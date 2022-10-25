ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Bryon M Hovermale was full of life and never met a stranger

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.-A funeral service for Bryon Mitchell Hovermale, 60, will be held Oct. 29 at 11 a.m. in Watson Funeral Services Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Mr. Hovermale passed away Oct. 24 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. Born April 14, 1962 in Fort Morgan, Colo., he was...
CONWAY, SC
Prime location a major asset for rental cottages

Ailsa Village boasts 130 cottages and attributes its success to its prime location in the Myrtle Beach area. The housing development of cottages for rent is conveniently nestled beside Legends Golf Resort off U.S. 501. Construction on the property began in 2021 and finished in July. There are a total of 130 three-bedroom cottages, with 54 cottages currently available to rent.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Sumter rolls past Conway on senior night

The Sumter High football team took care of business on Friday, rolling past Conway 45-0 to complete a perfect run through Region V-5A. The Gamecocks were firing on all cylinders despite some late injuries as they prepare to open the playoffs at home next week. Their opponent is still to be determined, as they’re facing a team receiving an at-large bid.
SUMTER, SC
Man arrested after Myrtle Beach police standoff had held a woman hostage for two days

The man who fired at law enforcement during an hours-long standoff Tuesday is accused of holding a woman hostage for two days before she escaped and told police what happened. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia is charged with ten counts of attempted murder, one count of kidnapping, one count of arson second degree, one count of cruelty to animals and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Driver dies in collision with 18-wheeler near Nichols

The driver of a Honda sedan died Wednesday morning after a collision with an 18-wheeler near Nichols, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Nick Pye said a 2018 International tractor trailer going south on S.C. Highway 9 around 5:40 a.m. collided with the Honda Sedan, which was traveling west on North Nichols Highway.
NICHOLS, SC
Here's your guide to this week's high school football games

Myrtle Beach (4-5, 1-3) at North Myrtle Beach (1-8, 0-4) Broadcast | WPDE 15.2; Myrtle Beach: WYNA-FM, 104.9; WRNN-FM, 99.5/nmbchiefs.com. Last meeting | Myrtle Beach 35, North Myrtle Beach 6. About the game | North Myrtle Beach has been in some lopsided football games, so it’s no big shock that...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Carolina Forest volleyball team falls in lower state semifinal match

The Carolina Forest volleyball team had a shot at school history Thursday night, but the Lexington High Lady Wildcats stood in the way. The two teams met in the 5A lower state semifinal match, the third round of the state playoffs. Carolina Forest had never made it past the third round in previous seasons.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Coastal Carolina's crucial condensed stretch against Sun Belt's giant slayers has arrived

CONWAY | On Sept. 10, a two-game, six-day stretch in late October and early November became a period that could define Coastal Carolina’s season. On that Week 2 date in the college football season, Marshall went to South Bend, Indiana, and defeated Notre Dame 26-21 when the Irish were ranked No. 8 in the AP Poll, and Appalachian State went into College Station, Texas, and upset No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14.
CONWAY, SC

