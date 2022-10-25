Brain-dead Brooklyn mom, 29, dies 6 days after shot in fight with angry ex-tenant

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 29-year-old Brooklyn woman who was left brain-dead after she was shot during a fight with an enraged ex-tenant has died, police said Tuesday.

Danielle Parker died on Saturday at Brookdale Hospital after she was left fighting for her life six days after the shooting.

Relatives told the Daily News a day after the shooting that Parker was in a fistfight with the disgruntled former tenant outside her family's East New York house at 715 Dumont Ave. when the woman's boyfriend started shooting.

Parker was having Sunday dinner at the family's apartment when the woman who had recently been kicked out for not paying her share of the rent showed up around 8 p.m., relatives added.

"[Danielle] heard it on speaker," Parker's sister Amani Parker told the Daily News. "[The boyfriend] was threatening us saying, 'Come outside, come outside and fight.' He said he had a gun."

"He was making texts and calls to my older brother's phone over and over," she added.

The family told the outlet that Parker stepped outside to talk to the family and a fistfight broke out between her and the woman. The boyfriend then shot Parker in the neck.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Doctors at Brookdale listed Parker as brain-dead, and she was on life support until she ultimately died.

When the paper spoke to relatives, Parker's 4-year-old daughter Harmony hadn't been told about what happened to her mother.

"She's too young. She don't know nothing," Parker's brother Devon said, adding that the family may "wait years" before telling her.