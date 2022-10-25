Read full article on original website
Hotels already busy ahead of Syracuse Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors in and around the city of Syracuse were able to see the Goodyear blimp flying overhead Friday morning. The last time the blimp flew over the city was in 2017 when Syracuse Upset Clemson at home in front of a packed house. Even though...
Goodyear Blimp in Syracuse skies Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve gotten reports of the Goodyear Blimp in Central New York later Thursday and again Friday morning. Here is everything you ever wanted to know about the Goodyear Blimp.
Shania Twain’s tour makes a stop in Syracuse in July 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Country music icon Shania Twain will be making her way East in July of 2023. Country music history’s best-selling female artist, announced her “Queen of Me” tour that will be kicking off in 2023. This will be her first performance in twenty five years.
Hofmann Sausage Co. shares tailgating tips
(WSYR-TV) — Hofmann Sausage Company has been feeding Central New York since 1879, and they’re a perfect choice to celebrate this fall and Halloween season with some tasty delights. Cocktail Franks are a great go-to for appetizers and snacks in the fall. Football is in full swing with...
Halloween Spooktacular hosted by Syracuse Crunch
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Don’t forget to wear your costume if you’re going to see the Syracuse Crunch take on the Cleveland Monsters. On Saturday, October 29 at 7 p.m., the Syracuse Crunch is bringing back their annual Halloween Spooktacular. The Crunch is encouraging people to dress up and take part in the event.
Onondaga Community College student snaps special selfie with President Biden
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – NewsChannel 9 introduced you to one of several Onondaga Community College students invited to attend President Joe Biden’s address in Syracuse on Thursday. After the Commander in Chief took the stage, we caught up with Juhudi Boazi who shared a special moment with the...
An immersive haunted house takes over the Syracuse Opera
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Opera is putting on a spooky and immersive walk through haunted house titled, Madness and the Medium, beginning October 28 and lasting through the weekend. The Redhouse Arts Center will become an opera-themed, walk-through haunted house featuring scenes of murder, mayhem, and madness...
A great weekend weather-wise for CNY
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Seasonably cool Friday after the frosty start, but it turns milder for this last weekend of October. How mild? Find out below. So far this October we have had a good track record with weekend weather and this weekend is no different. High pressure remains in control over this final weekend of October and that will mean more dry weather and plenty of sunshine!
Officers respond to shooting with injuries call
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday, October 25, at approximately 9:14 p.m., the Syracuse Police Department responded to the 100 block of Hope Avenue for a shooting injuries call. When officers arrived, they located a 33-year-old male who appeared to have been shot in the midsection and legs. The...
Money in your pocket: October 26, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s been a tough year for the market, but a turndown could be coming before 2023. Financial Adviser Rick Reagan has some reasons for optimism in today’s Money in Your Pocket Minute.
Consumer Reports: Fabulous fall smoothies
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Smoothies! If the word makes you think of icy, berry-filled summer drinks, think again. Fall is here, and Consumer Reports nutritionists share some tips to help you get a healthy boost from autumn apples, pumpkins, and the warm spices that go with them. What’s so...
Your Stories Q&A: When will the large Restaurant Depot warehouse in Salina open?
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our latest Your Stories Q&A took us to the Town of Salina regarding the big build on Buckley Road. When will the Restaurant Depot store open on Buckley Road?. We first reported in July, that a Restaurant Depot was under construction on Buckley...
Mayor Walsh announces another road reconstruction project
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced another road reconstruction project that will begin on October 27. The reconstruction is centered on Hood Ave. on the Northside. Crews will begin to pave Hood Ave. from Court St. to Butternut St. The road will remain open to...
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
Stay Fresh Design celebrates 31 days of Halloween
(WSYR-TV) — Some people can’t get enough of Halloween, and you can include Stay Fresh Design’s Tommy Lincoln in that category. For the fourth year in a row, his “Stay Fresh” design on the near West side of Syracuse is counting down the 31 days of Halloween.
