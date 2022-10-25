Related
Port Arthur News
Area man killed Friday in Beaumont railcar collision
BEAUMONT — At 12:08 a.m. Friday, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant located in the 2700 block of Sycamore Street in Beaumont. A 66-year old male contractor, identified as Richard Garza of Beaumont, had been involved...
kjas.com
City of Kirbyville tightens up Juvenile curfew
The East Texas Banner is reporting that the Kirbyville City Council has adjusted that city’s juvenile curfew. According to the report, the curfew had been 10:00 p.m. on weeknights, and later on weekends. However, the new curfew is for 10:00 p.m. each night of the week. The new curfew...
Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
Nationwide Report
32-Year-Old Johnathan Allen Droddy Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday. The crash happened on Interstate 10 at Laurel at around 5:50 a.m. According to the Police, an 18-wheeler box truck, a GMC Sierra Pickup truck, and a 2016 Ford Escape were involved in the collision.
Man accused of using altered driver's license with Beaumont resident's information to buy car
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with a fraud investigation. Police released a picture of a man who they suspect used a Beaumont resident's name, date of birth, address, and driver's license number to buy a 2021 Honda Accord in Paris, Texas.
kjas.com
Four people injured in crash at south city limits of Jasper
Three people were injured in a three vehicle auto accident that occurred on Tuesday morning on Highway 96 at the south city limits of Jasper. Police, fire, and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the location near the roadside park, shortly after 11:00, when it was reported that the crash occurred and arrived to find one of the vehicles involved; a sport utility vehicle, had went off of the roadway and caught fire following the crash.
Click2Houston.com
2 inmates captured after escaping prisoner bus, stealing firearm during tire repair near Livingston, deputies say
LIVINGSTON, Texas – Two inmates who escaped a prisoner bus Friday afternoon with a firearm near Livingston have been captured, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:20 p.m., one of two contract prisoner buses from Houston, while transporting inmates to a correctional facility in Louisiana, became...
KWTX
Police in East Texas searching for armed man who assaulted clerk at Cash Now store
LUFKIN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in East Texas are looking for the man who attempted to rob a Cash Now store at gunpoint Friday. It happened at around 11:35 a.m. on Oct. 28 at the store located at 107 S. Timberland Drive. The suspect jumped the counter, and attacked the...
Boil water notice issued for some Polk County residents
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A boil water notice was issued in Polk County by the Lake Livingston Supply Corporation on Wednesday. People who live in Wild Country and Eagles Nest are being asked to boil their water. If residents have any questions they should call 936-327-3107. During a notice, people should boil all the […]
kjas.com
Bettie Rae Yates
Bettie Rae Yates, 80, of Warren, passed away Friday, October 28, 2022 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery in Percilla, Texas. Officiating will be Chance Sims. Bettie was born October 14, 1942 to Odis and Dollie Gibson Yates in...
kjas.com
ESD #4 has now acquired radio channel from FCC for Allegiance EMS
Beech Grove Fire Chief Jamie Gunter has announced that Jasper County Emergency Services District #4 has now acquired, from the Federal Communications Commission, a radio channel for Allegiance Mobile Health. Since the approval of contract in July for Allegiance to serve ESD #4 exclusively, the company’s dispatcher and five ambulance...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash
NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
MySanAntonio
Canizales signing off as KBMT morning news anchor
Nick Canizales, co-main anchor of 12News Daybreak at KBMT, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate in Southeast Texas, will say goodbye to local broadcasting with his final appearance this morning. “I have poured my heart and soul into the TV industry for half of my life,” said Canizales. “I thank God for...
Vidor man killed in Tuesday morning wreck involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 at Laurel
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man was killed early Tuesday morning in a major multi-vehicle wreck along Interstate 10 at Laurel St. in Beaumont. Several vehicles were involved in the fatal wreck which happened just before 6 a.m. and shut down the interstate according to a spokesperson with the Beaumont Police Department.
kjas.com
William “Kody” Kennedy
A Celebration of William “Kody” Kennedy’s Life, 43, of Des Moines, Iowa, will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Jasper, Texas. Kody was born October 3, 1979, in Jasper, Texas. Kody lived in Lumberton, Beaumont, Nederland, Waco and Des Moines, Iowa. He passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in Des Moines.
kjas.com
Body of Orange resident found after crash occurred about eight hours earlier
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a deadly single-vehicle crash went undiscovered for about eight hours in Orange County on Tuesday morning. According to DPS Lieutenant Chuck Havard, the accident occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1136, also known as Old Buna Road, near Mauriceville, but it wasn’t discovered and reported until shortly before 11:00 a.m.
LoneStar 92
Is Bragg Road in Saratoga, Texas the State’s Most Haunted Highway?
Saratoga, Texas is not only the birthplace of legendary country singer George Jones, some say it's also home to a haunted road. During the day, the spooky stories may seem to be exaggerated, but at night, Bragg Road lives up to the ghostly legends. Bragg Road's Saratoga Lights. One of...
KLTV
Livingston man accused in drunk-driving death indicted for murder
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - A Polk County grand jury has indicted a Livingston man on a charge of murder following a drunk-driving death in May. According to the indictment, Seth Jacob Marceaux, 29, has been previously convicted of driving while intoxicated. A third offense is a felony by Texas law. Also by Texas law, a person can be charged with murder if someone dies while the suspect is committing a felony.
12NewsNow
Body of Lumberton man to be removed from grave, reexamined by Hardin County investigators
LUMBERTON, Texas — The remains of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 are scheduled to be removed from his grave on November 1, 2022, four years after his death. The order was signed by a Hardin County judge. Hardin County investigators are now granted permission to exhume the...
