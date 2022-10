Jake Paul called out Nate Diaz and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez on Saturday night after outpointing UFC legend Anderson Silva.YouTube star Paul, 25, was a winner on all three judges’ scorecards as he overcame former UFC champion Silva to stay unbeaten as a professional boxer.The American knocked down Silva, 47, in the final round of the eight that made up their cruiserweight clash, before calling out UFC icon Diaz and Canelo, who is a multiple-weight boxing world champion.“I want Nate Diaz, who’s a b***h,” Paul said of his compatriot in his post-fight interview, after moving to 6-0 with his victory over...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO