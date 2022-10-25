ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DoYouRemember?

New Information About ‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz’s Health

Back in July, 59-year-old American Pickers star Frank Fritz suffered from a stroke. He was hospitalized after a friend discovered him on his floor at his Iowa home. He was in the hospital until September but is now staying at a rehabilitation center. His longtime friend has been appointed his temporary guardian and conservator because he reportedly cannot take care of himself and his finances.
IOWA STATE
KGET 17

‘Good Nurse’ star Jessica Chastain felt pressure of real role

The primary concern when an actor takes on a part based on a real person is that their performance shows great respect and reflects as much truth as possible in regards to the subject they are playing. Jessica Chastain faced just such a task when taking on the role of Amy Loughren in the new Netflix feature film “The Good Nurse.”
NEW JERSEY STATE

