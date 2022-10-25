Read full article on original website
Police: Wallet Stolen After Thief Smashes Vehicle Window
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a vehicle burglary reported yesterday morning, October 26. The “passenger side window was smashed” and a “wallet stolen” from a vehicle parked at 47 Franklin Street, said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. The incident was reported to Police...
Framingham Fire Responds To Mass Pike Rollover Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire and Mass State Police responded to a rollover crash last night, October 27, on the Mass Pike in Framingham. Framingham Fire engine 4, Rescue 1, Ambulance 1 and Ambulance 5, along with fire command, responded to the Mass Pike Westbound lane around 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 115.6 for a 2-vehicle crash, with rollover, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
Framingham Police: Thief Steals Passport From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – A thief stole a passport and other paperwork from an “unlocked” vehicle yesterday, according to Framingham Police. The victim reported it to police at 8:57 a.m.on Monday, October 24. The victim said the vehicle was parked at 149 Franklin Street and was “unlocked,” said the...
MassDOT: Overnight Ramp Closures at Route 9/126 in Framingham on Sunday & Halloween
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations at the Route 9 and Route 126 ramps. The work will require temporary overnight ramp closures and detours during the nights of Sunday, October 30, Monday, October 31. The schedule and detours will be as follows:
2 Vehicles Towed After Winter Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Two vehicles were towed after a Monday morning crash on Winter Street in Framingham. The crash happened at 7:18 a.m. at 633 Winter Street. Vehicle one was turning left into Keefe Tech’s driveway, when vehicle two rear-ended vehicle one, said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira.
Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
Framingham Police Issue 15 Citations as Part of Enforcement Campaign Today
FRAMINGHAM – This morning, two Framingham Police traffic officers conducted a “move over enforcement operation”. When approaching emergency vehicles on the road way, drivers are to move over if possible, or slow down, under the law. Framingham Police said they issued a total of 15 citations “for...
TJ Maxx Reports $2,999 in Merchandise Stolen to Framingham Police
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating a theft at the TJ Maxx store in Shoppers World in Framingham. The theft was reported to police on October 21 at 10:42 a.m., but happened on October 15, said Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. “A white male entered the store wearing a...
Framingham Police: Boston Man Smashes Window With Victim Inside Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Boston man at 1 a.m. at the Walmart parking lot at 121 Worcester Road on Sunday morning, October 23. Police arrested at 1:12 a.m. Paulus G. Lewis, 34, of 846 Huntington Avenue in Boston. He was charged with malicious destruction of property over $1,200.
Ashland Fire Responds To Gas Leak Outside Warren Elementary School
ASHLAND – Ashland Fire Department and Eversource responded to a gas leak outside of Henry Warren Elementary School today, October 26. “Today at about 10 a.m., during a routine inspection from Eversource, a small leak was identified on a gas pipe outside of our school. We promptly called our operational team from the Ashland Public Schools, the Ashland Fire Department, Ashland Police Department, and Eversource contacted additional support from the utility company.,” said Principal Pete Regan in an email to families.
Framingham Police: Thief Tries To Break Into Apartment Machine at 4 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to the Lord Chesterfield apartments at 4 a.m. on Saturday, October 22. An individual was attempting to “break into a value adder machine in the lobby of the building,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. A value adder machine, adds value...
Framingham Police Respond To Single-Vehicle Crash Thursday Night
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a single vehicle crash last night at Route 9 and Pleasant Street. The single-vehicle crash crash happened at 9:27 p.m. A “tire blew out” and the vehicle “ended up on an embankment,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Grant Street Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A driver was cited by police after the driver struck a vehicle on Grant Street Saturday night and left the scene of the crash. A “motorist struck a parked car and failed to stop,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira. The incident was reported...
Framingham Police: Car Crashes Into Pole and Tree on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police, Framingham Fire, and Brewster Ambulance responded to a single-vehicle crash on Edgell Road Sunday night, October 24. Around 5:45 p.m. yesterday, a vehicle was traveling North on Edgell Road, when it “struck a Verizon pole, which was damaged, on the southbound side,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira.
Photo of the Day: Minuteman Returns To Union Avenue
FRAMINGHAM – The Minuteman statue has returned to Union Avenue in Framingham today, October 26. It has been missing from his location for about 6 months. On Wednesday, April 27, the Minuteman statue at the corner of Maple and Main Street was moved from its location into storage, due to MassDOT’s Union Avenue construction project.
UPDATED: Keefe Tech High Evacuated For Gas Leak; Framingham Fire Department Shuts Off Main
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Fire Department shut off the gas main at Keefe Technical High School, after a report of a gas odor inside the school this morning, October 26. Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said students and staff reported a “strong odor of natural gas in the building” and the Superintendent of Schools and the Principal “pulled the station to evacuate the building.”
PHOTOS: CSX Said No Injuries in Derailment, But Route 135 Still Closed
FRAMINGHAM – A detour is still in place in Framingham on Route 135 as of 2 p.m., due to a derailment of a CSX train. At approximately 10:10 a.m. this morning, october 23, a CSX train headed into the CP Framingham Yard derailed six railcars and one locomotive near Route 135 and Waverly Street, said CSX Director of Media Relations & Public Affairs Cindy Schild.
Police: Framingham House Broken Into Twice in One Day
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham house was broken into twice in one day. According to the Framingham Police log, it was broken into twice within 2 hours on October 20. Police were called to 54 Kendall Street at 3:29 p.m. for a breaking & entering on October 20, and then called back to the same address for a breaking & entering at 5:27 p.m.
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Monday Night Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash at Main Street and Worcester Road last night, just after 6:30 p.m. There were no injuries, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was “cited for unlicensed operation,” said the Police spokesperson. There was a crash at this intersection...
Mario C. D’Eramo, 69, Teamster & Truck Driver
SHERBORN – Mario C. D’Eramo, age 69, a longtime resident of Sherborn passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, with family at his side. Born in Ginestra degli Schiavoni, in the region of Campania, Italy, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Olga (Secola) D’Eramo and was predeceased by two sons, Camillo D’Eramo and Vincenzo D’Eramo.
