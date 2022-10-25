ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

1470 WFNT

Marquette Man Captures the Two Extremes of Michigan’s Beauty

A photographer from Michigan's Upper Peninsula recently captured two amazing moments at Black Rocks which is near the tip of Presque Isle Park in Marquette. Well-known photographer Shannon Kivi (906 Images) took a photo over the summer of two brothers jumping from a cliff into the chilly Lake Superior waters with the sun rising in the background. He really captured a special moment.
MARQUETTE, MI
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Storm wipes out staircase at Pictured Rocks beach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Whether you want to go beach combing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the fall and winter is up to you. But if you want to go, it will require a little extra effort. The National Park Service announced over the weekend that the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1240 WJIM

Is It Legal To Kill Wild Turkey In Michigan?

Inflation has caused the cost of everything to go up, including the price of Thanksgiving and holiday dinners. Perhaps you look out your dining room window every morning and see wild turkey walking through the yard like they own the place...and you've thought: "The most expensive part of Thanksgiving Dinner is right here in my Clio or Montrose back yard... hold my coffee!" Well, not so fast!
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Triangle: The Creepy Story of Our Bermuda Triangle

I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

This Is Michigan’s Most Popular Savory Fried Food

Certain foods are better during a particular season in Michigan, but lucky for Michiganders, the state's favorite savory fried food is delicious any time of the year. Think about it. A hot dog and a scoop of cold potato salad always taste better during the summer months. A bowl of tomato soup and a grilled cheese is a perfect winter lunch and a fresh salad is a popular choice when spring hits the Great Lakes State. Let's not forget about fall, when almost everyone craves anything and everything pumpkin spice or pumpkin flavored.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

A ‘Giant Dinosaur’ Is Bringing The Cold Back To Michigan

It's not the cold front itself, but what the cold front looks like that is really scary. The Big Cold Front Will Return Seasonal Temps To The State. The bad news is the warm weather we've been enjoying throughout the state is going away. The good news is that the sunshine will be back for the weekend, albeit without the summer like warmth.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Michigan Pasty Recipe Featuring Fall’s Favorite Root Vegetables

Rooted in tradition! In this autumn reinterpretation of a pasty, the humble rutabaga — and just about every other root vegetable you can think of — shines in this month’s On The Table recipe. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Michiganese: Ten More Words as Pronounced by Michiganders

Every time there is a list like this, someone usually complains about it:. ...and on and on and on... In these manic and stressful times, we really need to lighten up and have fun – especially with ourselves. We can't take ourselves too seriously...if we did, there wouldn't be any fun to have.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

How Long Have Our Hands Been Maps of Michigan?

You know someone is either from or lived in Michigan when they use their hand as a map of the state. I mean, letting someone know you are from "The Thumb" doesn't mean much until you use your hand as a display. When someone asks where Lansing is, you point to the middle of your hand. Odd yes, but it's a Michigan thing for sure. Even Bloomberg found this whole concept impressive enough to devote time to it.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
