Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Fire Responds To Mass Pike Rollover Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire and Mass State Police responded to a rollover crash last night, October 27, on the Mass Pike in Framingham. Framingham Fire engine 4, Rescue 1, Ambulance 1 and Ambulance 5, along with fire command, responded to the Mass Pike Westbound lane around 7:30 p.m. at mile marker 115.6 for a 2-vehicle crash, with rollover, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

2 Vehicles Towed After Winter Street Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Two vehicles were towed after a Monday morning crash on Winter Street in Framingham. The crash happened at 7:18 a.m. at 633 Winter Street. Vehicle one was turning left into Keefe Tech’s driveway, when vehicle two rear-ended vehicle one, said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham School Reports $6,000 Fraudulent Check

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Summit Montessori School for a $6,000 “fraudulent check,” said the police spokesperson. The incident was reported to Police yesterday, October 27 at 9:28 a.m. “This was a fraudulent check for $6,000 against the schools account,” said Framingham Police. Police...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Fire Responds To Gas Leak Outside Warren Elementary School

ASHLAND – Ashland Fire Department and Eversource responded to a gas leak outside of Henry Warren Elementary School today, October 26. “Today at about 10 a.m., during a routine inspection from Eversource, a small leak was identified on a gas pipe outside of our school. We promptly called our operational team from the Ashland Public Schools, the Ashland Fire Department, Ashland Police Department, and Eversource contacted additional support from the utility company.,” said Principal Pete Regan in an email to families.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Car Crashes Into Pole and Tree on Edgell Road

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police, Framingham Fire, and Brewster Ambulance responded to a single-vehicle crash on Edgell Road Sunday night, October 24. Around 5:45 p.m. yesterday, a vehicle was traveling North on Edgell Road, when it “struck a Verizon pole, which was damaged, on the southbound side,” said Framingham Deputy Police Chief Victor Pereira.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Minuteman Returns To Union Avenue

FRAMINGHAM – The Minuteman statue has returned to Union Avenue in Framingham today, October 26. It has been missing from his location for about 6 months. On Wednesday, April 27, the Minuteman statue at the corner of Maple and Main Street was moved from its location into storage, due to MassDOT’s Union Avenue construction project.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Keefe Tech High Evacuated For Gas Leak; Framingham Fire Department Shuts Off Main

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Fire Department shut off the gas main at Keefe Technical High School, after a report of a gas odor inside the school this morning, October 26. Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said students and staff reported a “strong odor of natural gas in the building” and the Superintendent of Schools and the Principal “pulled the station to evacuate the building.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Framingham House Broken Into Twice in One Day

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham house was broken into twice in one day. According to the Framingham Police log, it was broken into twice within 2 hours on October 20. Police were called to 54 Kendall Street at 3:29 p.m. for a breaking & entering on October 20, and then called back to the same address for a breaking & entering at 5:27 p.m.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Driver in Monday Night Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police responded to a 2-vehicle crash at Main Street and Worcester Road last night, just after 6:30 p.m. There were no injuries, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was “cited for unlicensed operation,” said the Police spokesperson. There was a crash at this intersection...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mario C. D’Eramo, 69, Teamster & Truck Driver

SHERBORN – Mario C. D’Eramo, age 69, a longtime resident of Sherborn passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, with family at his side. Born in Ginestra degli Schiavoni, in the region of Campania, Italy, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Olga (Secola) D’Eramo and was predeceased by two sons, Camillo D’Eramo and Vincenzo D’Eramo.
SHERBORN, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

