brproud.com
Gonzales Police on the lookout for man who exposed himself at hotel twice
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Gonzales Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself twice at a hotel. The police say that the suspect was caught on tape exposing himself in the Budget Inn breezeway on Oct. 17 and again on Oct. 24. The suspect fled the hotel in a red or burgundy Chevrolet Impala.
fox8live.com
NOPD seeks ‘person of interest’ in Little Woods double-homicide investigation
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans homicide detectives are asking the public’s help to locate a man described as a “person of interest” in their investigation of a double homicide that left a father and son dead last month in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East.
NOLA.com
Man wounded in drive-by French Quarter shooting, police say
A drive-by shooting in the French Quarter sent a man to the hospital last night, New Orleans police say. Officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Burgundy Street at around 11:44 p.m. Thursday. They said three suspects in a vehicle pulled up to a 48-year-old man and shot him. Emergency Medical Services took the man to the hospital.
NOLA.com
17-year-old convicted of abducting Metairie couple, forcing them to drive to bank
A Jefferson Parish jury on Wednesday convicted a teenager of kidnapping an elderly couple from their Metairie home and forcing them to drive to a bank in an attempt to steal money from their account, the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office said. Alexsy Mejia, 17, of Kenner, was found guilty...
WWL-TV
Two dead after a pair of New Orleans East shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a pair of homicides in New Orleans that occurred late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Officials with the department say a woman was shot in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrette Drive just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was taken to the hospital privately, where she later died. Investigators later determined and confirmed that she had been the victim in this shooting.
Kenner teen convicted of kidnapping elderly couple he used to do yard work for
A grand jury found 18-year-old Alexsy Mejia guilty of two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count of aggravated burglary.
Demoted NOPD officer suspended for 4 months
A New Orleans Police lieutenant, recently demoted from captain, has been suspended without pay for 120 days. The suspension is the maximum allowed under civil service rules.
Kenner teen to serve at least 25 years for kidnapping elderly Metairie couple
A Kenner kid convicted of kidnapping awaits formal sentencing. “A Jefferson Parish jury on Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 26) found Alexsy Mejia guilty of entering an elderly Metairie couple’s home to rob them
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Louisiana carjacking victim fights back
According to the NOPD Major Offense Log, just before 9 a.m., an armed man opened the door of a vehicle located in the 3400 block of Vespasian Blvd. with a 36-year-old woman inside.
WDSU
New Orleans police seeking person of interest in double homicide
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is a person of interest in a double homicide. Danny Allen, 30, is currently being sought for having possible information about a double homicide that occurred on Sept. 6 in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive.
WDSU
Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days
NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
NOLA.com
2 killed in separate shootings in Plum Orchard and Little Woods, New Orleans police say
A man and a woman were killed in separate overnight shootings in the city, New Orleans police said Thursday. The first shooting was reported to authorities at 9:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Francisco Verrett Drive (map), which is in the Plum Orchard area. The woman was driving...
NOLA.com
Deadly triangle: Family of man accused of killing ex-girlfriend's new lover say couple hadn't split
Authorities say first-degree murder suspect Donovan LaFrance broke into his ex-girlfriend's unincorporated Gretna apartment and fought with her before fatally shooting the new man she'd been dating. But relatives of LaFrance who testified Friday during a Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court hearing said LaFrance lived with the woman in the apartment...
NOLA.com
Update: Accused robber who escaped Assumption jail found in Jefferson Parish; jailer resigns
An accused armed robber who scaled "security measures" and escaped the Assumption Parish Detention Center was captured Thursday on Jefferson Parish's west bank and one jail employee has resigned over this week's breach, the sheriff said. Roller Avila, 19, is one of eight men and juveniles accused in the armed...
Mid-City neighbors detain home invasion suspect
A home invasion suspect is under arrest, thanks to the swift action of some Mid-City neighbors.
Suspected dealer in custody after teen dies of likely overdose, 2nd teen hospitalized
NEW ORLEANS — The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old man is in custody after two early morning suspected overdoses left one teenage girl dead and a teenage boy hospitalized. The incidents both occurred in Galliano Thursday morning before 8 a.m. The sheriff’s office says Blayne Terrebonne...
Shooting in Plum Orchard neighborhood leaves woman dead Wednesday
According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to the 4700 block of Francisco Verrett Drive.
Late night shooting in Marrero
Jefferson Parish Sheriffs are investigating a shooting in Marrero. The Westbank incident happened around 10:30pm last night. They say they found a victim suffering with life threatening wounds.
WDSU
Larose girl dead, boy in hospital after suspected overdose
LAROSE, La. — The Lafourche Parish sheriff is searching for a Larose man who they say is a suspected drug dealer linked to two overdoses. According to the sheriff, Thursday morning a 15-year-old girl was found dead and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized. Detectives took Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of...
