ASHLAND – Ashland Fire Department and Eversource responded to a gas leak outside of Henry Warren Elementary School today, October 26. “Today at about 10 a.m., during a routine inspection from Eversource, a small leak was identified on a gas pipe outside of our school. We promptly called our operational team from the Ashland Public Schools, the Ashland Fire Department, Ashland Police Department, and Eversource contacted additional support from the utility company.,” said Principal Pete Regan in an email to families.

ASHLAND, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO