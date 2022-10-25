Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again. The state appeals court on Thursday decided against hearing an...
CBS 58
Why Hispanics in 6 Wisconsin municipalities can request additional services when voting
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- In the state of Wisconsin, six municipalities currently have a significant Hispanic population, which means that when voters show up at the polls, they must be offered additional services if they request them to better understand what's on the ballot. As part of the U.S. Department...
CBS 58
Southeast WI shows off Halloween love with yard displays
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) --- The CBS 58 Morning News team continued its tradition of exploring some of the best Halloween displays in southeast Wisconsin this October. A & J's Halloween House - 2943 S. Clement in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. A Nightmare Before Christmas block at 2700 S. Logan in...
CBS 58
Rise in 'RSV' respiratory virus cases causing busy hospitals throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A record number of kids across Wisconsin and northern Illinois are being admitted to hospitals for a respiratory condition known as Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV, according to the CDC. It is a common virus that represents itself as if it were a cold. Currently, RSV...
CBS 58
Wisconsin judge won't allow partial addresses on ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has rejected an attempt backed by liberals to allow absentee ballots containing an incomplete witness address to be counted, saying that would disrupt the status quo and cause confusion with voting underway less than two weeks before Election Day. The ruling on...
CBS 58
Sen. Warren, Gov. Youngkin campaign in Wisconsin
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- With early voting underway in the battleground state, both parties held dueling rallies in the Democratic stronghold of Madison and in Waukesha, a Republican-leaning suburb of Milwaukee. U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) held an event on the UW-Madison campus to campaign on behalf of Democratic...
CBS 58
Kaul, Toney spar in attorney general debate
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The two men running for Wisconsin attorney general met on the debate stage Thursday, Oct. 27. Incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul squared off against Republican challenger Eric Toney in a heated debate in Madison. The candidates sparred over a number of issues, particularly the state's 1849 abortion...
CBS 58
Gubernatorial candidates rally support in southeastern Wisconsin with less than two weeks left until election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Both of Wisconsin's gubernatorial candidates were in our area rallying support for their campaigns with about a dozen days left until polls close in the Badger State. At Laborers Local 113 in Milwaukee, Governor Tony Evers and other democrats kicked off his statewide bus tour by...
CBS 58
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Cudahy
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Ahead of Wednesday's Powerball drawing that could net a $700 million grand prize, it is important to note overlook a small prize that was won in Southeast Wisconsin last week. A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Citgo on 2400 E. College Ave....
CBS 58
Heavy-hitting surrogates flood Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Less than two weeks until the midterm, heavy-hitting surrogates are flooding Wisconsin to highlight what's at stake this election. On Friday, Sen. Ron Johnson kicked off his 10-day statewide bus tour by welcoming the chairs of two major Republican groups, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel and Senate GOP campaign chair Rick Scott.
CBS 58
Community leaders in Wisconsin discuss importance of the Latino vote
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A panel of community leaders gathered at the Newsroom Pub in downtown Milwaukee Wednesday to discuss the importance of the Latino vote in Wisconsin and across the United States. The Milwaukee Press Club, WisPolitics.com and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Wisconsin Chapter held a luncheon...
