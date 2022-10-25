Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Suspect of fatal shooting in Opelousas found
Officers say the OPD located 23-year-old Easton Shelvin Jr. of Opelousas last night at 10 pm for his involvement in the shooting.
Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office: Man charged with molestation of a juvenile
A man has been arrested after allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with an underage relative, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).
Meth Bust in Kaplan Leads to Two Arrests
KAPLAN, La. (KPEL News) - Vermilion Parish officials have made two arrests involving methamphetamines in Kaplan following an investigation into suspected drug activity in the area. Joshua Leblanc of Rayne was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and Claire Davis of Kaplan was arrested for distribution...
Abbeville men wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder
Abbeville police said they have secured arrest warrants for two men wanted on three counts of attempted first degree murder.
Lafayette man turns himself in after killing pedestrian in hit-and-run on West Congress, police say
A Lafayette man was arrested on felony hit and run on Thursday for striking and killing a Duson man who was walking on West Congress Street earlier this month, Lafayette Police said. Theophilus Rose, 21, of Lafayette, turned himself over to police at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Thursday...
Two suspects indicted for manslaughter of 17-year-old juvenile
Isaiah Brett Carrier, 18, and Donna Granger, 42, both from Eunice, were indicted by a grand jury for the manslaughter of a 17-year-old juvenile.
Northside High cleared after bomb threat
Northside High is now shelter in place and will release the students once the school day is done
Murder indictments handed up in five separate cases
A Lafayette Parish grand jury has handed up murder indictments against eight people in five deaths.
Two teens arrested in connection with Lafayette hotel car burglaries
Two men have been arrested in connection with a rash of car robberies at Lafayette hotels, police said.
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish searching for a suspect wanted for kidnapping
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect wanted on multiple charges, including kidnapping.
UPDATE: Warrants issued for two suspects in Monday night Abbeville shooting
Three people were wounded in the shooting, which happened near the intersection of S. St. Charles and Ninth streets.
Erwinville man arrested on hunting and firearm violations
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the Wednesday arrest of a man accused of hunting and firearm violations in West Baton Rouge Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said a tip about a convicted felon possessing a firearm while hunting led agents to investigate 20-year-old Hunter Varnado of Erwinville.
Lafayette woman shot in face by ex-boyfriend seeking help with medical expenses
A Lafayette woman describes the terrifying moment her violent ex-boyfriend shot her in the face
Two from Eunice accused of manslaughter of 17-year-old
A St. Landry Parish grand jury has indicted two defendants for the manslaughter of a 17-year-old.
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 27, 2022 that enforcement agents arrested an Erwinville, Louisiana man on October 26 in West Baton Rouge Parish for alleged hunting and weapon offenses. Hunter W. Varnado, 20, of Erwinville, Louisiana,...
Three injured in shooting in Abbeville
Three victims were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Monday night.
Inmate who escaped from Lafayette General now in custody
Dervanisha Carter, the inmate who escaped while being treated at Ochsner Lafayette General Monday evening, is back in police custody, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
