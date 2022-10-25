Read full article on original website
Report: Dustin Kelly to replace Greg Brown as Cubs hitting coach
The Cubs are making a change at hitting coach, as Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic report that Greg Brown will not be returning to that role next year, though he was offered a different role within the organization. Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune adds that minor...
Mariners Claim Luke Weaver, Designate Derek Hill
The Mariners announced that they have claimed right-hander Luke Weaver off waivers from the Royals. Outfielder Derek Hill was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Weaver, 29, was a highly-touted prospect as he made his way through the system of the Cardinals, who drafted him in 2014. He showed...
Phillies agree to extension with third base coach Dusty Wathan
The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with third base coach Dusty Wathan, reports Robert Murray of Fansided.com. Wathan, 49, has served as Philadelphia’s third base coach since he was named to Gabe Kapler’s staff in November of 2017. Wathan is a former professional catcher...
Astros announce World Series roster
The Astros announced their 26-man roster for the World Series. As previously announced, Justin Verlander will be the starting pitcher for Game 1 Friday against the Phillies. Veteran left-hander Will Smith joins the roster, taking the place of right-hander Seth Martinez. This is the first time Smith has been included in Houston’s playoff run, while Martinez was on the roster for the ALCS but didn’t pitch during the Astros’ four-game sweep of the Yankees. Smith hasn’t pitched in a game since Oct. 4, in Houston’s second-last outing of the regular season (by coincidence, that game was also against the Phillies).
Marlins to hire Oz Ocampo as assistant general manager
The Marlins are hiring Astros executive Oz Ocampo as an assistant general manager, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Although the offseason hasn’t officially begun, Marlins general manager Kim Ng has been busy putting pieces together for non-playing roles. The Fish added Skip Schumaker to the dugout two days ago, replacing Don Mattingly as the manager. Now they will also have Ocampo on staff, bringing him over from Houston.
Cardinals recently met with Nolan Arenado with opt-out decision looming
It’s been a Cardinals-heavy day in the news, highlighted by the team agreeing to re-sign Adam Wainwright for what will be his 18th major league season. St. Louis also announced that a trio of coaches will not return for the 2023 season — one day after losing bench coach Skip Schumaker, who’ll become the new Marlins manager. Beyond that pair of headlines, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak held court with the Cardinals beat, revealing in an extensive press conference that he recently met in person with Nolan Arenado about the third baseman’s looming opt-out, via Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Mozeliak pledged that the Cardinals’ payroll will increase and unsurprisingly acknowledged he’ll be on the lookout for a successor to Yadier Molina this offseason.
Mariners Outright Derek Hill
Outfielder Derek Hill has gone unclaimed on waivers after being designated for assignment by the Mariners earlier in the week, the team announced. He has been outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma, but he’ll qualify for minor league free agency at the start of the offseason as a player who has spent more than seven years in the minors.
Pirates Outright Jose Godoy
The Pirates have sent catcher Jose Godoy outright to Triple-A Indianapolis, per his MLB transactions page. Godoy was designated for assignment last week. The 27-year-old can now become a minor league free agent. Godoy has made a handful of appearances in the majors over the past two seasons for the...
Big Hype Prospects: Merrill, Marte, Davis, Yorke, Winn
Big Hype Prospects remains focused on the Arizona Fall League. A general note before we dive in – I’m relaxing the definition of “big” so we can continue to cover different active players. Five Big Hype Prospects. Jackson Merrill, 19, SS, SDP (A) AFL: 73 PA,...
Clayton McCullough among finalists for Royals' vacant manager position
Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough has interviewed for the vacant Royals managerial post, and is considered a finalist for the job, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. It’s been previously reported that the Royals have interviewed Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan and Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro. They’ve also looked in-house as well, interviewing current bench coach Pedro Grifol, third base coach Vance Wilson and Triple-A skipper Scott Thorman. It’s not clear if any of those names are considered finalists.
Veteran utility man Brock Holt announces retirement
Utility man Brock Holt has announced his retirement from the game after 10 years in the major leagues in a post on Instagram. Holt spent seven seasons with the Red Sox but also had stints with the Pirates, Brewers, Nationals, and Rangers during his career. He retires with a career .262/.332/.362 slash line and 25 home runs across 751 games.
A’s, Tyler Wade Agree To Minor League Deal
The Athletics have signed utilityman Tyler Wade to a minor league contract, reports Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. He’d elected minor league free agency earlier this month after playing the second half of the season on a non-roster deal with the Yankees. Wade has appeared in the big leagues...
Blue Jays' George Springer undergoes surgery to remove bone spur
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has undergone surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports. Springer is expected to be ready in time for spring training next year. Into the second year of a six-year, $150M deal signed in 2021, Springer had...
Report: Marlins expected to turn to trade market for center field help
On Tuesday, the Marlins named former infielder and Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker the sixteenth manager in team history. Schumaker (a first-time professional manager) will take over a club that scored the fewest runs in the NL in 2022 but also features some of the best young pitching talent in the league. Now that they have their manager, GM Kim Ng is expected to concentrate her efforts on reviving the Marlins’ anemic offense.
Brewers Outright Pablo Reyes To Triple-A, Re-Sign Andruw Monasterio
The Brewers have outrighted utilityman Pablo Reyes to Triple-A, according to Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (Twitter link). Milwaukee also re-signed infielder Andruw Monasterio to a minor league contract that contains an invitation to the Major League Spring Training camp. Since Reyes was previously outrighted (as a member...
Cardinals re-sign Adam Wainwright
Veteran starting pitcher Adam Wainwright will return to the St Louis Cardinals in 2023, according to Derrick Goold of the St Louis Post-Dispatch. With his longtime batterymate Yadier Molina retiring at the end of the 2022 campaign, as well as Cardinals legend Albert Pujols, there had been plenty of speculation that Wainwright would call it quits, too. Instead, he’ll return for an 18th season.
Report: MLB cancels 2022 Korea Series
Major League Baseball is canceling the 2022 Korea Series that was scheduled for next month, reports Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News (Twitter link). The league cited a contractual issue with a local promoter as the reason for the cancellation, Yoo notes. In late August, MLB and the MLB Players Association...
Matt Harvey undergoes knee surgery, hopes to pitch in 2023
Right-hander Matt Harvey underwent knee surgery last month, agent Scott Boras tells Joel Sherman of the New York Post. It isn’t clear whether the procedure is expected to affect his readiness for spring training, but Boras tells Sherman that Harvey plans to attempt to make it back to the majors next year.
Offseason outlook: Toronto Blue Jays
The Blue Jays returned to the postseason, yet were eliminated after a devastating collapse in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series. Toronto may now face some tough decisions in how to best take the next step forward as a contender. Guaranteed Contracts. Jose Berrios, SP: $116M through 2028 (Berrios...
Steve Cohen says Mets aren’t pursuing David Stearns
David Stearns has long been considered a Mets target, as the Brewers twice rejected requests from Mets owner Steve Cohen to speak with Stearns about New York’s front office vacancies in the last two years. When Stearns stepped down yesterday as Milwaukee’s president of baseball operations, speculation quickly arose about Sterns’ future and whether or not a move to New York could be in the offing, though Cohen has seemingly closed the door on the possibility.
