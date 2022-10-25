ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Huntsville Police Details Halloween Safety

With Halloween right around the corner, the streets will be filled with ghosts and goblins eager for candy. With Halloween right around the corner, the streets will be filled with ghosts and goblins eager for candy. COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program Say They’re Out …. People in Madison County are...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Madison to use New Train Signs

The City of Madison s using new signs to better warn drivers of trains. The City of Madison s using new signs to better warn drivers of trains. COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program Say They’re Out …. People in Madison County are losing their homes while waiting for emergency rental...
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Kelly and Lauren Get Scared at Arx Mortis

News 19 anchors Kelley Smith and Lauren Layton visited Arx Mortis in Killen, Ala. News 19 anchors Kelley Smith and Lauren Layton visited Arx Mortis in Killen, Ala. COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program Say They’re Out …. People in Madison County are losing their homes while waiting for emergency rental...
KILLEN, AL
WHNT-TV

Arx Mortis Haunted House Behind-The-Scenes

Get a glimpse of "behind the masks" of one of the most haunted attractions in North Alabama. Get a glimpse of "behind the masks" of one of the most haunted attractions in North Alabama. Serena Williams Joins Girls Inc. Sneaker Gala. On Thursday, Girls Inc. of Huntsville celebrated 50 years...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Fire Claims Life of Family Dog

Moores Mill Fire and Rescue says it started from a space heater in a bedroom. The home is considered a total loss. Officials say all five people living in the house made it out -- but not the family dog. Fire Claims Life of Family Dog. Moores Mill Fire and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Spencer Found Guilty of Capital Murder

Jimmy O'Neal Spencer was found guilty on all seven counts Wednesday. Jimmy O'Neal Spencer was found guilty on all seven counts Wednesday. Diapers are vital to babies’ short-term health and …. The Great Diaper Drive is BACK and we could not be more thrilled to help the littlest members...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Talk of the Valley: Cullman Used Car Blowout Sale

Editor’s Note: We have updated this article to reflect Johnny’s proper name: Johnny Taylor. The video could not be edited. Blair Davis sat down with Johnny Taylor, Sales Manager from Billy Ray Taylor Auto Sales. The two discussed the upcoming Cullman Used Car Blowout Sale, which will take place at the Cullman County Fairgrounds October 26-31. The sale will consist of six car dealers coming together with their entire inventory to offer one big sale.
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Alabama Senate Race Draws Closer to Election Day

The match between Katie Britt and Will Boyd will soon come to a head. The match between Katie Britt and Will Boyd will soon come to a head. On Thursday, Girls Inc. of Huntsville celebrated 50 years of teaching young girls in the community how to be strong, smart, and bold.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Jury Recommends Death Penalty for Jimmy Spencer

After 40 minutes of deliberation in the penalty phase of Jimmy Spencer's capital murder trial, a Marshall County jury came to a decision about the punishment he should face. After 40 minutes of deliberation in the penalty phase of Jimmy Spencer's capital murder trial, a Marshall County jury came to a decision about the punishment he should face.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

