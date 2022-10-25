Read full article on original website
Alert Montana Women! These Dry Shampoos Cause Cancer
I just bought the BedHead Rock-aholic Dry Shampoo last week at Target on the westside of Billings. I used the heck out of it too... Let me be honest, I use dry-shampoo like 4 times a week. These recalled dry shampoos have a cancer-causing chemical benzine, so it’s time to get rid of them.
5 Examples of Typical Montana Couples in Fall. Are you Guilty?
I recently found myself doing "Fall couples stuff" over the last few weeks. You know, certain things that people tend to do as a couple when the seasons change. For me, it was all about getting photos taken while the Fall colors were still vibrant on the trees. It was a chore to say the least, as I had to pull myself away from time hunting and watching football, to go pretend like I was enjoying a frolic through the leaves. But, it is all part of being a couple, I guess.
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
How Influential are Montana Voters? A New Study Says…
Election Day is only a little over two weeks away, and some folks my age may find it useless to go out and vote. I believe that this is due to the belief that Montana's vote isn't as powerful as in other states like California or Texas. But, a new study may prove that theory wrong, because Montana's vote in Gubernatorial and federal Senate elections may be stronger and more influential than others may think.
Zoo Montana Offering an EPIC Christmas Experience
Christmas is called the Most Wonderful Time of the Year for a good reason, especially in Magic City. Zoo Montana is hosting one of the coolest experiences for you and your family. Shoot, I don’t even have kids and I’m signing up to do this. Grab your favorite soft blanket, some snacks, and your Christmas jammies because you can now rent a S'mores Hut for a 6-hour Christmas extravaganza. You do not actually camp in these tents overnight; you rent them!
“Not On My Watch”- Montana Gov on CDC, COVID Shots for Kids
"Not on my watch." That was the response from Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) when it comes to the CDC attempting to force the COVID shot on kids during annual school vaccinations. Gov. Gianforte: I trust parents to raise their kids and do what's best for their kids' health. On...
Love for Animals Only Gets Stronger with Time as a Montana Rancher
So if you were walking along a road and spotted a dog that had fallen through the ice and was struggling to stay afloat, would you try to save him?. My answer is absolutely, no hesitation. I have noticed that as I get older my love for animals has grown...
Montana Winter Survival: 10 Things You’ll Need to Stay Warm
Winter in Montana can be brutal, and it's important to make sure you're prepared. With help from our listeners, we put together a list of 10 items that you'll need in order to stay warm this winter. One of the most essential pieces of advice I can give anyone during...
12 of the Dirtiest Jobs in Montana. You’re Gonna’ Want a Shower
The 94-year-old Iranian was in the news this week because he recently passed away. The man hadn't showered for six decades! His friends finally got him to take a bath a couple of months ago, and apparently, the cleanliness was simply too much. That, or the fact that the dirty old dude liked to smoke animal dung out of a pipe. Um, gross.
Survivor Speaks Out in Support of LR 131 in Montana
If you plan on voting in the November elections here in Montana, or if you've already received your ballot in the mail- you might be wondering how to vote on LR-131, "The Born Alive Infant Protection Act." The legislative referendum basically says that if a baby is born alive, even...
Patagonia Gets DRAGGED After Supporting Montana Enviro Group
Bottom Line Up Front: The Patagonia clothing company has basically turned in a radical Left wing virtue-signaling corporation. They're using their big money to fund radical Left-wing causes. They sent out a tweet urging their followers to support a group called 350 Montana, and immediately started getting DRAGGED by their followers on Twitter.
Election Integrity Rally at the Montana Capitol on Saturday
I'm always willing to be open to a different viewpoint, and to having my mind changed on something. When I first heard that there was going to be an election integrity rally at the capitol in Montana, I thought- cool, but couldn't it wait a couple weeks? Shouldn't conservatives be doing everything they can to get out the vote (GOTV) ahead of the November 8th elections? Do the election integrity rally AFTER the election. That was my initial reaction.
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Montana a Top 10 State to Buy a Creepy House
Everyone has experienced the "heebie-jeebies" or that feeling of being creeped out at some point. Researchers still debate what exactly causes humans to become anxious, nervous, and scared in certain, otherwise benign situations. A building is just a building, right? Nothing to be scared of. The Oxford Scientist wrote,. While...
Outlandish Reasons Why Montana is 4th Most Dangerous State to Drive
According to research conducted by the personal injury law firm We Win, Montana ranks near the top on the list of states most dangerous to drive in. They analyzed data regarding vehicle deaths per 100,000 people and per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The numbers indicate Mississippi, South Carolina, and Arkansas are the top three deadliest to drive in, followed by Montana at #4.
Was This Natural Disaster The Biggest To Ever Hit Montana?
Here in Montana, we've certainly seen Mother Nature at her worst. From record flooding to earthquakes, blizzards, and forest fires, we've had our share of natural disasters over the years. The question is: which would go down as the biggest natural disaster in the state's history?. According to The Active...
Here Are The Top 5 States That People Are Moving To Montana From.
It's no secret; Montana is a popular place. In fact, over the last few years, it's become one of the most popular spots in the nation to move to. This, of course, has caused some friction for a lot of Montanans, as they fear their way of life here could be in danger. Unfortunately, those folks certainly aren't going to like what I'm about to pass along.
The Best Places in Montana For Life-Changing Meals
Have you ever eaten a meal that you constantly tell other people about or brings a smile to your face? I can name a few, but is there a place like that in Montana?. Sometimes food can not only take care of hunger but change your life. Whether that is a meal that has been a family recipe for years or a meal you had at a restaurant, it makes an impression on you.
Is This Massive Montana Lake Truly the Clearest in the Entire World?
Montanans, myself included, really enjoy our time at the lake. Some like to fish, swim, boat, or even go out on a canoe or kayak. Of course, it's getting to be that time of year when going to the lake is just going to be too cold, but I've got to know if the largest lake in the Treasure State is as clear as many people on Twitter make it out to be.
Cracking Down on “Pay-to-Play” in Montana Courtrooms
A controversy involving the state Supreme Court race in the 2022 Montana elections is renewing calls for campaign finance reform involving judges receiving campaign contributions from the lawyers appearing before their court. State Senator Brad Molnar (R-Laurel), who is known for a fierce independent streak in the state legislature, says...
