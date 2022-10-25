Read full article on original website
Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
Missing Sheboygan man found dead in waters of northern Wisconsin lake
AINSWORTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Sheboygan who was reported missing in early October was found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake. According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s office, on October 24, the body of the man that was reported missing on October 1 was found. He was reportedly found in the waters of Rolling Stone Lake.
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Vehicle ends up in Lake Winnebago, driver arrested on OWI charge
(WFRV) – Authorities in Calumet County needed to fish a vehicle out of Lake Winnebago following a Tuesday morning incident. According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was arrested for OWI, third offense after driving their car into Lake Winnebago. Authorities say the call for the incident came in around 4:10 a.m.
Manitowoc County fire crews responded to warehouse fire
Brad looks at the savings from using air fryers, slow cookers and pressure cookers. The DPI points out Wisconsin is still ahead of all but a handful of states, but how will it address the widest gap of any state between white and Black students' scores?. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Sheboygan Police Seek Owner of Biting Dog
Sheboygan Police are searching for the owner of a dog that bit someone this past Tuesday. The SPD says the incident occurred in the early afternoon in the 2400 block of North 15th Street and involved a black pit bull mix with white spots, weighing around 30 pounds. The dog wasn’t wearing a collar or leash and the owner’s identity is unknown at this time.
Body Identified As Missing Man
TOWN OF BELMONT, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — The identity of a body found in a cornfield in Portage County in September is 41-year-old Bruce Vossekuil, of Wisconsin Rapids, the Portage County Medical Examiner confirmed on Monday. The man was identified through forensic dentist and dental records. Portage County Medical...
Authorities identify man whose body was found in Portage County cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man whose body was found in a cornfield in Portage County last month. The man was identified as Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by a farm worker.
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
Manitowoc Fire Department On the Scene of a Fire This Morning, Traffic is Being Rerouted Around 18th Street Bridge
The Manitowoc Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire near Burger Boat. Crews are battling a fire in the 100 block of Revere Drive, which is right off of the Manitowoc River. Jim Medley is on the scene, and he told us that smoke could be seen...
3 Washington County motorcycle crashes; 3 men injured
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three separate motorcycle crashes with serious injuries on Sunday, Oct. 23. The Washington County Dispatch Center began receiving calls at approximately 8 p.m. regarding a motorcycle crash at County Road P and Rusco Road. Initial investigation revealed the motorcycle was operated by a 35-year-old man from the City of West Bend. The operator was traveling northbound on County Road P when he drove into the ditch. The operator was ejected from the motorcycle. He was transported to Froedtert Wauwatosa by West Bend Fire and Rescue – and was later arrested for OWI.
Firefighters battle large warehouse facility fire in Manitowoc
According to Chief Todd Blaser of the Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department, emergency calls came in just after 3 a.m. Wednesday reporting a fire at a warehouse facility.
Wausau Police see increase in vehicle break-ins
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police are seeing a sharp increase in vehicle break-ins in the last week. About a dozen vehicles on the east side have been broken into. Patrol Officer Ben Price said it’s common for break-ins to go in phases. Meaning the department would have a long stretch without seeing any vehicle break-ins and then sometimes a lot at once.
Manitowoc man sentenced for holding jailer hostage during escape attempt, still faces homicide charges
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The second of the two men that attempted to escape Outagamie County Jail while holding a jailer hostage was sentenced in Outagamie County Court on Monday. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for his...
Clouds of smoke continue to roll out from Manitowoc structure fire
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Smoke continues to billow out from a building in Manitowoc. The call came in around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday for a structure fire at 102 Revere Drive. Josh Schindler could see the glow of the flames from his work a quarter mile away. "You could see there was...
Murder-suicide: All 6 Hartland fire victims suffered gunshot wounds
All six Hartland apartment fire victims who were killed last week suffered a single gunshot wound, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko announced Monday.
Green Bay Police arrest suspect involved with attempted robbery of a gas station
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has confirmed they’ve arrested the suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a Mobil gas station in Green Bay. Police, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, took 31-year-old Ziante Watts from the village of Bellevue into custody without incident during a traffic stop on October 6 for a probation/parole violation.
See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial
Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
Wausau area births, Oct. 25
Matthew and Megan Dahlquist announce the birth of their son Beckett Michael, born at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Beckett weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces. Caleb and Taylor Gintner announce the birth of their son Tripp Owen, born at 1:19 p.m. Oct. 18, 2022. Tripp weighed 9 pounds, 14 ounces.
Michels, Schoemann, Schulteis speak out about paroled felon’s OWI arrest in West Bend
WEST BEND — Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor Tim Michels, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann and Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis held a press conference at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Monday in response to an incident in West Bend on Thursday night. “We just wanted to...
