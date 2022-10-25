Read full article on original website
Four Ways to Work Through Difficult Feelings and Take Action
Emotion regulation results from acknowledging our difficult thoughts and emotions. Even difficult emotions serve a purpose; anger drives us to assert our needs and stand up to injustices. One core idea in mindfulness practice is acceptance. It is the process of acknowledging our difficult thoughts and emotions while also learning...
Frustrated Women and Hopeful Men: Is There a Connection?
Women are experiencing frustration at higher levels than men. Social support can be an important way to cope with frustration. Grassroots efforts to make higher-order change happen can decrease frustration. Women are leading men in levels of frustration these days according to a recently published Time/Harris poll. In fact, “frustrated”...
Depression and High Anxiety Are Context Blind
Context has a bearing on all life circumstances. The high emotional arousal that characterises much psychological ill-health can wipe out our sense of context. Good therapy involves helping clients broaden their perspectives, so that they can see their true circumstances and how to change them. Which end of a knitting...
A Fresh Look at the Infancy of Our Laughter
The mutual vulnerability theory, like all explanations for why we laugh, must be able to account for variations in our laugh response. It suggests that our tendency to regard a trait as a “vulnerability” rather than “normal” or a “deficiency” will vary depending on experience.
The Risks of Love
The likelihood of emotional and physical injury at the hands of another increases with love. The great tragedy of hurtful love is that most of the pain and all the abuse is entirely preventable. Relationship pain begins with resistance to emotional attunement and failure of compassion. Love is a risky...
Kindness and Compassion Are Good for Your Brain
Kindness and compassion should be important parts of our everyday life. Research suggests that self-compassion may serve as a protective factor against stress-induced inflammation and inflammation-related diseases. People who practice self-compassion are more motivated to improve themselves. Everybody seems to know what kindness means. Generally, it’s a tendency to feel...
When Painful Memories Haunt Us
Eradicating and suppressing painful memories may have detrimental effects to our health. Memories, even painful ones, can serve to challenge our "fixed identities," which can help us grow in new ways. Suppression-induced forgetting, thought-stopping, and recontextualizing painful memories can change the way we remember and reduce the pain. Some memories...
Two Kinds of Unconscious Processes
Most brain activity and cognitive processing are unconscious. A perceptual analysis is a kind of sophisticated mental process that is unconscious. Motor programming, responsible for carrying out motor acts, is another type of unconscious processing. Consciousness is associated with only a subset of all brain activity and cognitive processing. Other...
Distraction at Work Is a Symptom of Dysfunction
When people don’t have a way to initiate change at work, they feel frustrated and powerless, which can trigger distraction. Fostering psychological safety is imperative to build a culture where employees are motivated to do their best work. To encourage your employees to prioritize focused work, model the behaviors...
A Heuristic Equation to Explain Behavior, Performance, and Solutions
Kurt Lewin devised the B = f [P, E] equation to analyze, interpret, and explain behavior due to at least one personal or environmental cause. Whether thinking about yourself or others, the framework makes it easy to remember the three components of behavior, person, and environment. Incomplete attributions and other...
The Unaddressed Moral Dimensions of Trauma
The current models for psychological trauma ignore the essential moral dimensions of experiencing trauma. When a traumatized person feels the injustice or violation of a trauma, it is not sufficient to help them find ways to relax or forget. Often, victims of trauma feel a moral responsibility to respond to...
Will the “Humanization” of Chatbots Shift Human Interactions?
A bot can provide greater convenience than apps and web searches because it can understand natural speech patterns. Bots create a false mental perception of interaction, encouraging the user to ascribe to the bot human-like features it does not possess. A problem could arise if we become accustomed to this...
Understanding Antisocial Behaviour and Psychopathy
Antisocial behaviours include aggression, lying, stealing, and destroying property. Psychopathy includes a lack of empathy and a callous, unemotional, and remorseless way of interacting with others. Psychopathy and antisocial behaviours often go hand in hand but can occur independently. Defining and diagnosing disorders that involve antisocial behaviours or psychopathy can...
Has Your Psychological Castle Become an Emotional Prison?
Our survival instinct isn't equipped for most "threats" in modern times. The castles we build to protect ourselves from pain turn into prisons that prevent us from fully engaging in our lives. To leave our self-imposed prison, we can challenge and let go of our perceived threats or take a...
A Beginners' Guide to Sadness
People who were not properly soothed as children often find it difficult to experience sadness. Sadness may trigger fear, avoidance, and unhealthy coping mechanisms. Allowing yourself to feel sadness in manageable doses is perfectly healthy. Are you afraid of being sad?. Do you studiously avoid feeling sad?. Have you managed...
The Lasting Impact Grandparents Have
We live in a society that values youth and warehouses its oldsters in “long-term care” facilities. Out of sight, out of mind. Grandparents, naturally, fall into this group. Consequently, there is little research being conducted on the significant role grandparents can play in the lives of their grandchildren.
5 Steps to Creating and Maintaining Healthy Boundaries
Listen to your gut—it will help you know your limits. Use clear, direct communication. Avoid over-apologizing and over-explaining. Remember that you’re choosing between feeling guilty for a short-time or resentful for a long-time. Having healthy boundaries is key for preserving your mental and emotional health, but boundaries in...
Making Lifestyle Changes From a Body-Positive Perspective
Body shame is a huge block to making lifestyle changes. Self-hatred is not a good motivator for positive change. It's important to believe in yourself and in your ability to make choices about your lifestyle that will make you feel fabulous. Are you worried that being kind and forgiving towards...
Brown Noise and ADHD: What’s the Scoop on the Latest Buzz?
Scientific theory would support the value of brown noise or white noise for ADHD based on two different theoretical understandings of the brain. Brown noise to assist with attention is generally low-risk, provided it is not excessively loud. Brown noise has not been formally proven to help ADHD, and more...
