ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again. The state appeals court on Thursday decided against hearing an...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Southeast WI shows off Halloween love with yard displays

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) --- The CBS 58 Morning News team continued its tradition of exploring some of the best Halloween displays in southeast Wisconsin this October. A & J's Halloween House - 2943 S. Clement in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. A Nightmare Before Christmas block at 2700 S. Logan in...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin judge won't allow partial addresses on ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has rejected an attempt backed by liberals to allow absentee ballots containing an incomplete witness address to be counted, saying that would disrupt the status quo and cause confusion with voting underway less than two weeks before Election Day. The ruling on...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Sen. Warren, Gov. Youngkin campaign in Wisconsin

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- With early voting underway in the battleground state, both parties held dueling rallies in the Democratic stronghold of Madison and in Waukesha, a Republican-leaning suburb of Milwaukee. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) held an event on the UW-Madison campus to campaign on behalf of Democratic...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Kaul, Toney spar in attorney general debate

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The two men running for Wisconsin attorney general met on the debate stage Thursday, Oct. 27. Incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul squared off against Republican challenger Eric Toney in a heated debate in Madison. The candidates sparred over a number of issues, particularly the state's 1849 abortion...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Cudahy

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ahead of Wednesday's Powerball drawing that could net a $700 million grand prize, it is important to note overlook a small prize that was won in Southeast Wisconsin last week. A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Citgo on 2400 E. College Ave....
CUDAHY, WI
CBS 58

Heavy-hitting surrogates flood Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Less than two weeks until the midterm, heavy-hitting surrogates are flooding Wisconsin to highlight what's at stake this election. On Friday, Sen. Ron Johnson kicked off his 10-day statewide bus tour by welcoming the chairs of two major Republican groups, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and Senate GOP campaign chair Rick Scott.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Community leaders in Wisconsin discuss importance of the Latino vote

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A panel of community leaders gathered at the Newsroom Pub in downtown Milwaukee Wednesday to discuss the importance of the Latino vote in Wisconsin and across the United States. The Milwaukee Press Club, WisPolitics.com and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Wisconsin Chapter held a luncheon...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy