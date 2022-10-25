ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

KPEL 96.5

Meth Bust in Kaplan Leads to Two Arrests

KAPLAN, La. (KPEL News) - Vermilion Parish officials have made two arrests involving methamphetamines in Kaplan following an investigation into suspected drug activity in the area. Joshua Leblanc of Rayne was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Claire Davis of Kaplan was arrested for distribution...
KAPLAN, LA
theadvocate.com

Man arrested in fatal Saturday shooting in Opelousas

An Opelousas man was arrested Wednesday night on a murder charge related to a fatal Saturday shooting. Easton Shelvin Jr., 23, of Opelousas, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Ryan’ Trayvian Darby of Abbeville, who was shot and killed around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Academy Street, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
OPELOUSAS, LA
brproud.com

Erwinville man arrested on hunting and firearm violations

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Wednesday arrest of a man accused of hunting and firearm violations in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said a tip about a convicted felon possessing a firearm while hunting led agents to investigate 20-year-old Hunter Varnado of Erwinville.
ERWINVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Woman who escaped police custody at Ochsner Lafayette General re-arrested

The 22-year-old woman who escaped police custody while receiving care at Ochsner Lafayette General has again been arrested. Dervanaisha Carter, 22, of Lafayette, was apprehended Wednesday after spending less than two days on the run from police after escaping from custody while receiving care at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center on Monday night, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

