Wellington man, 52, dies in Interstate 95 crash near Boynton Beach, FHP says
WSVN-TV
2 killed in crash on Florida Turnpike in Pompano Beach, leading to lane closures
cw34.com
Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident
Motorcycle, SUV crash near PBIA, killing Greenacres man, 30, PBSO says; two other injured
WPBF News 25
Two-way collision leaves one dead early Sunday
cw34.com
Man dies after losing control of his vehicle
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV in West Palm Beach
WSVN-TV
Small gas leak at Lauderhill restaurant prompts evacuation at shopping plaza
cw34.com
68-year-old woman killed in crash in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was killed in a car crash on Friday morning in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened just after 7 a.m. The driver of a Ford Taurus was headed southbound on Haverhill Road, attempting to turn onto Sunny Lane. The driver of a Mitsubishi Montero was driving northbound on Haverhill Road, when the driver of the Ford turned and entered the path of the Mitsubishi.
cw34.com
'My dad is a fighter': A beloved father is one of the five victims of I-95 fiery crash
WSVN-TV
Father of BSFR firefighter who rescued girlfriend in fiery I-95 tanker crash discusses son’s recovery
NBC Miami
New Video Shows Broward Firefighter Saving Girlfriend From Fiery Crash on I-95
He fled from a crash as his passenger died and never called for help, PBSO says. Now he's in jail.
WEST PALM BEACH — Ten days before what would have been Jennifer Fortin's 30th birthday, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrested the man they believe is responsible for her death. Deputies arrested Gary Dana Grieser Jr. Wednesday on charges of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash...
Click10.com
Broward shuttle driver runs over boy in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – A witness said a boy was staring at his phone while crossing the street when the driver of a shuttle struck him on Friday afternoon in Broward County. The witness said the impact had such force the boy’s body “went flying” near the intersection of Southwest 27 Court and 68 Avenue in Miramar.
Broward firefighters raise money for co-worker injured in I-95 crash
cw34.com
16 year old brags about stealing car on Instagram leading to his arrest, per deputies
MARATHON, Fla. (CBS12) — Instagram helped deputies find a teenage thief. Christian Godoy, 16, was charged with grand theft auto following his arrest on Oct.27. Deputies said the Dodge Charger SRT was reported stolen on Oct. 21 from the Overseas Highway and it was found abandoned on the side of the Florida Turnpike in Martin County by the Florida Highway Patrol on Oct. 23.
WSVN-TV
Natural gas leak prompts evacuation in Pembroke Pines
Click10.com
‘His skin was melting’: BSO firefighter flown to JMH to continue recovery after I-95 inferno
cw34.com
USCG searching for missing Hollywood man
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing man from Hollywood. 36-year-old Vitali Kremez was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and scuba tank while diving near Hollywood Beach. Anyone with information is asked to call Sector Miami at (305) 535-4472.
WPBF News 25
22-year-old mentally ill woman missing out of Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's weather and headlines. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 22-year-old woman that walked away from a mental facility Saturday. Faiga Rochel Marcus AKA Rachel was last seen around 3:30 p.m. according to sheriff. PBSO classifies...
