It’s been a Cardinals-heavy day in the news, highlighted by the team agreeing to re-sign Adam Wainwright for what will be his 18th major league season. St. Louis also announced that a trio of coaches will not return for the 2023 season — one day after losing bench coach Skip Schumaker, who’ll become the new Marlins manager. Beyond that pair of headlines, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak held court with the Cardinals beat, revealing in an extensive press conference that he recently met in person with Nolan Arenado about the third baseman’s looming opt-out, via Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Mozeliak pledged that the Cardinals’ payroll will increase and unsurprisingly acknowledged he’ll be on the lookout for a successor to Yadier Molina this offseason.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO