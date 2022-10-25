In a rare weekday game, the Washington State Cougars welcome in the #14 Utah Utes. Both teams are coming into the week fresh off their bye weeks. Yet their most recent games are near polar opposites. WSU (4-3, 1-3 in Pac-12) saw their eight game winning streak over the northwest rival Oregon State Beavers snapped in Corvallis. Meanwhile Utah (5-2, 3-1) pulled off a stunner, upsetting the top 10 USC Trojans in the final minutes.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO