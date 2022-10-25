An Iranian hermit affectionately referred to as the “world’s dirtiest man” has died at age 94, just months after having his first wash in decades. “Amu Haji” or “Uncle Haji” passed away on Sunday after spending years assiduously avoiding fresh food or cleaning himself in the belief that “if he cleans himself, he will get sick,” state news agency IRNA reported. Villagers successfully gave Haji a wash a few months ago after previous attempts had been unsuccessful; on one occasion a few years ago, he reportedly avoided being taken to a river to bathe by throwing himself out of a car and running away. The nonagenarian is said to have reached his ripe old age despite subsisting on a diet of roadkill, and he was previously photographed smoking several cigarettes at once.Read it at CNN

