Nationals designated hitter Luke Voit landed on the 2022 Silver Slugger finalist list for the first time in his career Thursday. This season, Voit hit .226, with 113 hits, 69 RBI, and 22 homeruns, with an OPS of .710. Voit is one of six finalists for the designated hitter […]
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Bryan Baker kept getting better and better

They’re fun, those random moments when you feel like you’re smarter than everybody than else. So if you, personally, are the person who tipped off the Baltimore Orioles that they should claim Bryan Baker when the Blue Jays waived him last November, well, hats off. That was clever.
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Friday Bird Droppings: The Orioles accolades are rolling in

Good morning, Camden Chatters. After a far-too-long, four-day hiatus, the World Series begins tonight. The upstart Phillies and the juggernaut Astros kick things off in Houston, with Justin Verlander squaring off against Aaron Nola. It’s safe to say that the Phillies, the losingest franchise in major league history, are the sentimental favorites for most baseball fans who haven’t forgiven the Astros for their 2017 transgressions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Thursday Bird Droppings: Still annoyed about the Gold Glove snub of Jorge Mateo

Are you ready to start to find out who’s going to be crowned the champion of MLB this year? Too bad, because the World Series doesn’t start until tomorrow night. It’s been a several days dead period owing to neither LCS going past five games. Things might not have felt as dead for so long if one of those series had gone the distance. Some day these late October problems will be directly relevant to Orioles fans.
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Wednesday Bird Droppings: Just waiting for the World Series to start

No playoffs this week has been a real bummer. Instead of flipping on a little fall baseball, I have had to resort to watching other sports, and catching up on new shows I had been meaning to see. I can only pretend to care about Washington Wizards basketball for so long!
Camden Chat

In Jordan Lyles, the Orioles got exactly what they paid for

When the Orioles agreed to a contract with Jordan Lyles a year ago, he was coming off of two straight seasons in which he led all American League pitchers in earned runs allowed. The 2021 season saw Lyles allow more home runs than any MLB pitcher. The usual phrases to try to dress up a mediocre acquisition like “veteran presence” and “innings eater” were deployed. There was absolutely no reason to be excited.
BALTIMORE, MD
Camden Chat

Anthony Santander broke out offensively but could be trade bait soon

I’m going to be honest with you, folks. Back in July, I didn’t think there was any way we’d be writing an Anthony Santander post this October. After all, Camden Chat’s season in review series only covers players who finish the season in the Orioles’ organization. And Santander seemed a prime candidate to be traded at the Aug. 2 deadline. He fell into that happy medium of being young and productive enough that other teams would have interest in his bat, while being replaceable enough that the Orioles could afford to part with him. Santander is the closest O’s outfielder to free agency (after the 2024 season) and will see his salary increase in his two remaining years of arbitration, while the O’s system is rich in young, athletic outfielders who provide the kind of defensive prowess Santander lacks.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Former Brewers GM Has A Departure Plan In Place

The Milwaukee Brewers now have a vacancy in their front office after the departure of president of baseball operations David Stearns. Stearns has been with the Brewers since 2016. In that seven-year span, the Brewers reached the postseason four times. With Stearns gone, general manager Matt Arnold has been promoted...

