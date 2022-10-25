ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MN

Murder suspect arrested after widespread alert sent on accident

By Mark Freie
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HJLJj_0im7ohua00

A Roseville murder suspect is in custody after a widespread shelter in place order issued by Ramsey County left many confused and wondering if they were in danger.

Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon that her department sent out the alert after the suspect--a 17-year-old who officers say assaulted several members of his family--ran away from the scene on foot. She acknowledged that the alert was only supposed to go out to the immediate neighborhood after officers had set up a perimeter, but it went out to a larger-than-intended area.

"That was the original intention, that the 'shelter-in-place' would only go out to this neighborhood," said Chief Scheider.

Phones began buzzing just before 11 a.m. with a shelter in place order reading, “Shelter in place – homicide suspect at large described as 17year old white male.”

According to Scheider, police were called to a home on Ryan Avenue after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday after reports of an assault. There, they found four people injured--two of them severely who had to be taken to a hospital--and one person who was killed. Officers say a weapon was involved, but it was not a gun.

After the alert went out, social media began to stir with many wondering the specific shelter in place location.

St. Paul police told WCCO Radio that the specific area Roseville due to a developing situation, which was later confirmed by Ramsey County.

A short while later, Ramsey County confirmed the suspect was in custody

Residents near where the suspect was taken into custody spoke with WCCO Radio reporter Al Schoch.

"I was working and I was scared out of my wits by the Amber Alert signal,” said Leah Wonderful. “And then it gave me no information."

Scheider said if not for the wider alert, the suspect may not have been located so easily by someone near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the shelter-in-place alert was distributed locally by local law enforcement. The DPS only assists with statewide alerts such as AMBER Alerts.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Ramsey County emergency communications officials took responsibility for the alert going to too many users, and "deeply" apologized for any "disruption" or "confusion" it may have caused. The county is looking into what happened and how it can be addressed moving forward.

This is a developing story.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

MPD asks for public's help identifying suspect vehicle in hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run earlier this month.MPD says the incident happened around 2:48 a.m. on Oct. 16 at the intersection of 26th and Lyndale avenues.The suspect vehicle is a 2010-2016 black Jeep Compass with damage to the left front bumper.Authorities encourage anyone who sees this vehicle or knows its location to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Teen charged in Roseville killing that prompted shelter-in-place alert

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Ramsey County has filed a felony juvenile petition against the 17-year-old accused of killing one family member and injuring two others on October 25. According to the charges, one of the suspect's sisters woke up to screaming coming from downstairs. When she ran downstairs, she...
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Three seriously injured in Lake Street drive-by shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- Three were severely injured when gunfire erupted Friday afternoon near the intersection of Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.Officers from the Third Precinct say they responded to the report of a shooting shortly after 3 p.m. on the 2200 block of Lake Street East, where they found a juvenile male, an adult man and woman all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.Preliminary information indicates the shots were fired from a moving vehicle, MPD says. The three victims had been on the sidewalk when they were shot.Minneapolis Public Schools confirmed that the juvenile male is a South High School student.The incident is under investigation. No one has been arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man shot in Brooklyn Park overnight

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn – Police are looking for answers after a man was shot in Brooklyn Park Thursday evening.According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired in the 5500 block of Brookdale Dr. at 9:10pm. When they arrived, officers found shell casings in the street, and damaged fence from the gunfire.A short time later, a local hospital alerted officers to a walk-in gunshot victim. The adult male victim said he had been shot in Brooklyn Park.The victim suffered a non life-threatening gunshot injury, and was able to provide officers with limited information.No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.Information regarding this shooting is limited. Check this story for updates.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

6-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, mother charged

MAPLE PLAIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 29-year-old mother faces charges in Hennepin County after her child overdosed from chewing on a dollar bill that had fentanyl on it. Brittany Elizabeth Ferrell, 29, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the fatal overdoes of her 6-year-old child five months ago.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Police ID victim killed in Roseville homicide

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Roseville Police say an 88-year-old woman was killed and multiple family members were injured during an attack inside a home on the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the attack prompted Ramsey County to issue a "shelter-in-place" alert that was accidentally sent...
ROSEVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Greyhound bus employee shot, killed in Chicago by man arriving from Minneapolis, police say

(FOX 9) - Chicago police are looking for a man who fatally shot a Greyhound bus employee after arriving from Minneapolis and fleeing the scene. The Chicago Police Department issued an alert to help find the suspect in Monday’s fatal shooting. Police say the man arrived from Minneapolis on a Greyhound bus and waited for a 30-year-old employee, identified as Duwon Gaddis, at the station on the 600 block of West Harrison Street.
CHICAGO, IL
kfgo.com

Former Minneapolis officer no longer appealing Floyd conviction

MINNEAPOLIS – Ex-Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng is no longer appealing his federal conviction for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. A motion filed Thursday says Kueng “agrees that his best interests are not served by the appeal and that he no longer seeks to pursue it.” A judge granted his withdrawal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Home shot at in Brooklyn Park, none injured

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Authorities in Brooklyn Park say a house was hit by gunfire early Thursday, but no one inside the home was hurt.Officers from the city's police department responded to the 8300 block of Emerson Avenue North on reports of shots fired.Residents in a nearby home told officers their house had been shot, but none of them had been struck.Police believe the home was targeted, and are investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Roseville teen arrested for alleged attack on family members

(Roseville MN-) One person is dead and four family members are injured after an assault in Roseville that prompted a "shelter in place" alert Tuesday morning. A caller in the home reported that a 17-year-old boy attacked several people with a weapon and fled on foot. Ramsey County authorities sent a "shelter in place" alert to a larger area than expected and the suspect was spotted outside the intended neighborhood near the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Officers say the teen was arrested without incident.
ROSEVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Blaine man pleads guilty after police find over 800 grams of fentanyl at his house

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Blaine man pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl after law enforcement found over a thousand grams of controlled substances in his home.Authorities executed a search warrant at the residence of Demarcus Lee Washington, 35, on May 5, 2021. During the search, they found at least 800 grams -- a little under two pounds -- of fentanyl. U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced the guilty plea Thursday afternoon. A sentencing hearing for Washington will be scheduled later.
BLAINE, MN
KROC News

Guilty Verdict For Deadly Shooting Outside Minneapolis Nightclub

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has convicted a man in a downtown Minneapolis nightclub shooting that left two dead and seven others injured. Jurors in Hennepin County deliberated about four hours before finding Jawan Carroll guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder Wednesday, the Star Tribune reported.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 hospitalized after fight at Brooklyn Park apartment building

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Two men are in the hospital after fighting each other in Brooklyn Park late Wednesday night.The city's police department said it happened at the Autumn Ridge Apartments around 11:55 p.m.Investigators said one of the men was stabbed. The other was injured from being hit with something.It's not clear what led to the fight. Police said no one at the scene would talk about what happened.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis toddler leaves hospital after being shot in the face

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 3-year-old child who was shot in the face when a barrage of gunfire ripped into her family's Minneapolis home last weekend has been released from the hospital. The child, named Olivia, is recovering from surgery and was released on Friday, her family told FOX 9.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

'Heavy' police response in Champlin was for missing child search

Champlin Police Department issued a statement explaining a "heavy police response" in the city at the weekend, explaining it was searching for a missing child. The police department posted on its social media pages Sunday, saying it was doing so "in the interest of public information, and to quell any rumors" after local residents witnessed the large response on Saturday night.
CHAMPLIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Video shows large fire under Minneapolis bridge

MINNEAPOLIS -- A large fire broke out overnight under the 10th Avenue bridge in Minneapolis.Traffic cameras with the Minnesota Department of Transportation captured the flames.It's not yet clear how it started, what was on fire or whether anyone was injured in the blaze.Stay with WCCO.com for more information as it's available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Lake Minnetonka, investigation underway

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn – An investigation is underway after a body was found in Lake Minnetonka.According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a body in Lafayette Bay on Lake Minnetonka around 11am Monday.The body of an adult female was recovered by the Mound Fire Department. The original report was made by someone in a fishing boat.The Hennepin County Sheriff's office is currently investigating.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy